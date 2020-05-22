The Libyan People Challenge the International Community’s Obsession with the “Legitimacy” of a Foreign- Imposed, Unelected Terrorist Regime

The Libyan people are paying dearly for the dysfunctional balances of international legitimacy, and the blood of their children is sacrificed to satisfy the whims of major powers and to achieve the ambitions of regional and international mafias that regard Libya only as a lake of oil, gas, frozen funds in foreign banks and vast land that can be turned into laboratories of creative chaos in the region.

The world is still deluding itself that there is legitimacy in Tripoli for the government of reconciliation that no one elected, without popular support or the recommendation of parliament, that also failed to implement its goals that it was established for, documented in the Skhirat agreement, serving only as a Brotherhood cell that executes orders from Qatar and Turkey, and maintains power with hired armed militia. What happened in Skhirat in 2015 was a conspiracy in which regional and international actors tampered with the elected Parliament. While agendas and interests played a major role, intelligence services implemented their schemes to perpetuate crisis and enable the Brotherhood to overcome electoral defeat. The goal of the United Nations was to ease the pain without addressing the cause, and the result was that the government of reconciliation, lacking any legitimacy, has become a dictatorship. It is the caliphate operating under the dilapidated cloak of international legitimacy, while before the eyes of the world, Erdogan transports thousands of mercenaries from northern Syria, the majority of whom are terrorists, to fight against the Libyan people and army, and from the Mediterranean Sea, Turkish battleships are launched with NATO flags and missiles to bomb Libyan cities and villages.

Turks, Qataris, the Brotherhood, their trumpets benefited from the turbulent and shaky international reality caused by policies of leaders obsessed with competing to lead the world, and they spread their lies about Russian influence, mercenaries from Sudan, and aircraft from Egypt in the ranks of the national army, to incite Western opposition against the General Command of the Armed Forces.

The advocates of terrorism, warlords, human traffickers, public money robbers, al-Qaeda remnants and ISIS presented themselves as the protectors of the civil state, and huge sums were leaked from under the dialogue tables to purchase the conscience of influential political, human rights, and media actors, and the diplomacy of the Qatari and Brotherhood deals. In turn, Erdogan reaped the benefits. A blatant interference that challenges everyone and confirms for the millionth time that international legitimacy is nothing but a lie that destroys the homeland. The Security Council has not uttered a word about Turkish aggression, and the United Nations mission equates a regular army with militias, between documented facts and rumours. NATO finds in the Turkish adventure, an opportunity to penetrate the southern Mediterranean and open the way into the Sahara. The European Union faces internal divisions due t o the legacy of old colonial rivalries, and Arab countries are unable to accept the painful truth that confirms that Libya is only an episode in a series of Erdogan ambitions to target them all, while the African Union is swayed by Qatari money and Turkish propaganda.

Who can face this reality? Some may be quick to say that it is the Libyan people. Indeed, it may take a long time for people to absorb the major issues concerning their destiny. Even though the majority are supportive of the army and believe in their cause, what happened from 2011 to today has negatively affected the social fabric and has led to fractures even within the same family. Voices that have emerged during the past two days to divide the army ranks are only the latest expression of the lack of awareness of the fatefulness of the moment and the magnitude of the challenge.

The army leadership has made many mistakes since the launch of the Flood of Dignity to liberate Tripoli in April 2019, the most prominent of which is wasting time and not taking advantage of opportunities to enter the capital, not paying attention to the perpetuation of the war serving the militias and not fulfilling many of the promises made haphazardly, neglecting positions that were under the control of the army, starting from Gharyan, passing through Sorman, Sabratha, Ajilat, Al-Ajil, Al-Jameel, Tiji and Badr, resulting in crimes committed against those who supported this project, revealing military plans and locations of the army to be exploited by the opposite side, as happened with the air defense platform at the base of al-Watiyah, the exclusion of leaders, poor media performance, with too much emphasis on international public opinion through exposing the government of reconciliation and Turkish invaders.

Today, Libya is facing a fateful moment and its living, patriotic forces, against Turkish interference, Brotherhood crimes, militia rule, employment and treachery of the reconciliation government, must meet towards one goal which is the liberation of the country, by supporting the army and organizing effective popular resistance to the enemy, transcending the topic of international legitimacy to one of popular legitimacy, assuring the world that the national army is not a person (Haftar), but rather is a national institution with a regular hierarchy and military craftsmanship whose roots go back to1939 through the royal and mass covenants, up to the process of dignity and beyond.

The international community that has been behind the crisis since 2011, has ignored terrorism, militia rule, and pillaged wealth, has closed its eyes to Turkish intervention and the transfer of thousands of mercenaries from northern Syria to western Libya, and from crimes against civilians. Now, they are either positioned on the side of the people, the sole source of authority and legitimacy, or with terrorist groups and mercenaries strengthened through broad international recognition and entrenched with Turkish mercenaries.

Al Arab

Translation by Internationalist 360°