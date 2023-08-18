Elijah J. Magnier



In the aftermath of the US-Russian war, unfolding events on the African continent signal a significant rebellion against imperialist control due to the war’s broader impact on the global geopolitical landscape.

The war between the West and Russia on Ukrainian soil is ongoing, and its outcome is yet to be seen. However, its effects are being felt on several fronts. Foremost among these is the significant economic toll it has taken on the European continent, whose leaders chose to engage in a war with no tangible benefits.

A notable consequence of the conflict has been the emergence of a rebellion against long-standing American unilateral domination of the world. This rebellion would not have taken root had it not been for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bold acceptance of the challenge and active involvement in the conflict that Washington had meticulously prepared for Moscow.

An essential result of this shift has been the public defiance of African countries against Western dominance. These nations have raised their voices against the decades of exploitation, resource depletion, abject poverty and rampant corruption left behind by the imperialist powers. The vast African continent, with a population of over one billion two hundred million people, possesses considerable natural resources, including 40 per cent of the world’s gold reserves, 30 per cent of various minerals, 90 per cent of platinum and chromium, 12 per cent of oil and 8 per cent of natural gas.

The region has undergone significant political change in response to global turmoil. Military coups in Africa’s Sahel region, namely Guinea (2021), Mali (2021) and Burkina Faso (2022), have seen military officers from poor and middle-class backgrounds rise to power. As a result, these newly formed governments have announced their intention to create their own union, distinct from the one made in 1960.

France, which had a significant presence in Africa, was expelled from most countries after these military coups. Only Niger, which supplies 20% to 30% of France’s uranium needs, and Chad, where France has military bases, have kept the French military presence.

Last April, Chad expelled the German ambassador, Jean-Christian Gordon Crick, because he had criticized the head of state, General Mohamed Deby, son of Chad’s leader, Idriss Deby (who died fighting the rebels in 2021), for not holding elections in the country.

Neither France nor the United States have taken a stand against Chad for fear of losing their essential military bases in the country. However, the African working classes welcomed the expulsion of the German ambassador. The African working classes in several Sahel countries celebrated France’s departure, expressing their frustration at the rise of extremist movements, corruption, poverty and inequality, and at the failure of the West to deal with these issues and to suppress separatist rebellions.

Pressure from the World Bank, which has burdened African countries with debt and imposed austerity measures, has caused many African nations to turn against foreign investors and multinationals. Exxon Mobil, from the US, and Total, from France, also faced opposition in Mozambique, where a widespread rebellion broke out due to the perceived unfair exploitation of the second largest gas field in the world.

In response to Africa’s shifting alliances with Russia and China, the United States has increased its presence on the continent, establishing military bases and entering into negotiations with countries such as Zambia and Ghana to counter the growing Sino-Russian-African relationship.The United States is pressuring African leaders to cut ties with China and Russia. However, the St. Petersburg conference demonstrated Africa’s determination to diversify its options and seek independence from unilateral domination. African leaders believe that competition between the world’s superpowers is healthy and can bring better opportunities for the African continent.

At the second Russia-Africa Summit, attended by 49 of Africa’s 54 countries, including 17 presidents, African leaders reaffirmed their quest for freedom of choice.Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed them and eased their concerns by offering free grain, fertilizer and vital financial facilities, mainly to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central Africa and Eritrea. Putin promised to deliver what Africa needed in terms of food at low prices and financial facilities.The gesture was greeted with enthusiasm and triggered a new economic and political vision that emphasized Africa’s central role in the world.

The African authorities would not have gone to Russia in the midst of a fierce war between the country and the United States if President Putin had not dared to accept the Western challenge and stand firm in the face of the Western alliance.

Russia has shown that it is not afraid of a war that is being fought – as US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said – by the top military officials of more than 50 countries at the Ramstein base in Germany.Africa’s participation in the summit, including the presence of the Egyptian president, highlighted the continent’s willingness to explore various options and to embrace China and Russia, despite Western calls to marginalize Russia.The presence of Egyptian President Adel Fattah el-Sisi shows how the Middle East is also diversifying its options away from the unilateral dominance of the US. In fact, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq have already decided to establish strong economic and trade ties with China and Russia, just a year after the US-Russian war in Ukraine.The Middle East and Africa are no longer under the domination of the US and the West.

Blessed with a third of the world’s mineral wealth and 65% of its arable land, Africa has long suffered from hunger, poverty, conflicts and coups d’état. However, with the presence of officials from Western, Russian and Chinese nations, the continent is witnessing a realignment of geopolitical and economic trends.This shift is challenging the Western influence that has dominated the continent for decades and is being accelerated by Africa’s growing ties with China.

The war between the US and Russia, fueled by the belief of dragging Russia into a destructive cycle, has inadvertently led to unintended consequences on other continents, such as Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.These unintended consequences undermine the hegemony of the United States and its allies, who are facing diminishing influence on the world stage.

During a crucial vote in the General Assembly in March last year, there was a significant shift in Africa’s position, which called for Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine and an end to the war. A remarkable 31% of African countries absented themselves from the vote, 15% abstained and 1% voted against the resolution.This unprecedented stance rang alarm bells among the Western powers that have historically occupied and exploited Africa and exerted their influence over the continent’s political decisions. This new-found assertiveness came after Africa’s increased engagement with the world, especially China.It has been instrumental in the development of more than 46 ports and land roads in Africa, connecting nations and linking them to the global economy. This transformation has raised concerns in the West, which previously benefited from keeping Africa underdeveloped and dependent.

The impact of the ongoing war has further emphasized that the United States miscalculated in provoking Russia and underestimated the consequences on other continents, such as Africa, where regional dynamics have changed dramatically.As Africa and other regions, including the Middle East, Asia and Latin America, undergo unforeseen shifts in geopolitical alliances and economic trends, the influence of the United States and its allies continues to wane.

Africa’s bold moves to diversify its partnerships and assert its independence from unilateral domination are challenging the status quo and promoting a new global balance of power.

With a wealth of natural resources and a growing population, Africa is increasingly becoming a major player in international relations, attracting the attention of conflicting countries seeking to strengthen their position on the world stage.

As the war between the US and Russia continues to unfold, it is clear that the world is witnessing a significant change in geopolitical dynamics.The rebellion against imperialist control that has emerged in Africa is just one example of the unforeseen consequences of the conflict.As Africa signals its willingness to explore diverse partnerships and challenge long-standing dominance, the global order is being reshaped, prompting countries to reassess their positions and realign their strategies.

As events unfold, the full extent of the war’s impact on Africa and the wider international community remains uncertain.But one thing is certain: the war between the US and Russia is contributing to a tectonic shift in global geopolitics, with Africa at the forefront of asserting its independence and defining its destiny. The continent’s growing influence and evolving alliances could redefine the post-Cold War balance of power and impact international relations.Africa is opposing unilateral domination amid global geopolitical shifts.

Elijah J Magnier is a veteran war correspondent and senior political risk analyst with more than 35 years of experience.