MIDDLE EAST, PALESTINE Day 11 of Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Violent Artillery Shelling Continues Destroying Homes, Infrastructure and Lives Posted by Internationalist 360° on May 20, 2021May 20, 2021 On the 11th day of the aggression on Gaza … Violent artillery shelling and systematic destruction of homes, killing (9) civilians, including (3) women and two children, and wounding (120) civilians, including (37) women and (32) children Death Toll Mounts to 230, Including 64 Children and 39 Women, and Total Number of Injuries Rises to 1383, Including 315 Children and 219 Womenhttps://t.co/abCbcWEpzw#GazaUnderAttacka pic.twitter.com/IwFPp0Uy47 — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights – PCHR (@pchrgaza) May 20, 2021 Day 11 of Israeli Offensive on Gaza: Violent Artillery Shelling and Systematic Destruction of Houses9 Palestinians, Including 3 Women and 2 Children, Killed and 120 Others, Including 37 Women and 32 Children, Injured.https://t.co/abCbcWEpzw#GazaUnderAttackk pic.twitter.com/UcaflmaVRj — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights – PCHR (@pchrgaza) May 20, 2021 Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (11 – 19 May 2021)IOF military aggression on The Gaza Strip continues:https://t.co/0DOduivslC#GazaUnderAttackk pic.twitter.com/ayhYk4vmOT — Palestinian Centre for Human Rights – PCHR (@pchrgaza) May 20, 2021