Peru Electoral Authorities Extend Deadline For Fujimori Fraud Claims

Peru’s National Elections Court (Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, JNE) has extended the deadline for presenting motions to nullify votes. The move will benefit far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori who is presenting a flurry of spurious claims of she says constitutes ‘electoral fraud’.

The deadline for presenting complaints was 8pm, Wednesday, June 9th. The new deadline is now Friday, June 11th at 8pm. Of the 771 motions to annul presented so far, 741 are from Keiko Fujimori’s Fuerza Popular party and 30 are from Pedro Castillo’s Peru Libre party.

President of @JNE_Peru: The decision to extend the deadline for candidates to submit appeals to nullify votes has been revoked after re-examination. Therefore, the JNE will analyze claims which had been submitted before the deadline expired on Wednesday.pic.twitter.com/WBDxuwiD5q — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 12, 2021

Pedro Castillo has rejected the move stating, “If it is true that the JNE intends to extend the deadline to present motions to nullify vote, it would be violating electoral norms. I call on the president of the JNE to pronounce himself providing legal certainty to the process. Finally, we call on the Peruvian people to stay alert.”

De ser cierto que el JNE pretendería ampliar el plazo para presentar nulidades de actas, estaría violentando el orden electoral. Invoco al presidente del JNE a pronunciarse brindando seguridad jurídica al proceso. Finalmente, llamamos al pueblo peruano a mantenerse alerta. — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) June 11, 2021

Pedro Castillo has declared victory with 100% of votes processed, winning with 50.17% against 49.83% for Keiko Fujimori. The Presidents of Bolivia, Argentina, and Nicaragua have all recognized the victory and have referred to Castillo as ‘President-elect’.

Evo Morales denounces a coup plan to steal the triumph of the Peruvian people through Fujimori's appeals for mass revision of voting records. https://t.co/Su303MxFTt — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) June 12, 2021