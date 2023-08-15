Gustavo Petro: The New Zone for the World’s Largest Cocaine Production is the Colombian-Ecuadorian Border

Gustavo Petro



From the marijuana of welfare capitalism and its rebellious youth, we have moved on to cocaine, the drug of competitiveness and neoliberalism; and now we are entering the drug of death, fentanyl: the drug of the capitalism of the climate crisis and war.

The structure of the cocaine market has changed. The areas of cultivation of coca plants and the location of laboratories sought to trace routes northward through the Pacific Ocean or to the Caribbean. The routes went through Central America, the Caribbean islands and Mexico to the United States.

These routes are gradually beginning to change.

Now they go south. They are leaving the coasts and penetrating the other side of the Andes mountain range towards the Amazon jungle.

Today, the largest coca-growing area is not located in Tumaco in the Pacific region of Nariño, nor in Catatumbo. The new zone of the world’s largest cocaine production is located in a 10-kilometer strip along the Colombian-Ecuadorian border, on the Colombian side.

From this area, far from the sea, the new routes are traced along the rivers and head south. To Brazil to fill the Brazilian market, to Brazil to go to Africa and from there to Europe. To Ecuador and Peru to go to East Asia, Japan and Australia.

The reason: the cocaine market collapsed in the USA, replaced by a worse one: Fentanyl, which already kills 100,000 people a year. Cocaine used to kill 4,000 due to its poisonous mixtures, a product of the clandestine market.

It is for this reason that the price of coca leaf in the areas dedicated to export to the U.S. falls and the armed organizations based there replace the loss of profits from cocaine with illicit gold, extortion and kidnapping against the same population of the area.

This is why the routes of marijuana, unfortunately illegalized by Congress, and cocaine are now bathed in blood in the south.

This is why Ecuador, from being a peaceful country, has surpassed Colombia in violence, and perhaps this is why they assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

It is likely that with the new geography of the cocaine market, Paraguayan and Uruguayan mafias are looking to build an illicit economy in Bolivia and it is possible that now cocaine laboratories are located in Europe to compete with quality in the face of the invasion of chemical drugs and fentanyl.

The geography changes but the failure of the drug war continues to worsen the panorama.

Perhaps Colombia, given its industrial incapacity to produce Fentanyl, can escape from this drug trafficking geography; an escape that for us would be peace.The government must prepare to counteract the consumption of Fentanyl in our youth. The installation of free and free civilian detection posts for consumers in nightlife areas and education about the deadly effects of this drug should be the center of a public health strategy. Fentanyl is hidden in other drugs to guarantee the addiction of the consumer.

