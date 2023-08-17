Military-Biological Activity of the United States on the Territory of Ukraine

Briefing by Chief of Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov on U.S. military-biological activity

August 16, 2023

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation continues to analyse the military and biological activities of the U.S. and its allies in Ukraine and on the territory of other countries.

As we have noted earlier, U.S. military-biological activity pose a security threat to many nations around the world.



Despite the fact that the stated goals of U.S. programmes are to monitor disease incidence and provide assistance to developing countries, in fact, we see the Pentagon conducting uncontrolled dual-use research in circumvention of international obligations under the BTWC.

Projects of the American military department are primarily aimed at studying potential agents of biological weapons — anthrax, tularemia, coronavirus, as well as pathogens of economically significant infections — pathogenic avian influenza and African swine fever.

There is a clear trend: pathogens that fall within the Pentagon’s area of interest, such as COVID-19, avian influenza, African swine fever, subsequently become pandemic, and American pharmaceutical companies become the beneficiaries.

Earlier, we informed about the possible involvement of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in the emergence of the new coronavirus.

The EcoHealth Alliance intermediary organisation plays a key role in implementing projects to study this pathogen. Since 2015, the specialists of this company have been studying the diversity of the bat population, searching for new strains of coronavirus and mechanisms of their transmission from animals to humans. A total of over 2,500 beings have been researched.

I recall that on 18 October 2019, two months before the first official reports about the emergence of the new coronavirus infection in China, John Hopkins University conducted Event 201 exercise in New York.

This exercise simulated the epidemic of a previously unknown coronavirus that, according to the scenario, was transmitted from bats to humans via a porcine organism, the intermediary virus carrier.

The development of the pandemic under this scenario, as well as the implementation of EcoHealth Alliance projects, raises questions about the possible intentional nature of COVID-19 and U.S. involvement in the incident.

The next step, taken by the United States to realise its strategic plans in establishing global biological control, was the creation of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

The official establishment of the Office was posted on the White House website on 21 July 2023.

It is envisaged that the new structure will be responsible for setting the course and coordinating actions to combat known and unknown biological challenges, including pathogens that could trigger another global emergency.

The priorities of this Office include work on vaccines and drugs to relieve viruses and their genetically modified variants, as well as the introduction of advanced technologies in bioproduction.

Retired Air Force Major General Paul Friedrichs, special assistant to the president and senior director for global health security and biodefence at the National Security Council, will head the structure.

Thus, as in 2019, the U.S. has begun preparing for a new pandemic by searching for virus mutations. We do not rule out that the United States will use of so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of a biological nature.

In doing so, the White House is creating a new government agency, and, at the same time, is making an attempt to allay the world’s concerns about its illegal biological activities.

The U.S. Army Research Institute for Infectious Diseases, currently headed by Colonel Constance Jenkins, will play a leading role in the military department’s biomedical warfare programme.

It should be noted that the institute was established at Fort Detrick at a bioweapons development facility and has a maximum biological containment level 4 (BSL-4) biolab.

It is a major part of the Pentagon’s established Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance System (EIDSS).

Documents, obtained during the special military operation, show that the institution is directly involved in the collection of dangerous pathogens in various regions of the world, testing of unregistered drugs, as well as the implementation of dual-use programmes, ordered by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency of the U.S. Department of Defense (DTRA).

The U.S. Army Institute of Infectious Diseases has been involved in U.S. biological programmes in Ukraine. Thus, representatives of the institute actively conducted projects code-named UP-1 and UP-8. These projects investigated the possibility of using arthropods to spread rickettsiae, tick-borne encephalitis virus, Congo-Crimean haemorrhagic fever and hantaviruses.

Representatives of the Institute are actively working in South America, Africa, Transcaucasia and South-East Asia. Laboratory facilities of the Medical Research Centre of the Navy and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research are used for it.

The 2014–2016 Ebola outbreak in Uganda, Kenya, Guinea, Liberia prompted a major expansion of the presence of U.S. Army Institute of Infectious Diseases personnel in these African countries to obtain live virus samples of the deadly disease.

Thus, the available production and experimental base of the Institute makes it possible to participate in global monitoring of the biological situation and to carry out a full range of military-applied work with dangerous pathogens — components of biological weapons, including work to enhance the pathogenic properties of pathogens of dangerous human and animal diseases.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has received documents allowing it to expand the Ukrainian military-biological dossier.

Today we would like to supplement this list with representatives of Ukrainian State institutions and private companies, involved in the implementation of United States military-biological programmes. They are:

Natalia Dudko served as the Project Coordinator and Senior Specialist of the STCU. For 25 years, she coordinated more than 250 STCU projects in various scientific fields.

Lyudmila Chernenko, General Director of the Centre for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. She is on the list of Ukrainian specialists, who have participated in U.S.-funded research projects.

Aleksandr Matskov, Deputy General Director of the Centre for Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. He oversaw the overall implementation of a U.S.-funded dual-use project on COVID-19.

The Russian Defence Ministry continues to publish the names of officials of biotechnology corporations and other Pentagon contractors, involved in the implementation of U.S. military-biological programmes on the territory of Ukraine.

