Niger: The Vassals of Paris Receive the Order to Attack

Mohsen Abdelmoumen

Africans will send soldiers to die [again] for France. D. R.

Contrary to declarations by ECOWAS soldiers that they were not ready for intervention in Niger, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, it turns out that African slaves belonging to this organization have been ordered by their White masters to activate their army and go on the offensive. War is imminent. The West African stooges have thus trampled underfoot the decision of the African Union, which had categorically rejected any armed intervention. The ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, told the BBC that D-Day had been decided and that he was awaiting orders to launch the operation. We would like to ask this colonized man from whom are the orders to come, the stooges in the pay of the West or the West itself?

Niger’s Military Council agreed to receive an ECOWAS delegation on August 19, a meeting attended by Niger’s new Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine.

The delegation was even able to meet the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum. ECOWAS persists in demanding Bazoum’s release and reinstatement in his official functions, but the CNSP is holding firm to its position, saying it is ready for dialogue “on condition that this dialogue takes into account Niger’s sovereignty and the aspirations of its people”. Indeed, it is undeniable that the people of Niger support the new government, and tens of thousands of volunteers want to get involved in defending their homeland. More than fifty thousand Nigeriens have signed up to a recruitment campaign, prompting the coordinator of this mobilization to say:

“This is a way of telling ECOWAS, which wants to bring us war, that this war is not the war of the military in power, but rather a war between the people of Niger and themselves.We are ready and we will sacrifice ourselves”.

According to a poll commissioned by the London Economist in August, 79% of Nigeriens polled said they supported the CNSP.

Algeria has offered mediation and is urging all parties to give priority to negotiation “before the irreparable is committed, and before the region is trapped in a spiral of violence whose incalculable consequences no one can foresee”, but ECOWAS, at the behest of its Western masters, maintains its intention to use force.Niger has already deployed its troops on the border with Benin and Nigeria, while Mali and Burkina Faso have sent their fighter planes to Niger, ready to support the country in the event of an attack, and Wagner forces are in place to protect the presidential palace in Niamey and key infrastructure. Indeed, Prigozhin’s IL76 has reportedly made at least six flights to Niger in recent days from various Wagner bases, including Syria, and Russian fighters have been rapidly deployed to strategic locations. From the “gray zone”, Prigozhin published a video on August 21 in which he appealed for volunteers: “Temperature over 50°, everything we like. PMC ‘Wagner’ leads RPD, makes Russia even greater on all continents. And Africa even freer. Justice and happiness for the African peoples. A nightmare for ISIS, al-Qaeda and other gangsters. We hire real heroes. And we continue to fulfill the tasks that have been set, and that we have promised to fulfill”.

Meanwhile, in response to the shortages of food and medicines inflicted on the Niger population by the inhumane blockade put in place by ECOWAS, Burkina Faso has opened a humanitarian corridor where a long line of trucks are transporting hundreds of tons of food and other items to Niger, under the protection of the armed forces of both countries.

In a speech to the nation on August 19, General Tiani declared that the CNSP would not remain in power forever, and that its transition would not exceed 3 years. He also announced the start of a month-long national dialogue to draw up proposals for a new constitution, following in the footsteps of Mali and Burkina Faso whose new forces, immediately after taking power, abolished their countries’ predominantly pro-French constitutions, which recognized the French colonial pact and other colonial-era agreements that had kept these countries in perpetual socio-economic decline.

Nevertheless, General Tiani warned that any attack on Niger would be considered an occupation and would be met with a firm response, asserting that “ECOWAS is preparing to attack Niger by forming an army of occupation with the cooperation of foreign military forces”. And there you have it: “occupation”. Indeed, it is an occupation, with French and American forces already on the ground, ready for action.Despite the desire of the Niger National Council to do without “the services of the French army”, supported by its population who have been demonstrating in front of the Barkhane base in Niamey for several days, French Defense Minister Catherine Colonna has refused to withdraw the Barkhane troops, claiming that only the legitimate Bazoum government can take this decision.

And we learn from Le Monde that the former Niger Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Hassoumi Massaoudou, acting as interim Prime Minister, signed a document authorizing French military intervention to free President Bazoum a few hours after the coup. In addition, our sources also informed us that France and Israel’s loyal valet, the Ivorian Alassane Ouattara, made a visit to Paris on August 17, during which he discussed with Emmanuel Macron the setting up of a mercenary operation in Niger, in close coordination with the French DGSE, should the ECOWAS forces fail.

These occupying forces have no other aim than to attack Algeria and its army, Niger being merely a pretext. This is the result of the meeting between the French, Israeli, Moroccan and Emirati secret services in Tel Aviv last June. Indeed, Algeria has long been in the sights of its many enemies, not only because of its vast territory and immense wealth, but also because of its refusal to bow down to anyone, its historic ties with Russia and China, and its firm, unwavering stance in favor of the Sahrawi and Palestinian peoples. France has never recovered from being driven out of Algeria, and we can see that the pawns are falling into place on the African chessboard to encircle Algeria with hostile forces.

In the west, the kingdom of Bousbir, in the pay of Israel and France, has been waging an incessant multi-faceted war against us for years, as we have repeatedly mentioned in various articles. What’s more, the Makhzen’s gutter press was delighted to seize on the anti-Algerian statements made by French criminal Nicolas Sarkozy, the gravedigger of Libya, whose recent outburst had nothing to do with chance. Incidentally, Sarkozy is a regular at the torrid nights of Marrakesh with his second wife from the Italian bourgeoisie, Carla Bruni Tedeschi, whose “artistic” talent is limited to flaunting her love life in the media. Obviously, the kingdom of prostitution and paedophilia is bound to attract such characters.

To the east, there is Libya, which owes the chaos it has been plunged into since the fall of Qaddafi to the voracious appetite of Sarkozy, that little stooge of the empire who was able to sweet-talk the Libyan leader by inviting him to Paris to extract money for his 2007 election campaign and sell him arms. With NATO’s support, we saw what happened to Libya. “We came, we saw, he died” laughed the criminal Hillary Clinton, referring to Qaddafi’s death. She didn’t laugh so hard when her ambassador Christopher Stevens was liquidated by jihadists in Benghazi. Since then, Libya has become a war zone for the useful idiots activated by the imperialist powers: Islamist terrorists, “rebels”, armed gangs and militias are happily killing each other, drawing on the Libyan arsenal. Our brave ANP soldiers are on guard day and night at the border to prevent terrorist incursions.

The Chad-Libya border is in turmoil, with Chadian head of state Mahamat Idriss Déby, who proclaimed himself president after the death of his father, moving to the Kouri Bougoudi military base, located on a gold mining site. This region of the Tibesti massif in the Sahara, north of Chad, is the preferred territory for attacks against the Chadian armed forces by the main Chadian rebel movements based in southern neighboring Libya. Not to mention Boko Haram, which roams the region. It seems that an attack was launched on the Kouri Bougoudi military base while the Chadian president was there. There is every reason to believe that the rebel group that carried out the attack was activated by a foreign agency, which enabled France to transfer 700 soldiers to the south of Libya to the Al-Wihg air base. France plans to significantly increase the number of its troops there by sending a thousand men. In the current context of an intervention in Niger by ECOWAS, and given that 1,500 French soldiers are based in Niamey, this addition of troops in Libya is no coincidence either.

That’s almost 3,700 km of borders that need to be guarded by our army. Not to mention the forest fires that are flaring up again in the north, even though the temperature is not excessive. These fires are no accident either. We therefore warn all war-mongers, be they French, African stooges, Moroccans, Zionists, Islamist terrorists or rebels of any kind. The first to dare touch Algeria will be dispatched into the stratosphere, or, in the case of our neighbors to the west, into the Atlantic to serve as fodder for sardines and crabs. Algeria is sacred and untouchable, and its entire people will stand by its army. We will show no mercy to our enemies, and we will set fire to your homes in Paris, Bordeaux, Brussels, Tel Aviv and elsewhere. This is a warning we advise you to heed before it’s too late.