Haiti: The Symbolism of the Bois-Caiman Congress

Berthony Dupont

The Bois-Caiman Congress on the night of August 14-15, 1791 on the Lenormand de Mezy home near Morne-Rouge in the North Department

Lth Monday August 14, 2023 marked the 232nd anniversary of the Bois-Caiman Pact which took place on the night of August 14 to 15, 1791 on the dwelling of Lenormand de Mezy aux surroundings of Morne-Rouge in the North department under the direction of Dutty Boukman and Cécile Fatiman.

The symbolism of this Congress, this event of a high political level, an example of solidarity, selflessness, unification and the most perfect organization is of particular importance, indelible in the Haitian collective unconscious. The lesson to be understood and learned is the desire of the slave masses not only to revolt against social injustice but also to manage to snatch from the executioners of the slave and colonialist system, the freedom to forge a free and sovereign nation.

The Bois Caiman congress is the result of a certain level of organization. This is why the people found in him a project, a guide capable of making him an irresistible force. Eight days later, he demonstrated it, when slaves from the five largest homes rose up and began the revolutionary struggle: the original Bwa kale. From this dynamism of struggle for change, we can conclude that if there is a solid will and a clear and clear political objective, a real recovery born of class solidarity can happen and can defeat any imperialist project.

Thanks to the organization that carried it in the clear and clear identification of class interests, isn’t the symbolism of the Bois-Caiman Congress still alive to put in order the Haitian disorder which includes poverty, exploitation, political despair and lack of vision to get out of a maze of imbroglios.

The Bois-Caïman remains a formidable asset still untapped. It expresses the unshakable will, the loyalty to the commitments made by a whole class of workers without wages, exalted through a collective awareness of « living free or dying ».

The symbolism of the Congress of Bois Cayman remains a source of inspiration, a compass showing the class direction to follow towards the victory of the oppressed masses, provided that the political will of a « organic elite » is present, according to Gramsci’s word, to lean against the oppressed, to take up the cause for the masses, even if the path must be long. It is in this sense that Vertières represents a kind of apotheosis at the incandescent night of call to liberty of August 14, 1791.

200 delegates from different homes responded to Congress. They came from the Limbé, Port Margot, de l’Acul, Limonade, Petit Anse, Plaine du Nord, Quartier Morin, Morne Rouge etc … To participate in the great struggle, receive the message and communicate loyalty and solidarity. Their presence already meant the great importance they attached to the struggle to end slavery. The watchwords of this evening were like a hymn, a national song, an interpretation of the objective conditions of the popular masses of Santo Domingo. Jean-Jacques Dessalines who was present among the delegates will a few years later take the direction of this movement to lead us towards total liberation.

According to J. C. Dorsainville, it was ten o’clock in the evening when the inaugural congress ceremonies began.

« All were assembled when a thunderstorm was unleashed. The zebra lightning of its dazzling lightning a sky of low and dark clouds. In a few moments, a torrential rain floods the ground while, under the repeated assaults of a furious wind, the trees of the forest twist, mourn and their very large branches, violently torn off, fall with a crash … In the midst of this impressive decor, the assistants, motionless, seized with sacred horror, see an old negress rise. Her body is shaken by long chills; she sings, pirouette on herself and spins a large cutlass over her head. Even greater immobility, shorter, silent breathing, fiery eyes, fixed on the negress, soon prove that the audience is fascinated.A black pig whose grunts are lost in the roar of the storm is then introduced. With a quick gesture, the inspired priestess plunges her cutlass into the animal’s throat. Blood spurts, it is collected smoking and distributed around to slaves; all drink it, all swore to carry out Boukman’s orders. »

« The old negress with strange eyes and spiky hair, chanting mysterious words in the African dialect, invoked the gods of the ancestors “. Suddenly, Boukman stands and exclaims in an inspired tone: ” The Good Lord who made the sun that lights up there, who raises the sea and scolds the thunder, listen carefully, you guys, this Good God hidden in a cloud, is watching us. He sees what white people do. The white God demands crime, ours wants the benefits. But this God who is so good, orders you revenge! He will lead our arms, he will assist us. Throw away the image of the white God who thirsts for our tears and listen to the freedom that speaks to our hearts … ».

All the delegates took this speech word for word with great fervor. It was the oath that sealed the final resolutions of the congress. The slave has become a man and as a man he will defend his personality, his land and his class brothers. He is no longer the beast of burden, he has become aware that the settler despite his organizations cannot defeat him; he now thinks as a responsible man and like any man the love of freedom and honor is also strong and powerful in him.

This congress was very important. It was a calculated political milestone, reflected that the slaves had laid. It was the best way to build trust between them and to tell the masses that this struggle was not the business of a man or a clan but the struggle of all conscious and consistent slaves. It was a high-level political act which already signaled the desire of the masses to be, not only free, but also independent. Theoretically, he announced the end, the very death of colonial domination, the night that would definitively snatch the slave from slavery, Santo Domingo from France.

Beaubrun Ardouin explains that « the slaves of the Chabaud and Lagoscette dwellings, had misunderstood Boukman’s explanations. This is how in the evening they set fire to these two homes. The insurgency was to begin with the burning of these sumptuous palaces raised on corpses, and these rich harvests sprinkled with the blood of these unfortunates. We arrested a few slaves who were executed with promptness, so much we feared the confessions ». None of them, despite the repression suffered, have ever denounced the leaders or the main leaders of the revolt. This suggests that this incident on the night of Sunday August 14, 1791 was not an error of misunderstanding but rather of combative excitement, a form of impatience.Because the spirit of the congress announced to them the colors of hope and the signal that on the horizon the sun of their liberation had already risen.

A week later, that is to say on the night of August 21 to 22, 1791, under the direction of Boukman, Jean-François and Biassou the slaves started the revolution. To the cries of Revenge! Revenge! Death to whites! Boukman was the first to take action by setting fire to the homes himself. They were nearly 50,000 in the streets, ransacking the settlers’ plantations: two hundred sweets and six hundred coffee trees were destroyed, they killed women and children, white blood flowed everywhere and with great waves. Domestic slaves were the first to burn down the homes of their owners. It is said that slaves with some talent, especially those who worked in bakeries, almost even poisoned the dough with which bread is made.

After three centuries of misery and suffering, the slaves, finally, had just overturned the order of things. Armed to the teeth, the slaves of the dwellings Treme, Turpin, Clément, Flaville and Noah rebelled and took revenge for all the tortures they had received from their masters. The most burnt down areas during this « Bwa Kale » event were: The North Plain, the Petite Anse, the Morin District and Limonade. The slaves were armed with spikes, cutlasses, sticks, it was a real breakdown of the colonists of the North. This revolt or Bwa kale expressed hatred of the slave for the master settler. Jeannot saw them between two boards. Other slaves out of gratitude if not out of pity to their good masters spared them from the revenge of fire.

This revolt created a lot of panic in slave circles. Thus, in the first days of September during a session of the General Assembly, the president, the Marquis de Cadush suggested delivering the colony to Great Britain, only power according to him capable of saving them from the terror of the rebels. To combat the uprising, the settlers passed repression on the advice of the Cape Colonial Assembly. Supporters of the ancient nobility united with those of the metropolitan bourgeoisie to stop the fury of the masses. The settlers accused people of color and Governor Blanchelande of being the instigators of the slave rebellion. For this, they massacred a large number of mulattoes; slaves were killed, beheaded;an irritated master even killed a slave who was completely faithful to him.

The cruelty of the settlers increased the determination of the slaves, despite their very considerable losses. The General Assembly declared a total amnesty in favor of all the mulatto prisoners who were waiting to be executed on death penalty, asking them to lend a helping hand. Marc Chavannes, brother of Jean-Baptiste Chavannes, ranged himself unscrupulously in their ranks to fight the slaves. However, many other freedmen preferred to join the slave camp. In Cape Town, two scaffolds and five gallows were built to beg the slaves.

In addition, at Fond Bleu, very close to Acul, on November 1, 1791, the famous revolutionary Boukman was taken prisoner and burned alive. Heroically, like Caonabo and Mackandal, he died for the national cause: the fight against slavery and colonization. His head was exposed by the white colonists on the Cape arms square with this sign: « Boukman’s head, leader of the rebels ».

Despite everything, the slave revolt had a considerable impact in Santo Domingo. It was a point of no return for the masses. Despite their weaknesses, it was the necessary start of a revolutionary process which during 13 years of assiduous struggles not only changed the world by putting an end to the barbaric system of slavery but also giving birth to a new country of free negro: Haiti !