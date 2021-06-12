Peru Electoral Authorities Extend Deadline For Fujimori Fraud Claims

Kawsachun News
Peru’s National Elections Court (Jurado Nacional de Elecciones, JNE) has extended the deadline for presenting motions to nullify votes. The move will benefit far-right candidate Keiko Fujimori who is presenting a flurry of spurious claims of she says constitutes ‘electoral fraud’.
The deadline for presenting complaints was 8pm, Wednesday, June 9th. The new deadline is now Friday, June 11th at 8pm. Of the 771 motions to annul presented so far, 741 are from Keiko Fujimori’s Fuerza Popular party and 30 are from Pedro Castillo’s Peru Libre party.
Pedro Castillo has rejected the move stating, “If it is true that the JNE intends to extend the deadline to present motions to nullify vote, it would be violating electoral norms. I call on the president of the JNE to pronounce himself providing legal certainty to the process. Finally, we call on the Peruvian people to stay alert.”
Pedro Castillo has declared victory with 100% of votes processed, winning with 50.17% against 49.83% for Keiko Fujimori. The Presidents of Bolivia, Argentina, and Nicaragua have all recognized the victory and have referred to Castillo as ‘President-elect’.