CUBA, CYBERWARFARE, FRANCE, LATIN AMERICA, NATO, TURKEY, UK, USA

NATO Launches DDoS Attacks that Disable Cuban News and Government Websites

Posted by Internationalist 360° on

Editorial Note: In addition to the government websites, Partido Comunista de Cuba, Cuba Debate and Granma are also down.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba
@CubaMINREX

We denounce once again that the #CubaFlag of Cuba Chancellery website has been attacked again, which keeps it out of service at the moment.

1/4

We denounce that the website of our Chancery has received a denial of service (DDoS) cyber attack since July 11, 2021.

This attack generated false accesses in large quantities compromising our servers.

2/4

The IP addresses that generated the attack are located at:

USA.
United Kingdom
France
Turkey

Although they may be people in other countries masking their address.

3/4

Our servers were attacked from 34 IPs which generated 10 000 simultaneous attacks each.

4/4

These actions are framed in the cyber and communicational war that is generated against #Cuba.

Another feature of the international inducement of aggression against #Cuba. Imperialism is clumsy enough to leave traces of its misdeeds.