AFRICA

Feeding a Crisis: Africa’s Manufactured Hunger Pandemic

Hunger is still the biggest killer in Africa and it has a lot to do with colonialism. redfish worked with filmmakers in Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe to tell local stories of food and hunger, but also the growing resistance to the continued influence of former colonial powers, their corporations and institutions. Economic sanctions from the Global North, debt and loans from the IMF, aid dependency, and enforced capitalism have all played a central role in Africa’s manufactured food crisis.