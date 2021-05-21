Palestine: The Aftermath of 11 Days of Aggression

Cease-fire Reached After 11 Days of IOF Aggression on Gaza
17 Palestinians killed, including two children found under the rubble; 33 wounded, including 8 women and 17 childrenhttps://t.co/vvgeEvGzOz#Gaza pic.twitter.com/XjtBRIxebD
— Palestinian Centre for Human Rights – PCHR (@pchrgaza) May 21, 2021
Aggression Death Toll: 247 Killed, including 66 Children and 39 Women; 1417 wounded, including 277 women and 412 childrenhttps://t.co/vvgeEvGzOz#Gaza pic.twitter.com/16bZUxgPXo
— Palestinian Centre for Human Rights – PCHR (@pchrgaza) May 21, 2021
