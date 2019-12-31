Libya: Army Ordered to Disable Airports Receiving Troops and Mercenaries from Turkey

The Address | Tobruk

The head of the Defense and National Security Committee of the House of Representatives, Talal Al-Mihoub, commander-in-chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, called on the Libyan Air Force to disrupt airports and airstrips that receive Turks and mercenaries.

In a statement to the address, Mihoub called for targeting headquarters that give permission for Turks to enter Libya.

A video of Syrian terrorists affiliated with the so-called “Sultan Murad Brigade and the Sham Corps” led by Syrian terrorist Fahim Issa showed them participating in clashes against the army behind al-Takbali camp in Tripoli’s Salah al-Din area.