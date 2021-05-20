Day 11 of Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Violent Artillery Shelling Continues Destroying Homes, Infrastructure and Lives

Day 11 of Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Violent Artillery Shelling and Systematic Destruction of Houses

9 Palestinians, Including 3 Women and 2 Children, Killed and 120 Others, Including 37 Women and 32 Children, Injured.https://t.co/abCbcWEpzw#GazaUnderAttackk pic.twitter.com/UcaflmaVRj

