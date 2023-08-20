You Are Not a Capitalist! If You Are Afraid of Socialism, You Are Afraid of Yourself!

Ekaterina Cabylis



“We don’t think you fight fire with fire best ; we think you fight fire with water best. We’re going to fight racism not with racism, but we’re going to fight with solidarity. We say we’re not going to fight capitalism with black capitalism, but we’re going to fight it with socialism. We’re stood up and said we’re not going to fight reactionary pigs and reactionary state’s attorneys like this and reactionary state’s attorneys like Hanrahan with any other reactions on our part. We’re going to fight their reactions with all of us people getting together and having an international proletarian revolution.” – Fred Hampton

“Each economic system must answer 1 fundamental question. Who will own the means of production, it can only be answered in 2 ways: either a few people will own or everybody will own” – Kwame Ture

Capitalism is an economic system based on private ownership of the means of production and the creation of goods and services for profit in a competitive market. The “means of production” refers to the tools, equipment, resources, and technology needed to make things or provide services. It includes things like factories, machines, land, and even knowledge. The means of production are controlled by a smaller group of people or entities who have the resources and power to manage them. It is not just a matter of who possesses these resources, but rather, who controls and directs their use. The control of the means of production determines the distribution of wealth and power within society.

Commerce, refers to the exchange of goods and services, often through buying and selling. Small businesses do not own the means of production, they are localized operations and have relatively limited scale of production or service delivery. They often emphasize personalized customer experiences and community engagement, setting them apart from larger corporations that dominate many industries.

Marxism talks about two main groups in society: the working class (Proletariat) and the upper class (Bourgeoisie). The working class forms the foundation of society, while the upper class represents the higher levels. The upper class influences things like culture, politics, and religion. Some confusion arises between private and personal property. When socialists discuss ending private property, they mean sharing resources that create wealth, not personal belongings like homes or cars, or businesses.

In theory, a “free market” operates on the principles of competition and supply and demand, with prices and resource control being determined naturally. However, in real-world economies big corporations, monopolies, and powerful players manipulate market dynamics, giving them the upper hand and limiting options for both consumers and entrepreneurs. Unequal distribution means that not everyone starts on equal footing, this inequality limits participation, reinforcing cycles of advantage and disadvantage in spite of the market’s claim of providing equal opportunities.

Despite the illusion of choice, it essentially functions as a dictatorship favoring the wealthy. In this setup, the working population generates wealth, while capitalists who own corporations and banks wield economic power, which they leverage to shape political processes. While we think voting may bring change, decisions often occur in corporate boardrooms and institutional settings. Individuals find themselves forced to participate in capitalist structures to access basic necessities, employment, and opportunities.

Colonialism was the architect of capitalism’s design. Colonialism provided the resources and labour necessary for the growth of capitalist economies in Europe, while capitalism enables imperial powers to extract resources and labour. This resulted in a global division of labour in which the colonies produced raw materials for the industrialized economies of Europe, while Europe produced manufactured goods that were sold back to the colonies.

For capitalism to thrive, it created a hierarchy based on race, this hierarchy is propped up through the dehumanization of Indigenous communities. Colonial powers established plantations and mining operations in these colonies, which were worked by Indigenous people and enslaved Africans.

“We’re not a racist organization, because we understand that racism is an excuse used for capitalism, and we know that racism is just – it’s a byproduct of capitalism. “ Fred Hampton

The myth of scarcity refers to the idea that resources are inherently limited, creating a perception of insufficient supply to meet the needs and desires of individuals and societies. This belief in scarcity often shapes economic, social, and political behaviors, influencing resource allocation, competition, and policy decisions. The myth of scarcity serves to justify the unequal distribution of resources and reinforce existing power structures.

Even among the ultra-rich 1%, there exist significant disparities. Consider the comparison between Jeff Bezos, with a staggering $150 billion fortune from Amazon, and Kanye West, valued at $6.5 billion. Despite their shared status, West’s wealth places him much closer to financial instability than he is having the same wealth as Bezos. This highlights the realities where even notable celebrities can be on different ends of the financial spectrum.

A core idea in modern American society, especially in late-stage capitalism, is pushing the belief that being independent is important. The meritocracy myth or bootstrap mentality claims that success is solely a product of independent talent and effort, implying that those who succeed deserve it, while others didn’t work hard enough. The idea that hard work alone is enough to lift individuals out of poverty is an insidious myth that exists to support capitalism. While hard work is undoubtedly important, it’s crucial to recognize that there are many systemic and structural factors that play a significant role in determining an individual’s economic circumstances. The vast majority of individuals in the capitalist system are not positioned to reach such extraordinary levels of wealth due to various structural barriers and limitations. The meritocracy myth perpetuates social inequality and keeps the capitalist system moving.

Alienation under capitalism (Karl Marx) refers to the condition where individuals feel disconnected or estranged from their work, themselves, others, and the overall process of production. In a capitalist framework, work is often organized in a way that separates employees from the products they create. This disconnect between workers and the final outcomes of their labor can lead to a sense of detachment and meaninglessness. The specialization of tasks can limit workers to narrow and repetitive roles, which may contribute to feelings of monotony and reduced personal fulfillment. Workers may feel like replaceable cogs in a machine, diminishing their sense of individuality and significance.

Individualistic cultures prioritize self-promotion, fostering an environment of self-comparison that destroys self-esteem. In collectivist cultures, the emphasis on one’s role in society tends to boost self-esteem, as people find meaning and acceptance within their community. Before global colonization, many cultures didn’t place importance on rigid social rankings. Instead, they shared resources and tasks within the community. Unlike capitalism, which relies on keeping some people poor and taken advantage of, community-oriented ways of living believe that everyone should have their basic needs fulfilled.

Class consciousness, as articulated by Lenin, is rooted in this understanding of the means of production. It is the awareness that as a worker, you play a vital role in the production process, and it is through your labour that value is created.

According to Lenin, for the working class to effectively fight for their rights, they need to see themselves as members of the working class, rather than isolated individuals. Our strength lies in recognizing our interconnectedness and common destiny. This realization empowers us to challenge the forces that seek to keep us exploited.

“Those who do not move, do not notice their chains.” Rosa Luxemburg

