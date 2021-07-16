NATO Launches DDoS Attacks that Disable Cuban News and Government Websites

Editorial Note: In addition to the government websites, Partido Comunista de Cuba, Cuba Debate and Granma are also down.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba

@CubaMINREX We denounce once again that the #CubaFlag of Cuba Chancellery website has been attacked again, which keeps it out of service at the moment.

Denunciamos una vez más que el sitio web de la Cancillería de #Cuba🇨🇺 ha sido nuevamente atacado, lo que lo mantiene fuera de servicio en estos momentos. pic.twitter.com/YN5VSC5wmX — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

1/4 We denounce that the website of our Chancery has received a denial of service (DDoS) cyber attack since July 11, 2021. This attack generated false accesses in large quantities compromising our servers.

1/4 Denunciamos que el sitio web de nuestra Cancillería ha recibido un ciberataque de denegación de servicios (DDoS) desde el día 11 de julio de 2021. Este ataque generó accesos falsos en grandes cantidades comprometiendo nuestros servidores. — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

2/4 The IP addresses that generated the attack are located at: USA.

United Kingdom

France

Turkey Although they may be people in other countries masking their address.

2/4 Las direcciones IP que generaron el ataque se encuentran localizadas en: ✅EE.UU.

✅Reino Unido

✅Francia

✅Turquía Aunque pueden ser personas en otros países enmascarando su dirección. — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

3/4 Our servers were attacked from 34 IPs which generated 10 000 simultaneous attacks each.

3/4 Nuestros servidores fueron atacados desde 34 IP las que generaron 10 000 accesos simultáneos cada una de ellas. — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

4/4 These actions are framed in the cyber and communicational war that is generated against #Cuba.

4/4 Estas acciones se enmarcan en la guerra cibernética y comunicacional que se genera contra #Cuba 🇨🇺. — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) July 16, 2021

Another feature of the international inducement of aggression against #Cuba. Imperialism is clumsy enough to leave traces of its misdeeds.