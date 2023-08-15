Is Imperialism Losing in Africa and Syria? Interview with Harpal Brar

The coup leaders in Niger and Burkina Faso say they want Africa to be relevant on the gran geopolitical chessboard. Is the political and economic independence of Africa and Syria possible? Harpal Brar, the founder and former chairman of the communist party in Great Britain answers.

Proletarian TV: / proletariancpgbml

Harpal is the author of many books on imperialism and war, among other topics. They can be found here: https://shop.thecommunists.org/produc…

Harpal is the editor of the anti-imperialist bi-monthly journal LALKAR. Current and back issues are available online at: http://www.lalkar.org/

Harpal was the founding chairman of the Communist Party of Great Britain and remains its member and its analysis and publications can be found here: https://thecommunists.org/