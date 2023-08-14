Niger: The Crimes of France and its Proxy Army, Al Qaeda

Juan Manuel Olarieta



France Financed Al-Qaeda in the Sahel with Niger’s Uranium

France is a nuclearized country. It has the highest number of nuclear power plants and the highest proportion of nuclear energy. The country is dependent on uranium mines.

Approximately 20 percent of its uranium is imported from Niger through a public company, Areva, which was renamed Orano in 2018.

The African country is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, after Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia. The mines are in the Arlit desert, an arid and dusty place. Since the mines were opened in the 1960s, waves of migrants have been arriving and 117,000 people have been living in the middle of the desert.

On the outskirts of Arlit, heavy yellow trucks work around the clock transporting gray-green ore from the bottom of huge 100-meter-deep shafts.

But Niger is also one of the poorest countries in the world. More than 60 percent of its 20 million inhabitants survive on less than a dollar a day. In Arlit there are neighborhoods that go without water for three weeks at a time. In schools, students have to sit on the ground or study in thatched huts. At night, much of the city is in darkness.

It could be very rich, but it is not. How is it possible? It’s called neocolonialism. Niger was impoverished while Areva/Orano grew to become one of the largest mining multinationals in the world. It is almost twice the size of Niger’s entire economy.

The company has two sites in the middle of the desert.

Their names change according to the mines they exploit. One of them is Cominak, which Areva/Orano was operating since the 1960s until there was nothing left.

It was closed in 2021.

Areva/Orano never paid taxes for the export of uranium, nor for the materials and equipment used in the extraction.It paid only 5.5 percent on uranium produced, although no Nigerian knew for sure how much uranium was produced. Areva/Orano’s tax exemptions cost Nigeria between €23 million and €30 million a year. Niger’s tax revenues are the lowest in West Africa.It is a country that lives off international begging.

The “aid” represents almost 40 percent of the public budget and comes from… France, of course.

For the last ten years, demonstrations against Areva/Orano in Niamey have been commonplace, and the labor and social demands have become a political battle against imperialism.

The most loyal vassal

The former President of Niger, Mahamadu Issufu, was an Areva/Orano employee. He is a mining engineer trained in France, where he met François Hollande.The two used to sit together at meetings of the Socialist International.Between 1985 and 1992 Issufu was foreman of the Areva/Orano mines. When he left the mines, the French made him Prime Minister and then put him in charge of the Presidency, where he did what was expected of him. Between 1993 and 2021, he remained a loyal vassal.

When Issufu became president in 2011, NATO had invaded Libya, Gaddafi had been assassinated and the jihadists were taking over the Sahel, including the mines of the Arlit desert. At the same time, Niger did not have a penny, not even to provide troops to guard the oilfields. In short, until very recently, there was nothing else in Niger but Areva/Orano, i.e. French neo-colonialism. The Minister of Finance, Hassumi Massaoudu, had also been an employee of the mining company. The French maintained a monopoly on uranium mining in Niger until 2006 when the Niamey government passed a new mining law. The French monopoly fell and a new open-door policy was initiated.

Last year there were 31 authorizations for uranium prospecting and 11 permits to extract the mineral awarded to companies from different countries.

Uraniumgate

The French media always highlighted the fight against corruption by former President Issufu, their man in Niamey. But in 2017, the Nigerian press uncovered something quite different, which it called “uraniumgate”.They refer to the bribes collected by Issufu from Areva/Orano right after he took office in 2011.

The multinational had to change its name a year after the uncovering of a far-reaching corruption scheme involving banks, front men, jihadists, countries and streams of money that flowed from one side to the other. Naturally, Areva/Orano was the main protagonist, alongside the Nigerian public company Sopamin (Société Patrimoniale des Mines du Niger).

The mining company’s explanation is that they were speculating on the price of uranium on the international market.They sold and bought to benefit from price increases or decreases, handing over to Sopamin a part of the profits obtained. These were short-term deals that yielded good dividends for everyone in exchange for nothing. Of course, the French multinational’s version is missing an important complement: just like Lafarge in Syria, as we have already explained in several articles. The mining company’s explanation is that they were speculating on the price of uranium on the international market.

Areva/Orano was also financing Al-Qaeda with uranium deals on the international market.

In September 2010, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) kidnapped 7 workers from the Areva/Orano and Sogea-Satom mines in Arlit. In February of the following year, a French espionage colonel (DGSE, General Directorate of External Security), Jean-Marc Gadoullet, through his private company OPOS (Operations and Special Organizations), paid a first part of the ransom of approximately 13.5 million euros given to him by Areva/Orano and obtained the release of three of the hostages. To free the others, the then French President Sarkozy turned to his hitman Issufu, who took his share of the business.

The multinational’s losses were covered by speculative uranium operations on the international market and the renegotiation in July of the contracts for the awarding of the mines with the Issufu government.The jihadists collected $17.6 million and with the code T3 on the papers, Issufu personally profited from the kidnappings. He was due a $2.6 million kickback, collected at a Dubai-based bank. But he was not the only one, nor the most important, because France’s objective was to take Al-Qaeda to Niger and to all the African Sahel countries, where they are still established many years later.

Issufu was as no more fighting corruption as France was fighting jihadism.

France activates its jihadist networks to isolate Niger’s new government

French secret services in the Sahel have activated jihadist groups to destabilize the new government of Niger. Members of Al Qaeda and the Islamic Caliphate attacked Malian troops heading towards the Niger border to avert the threat of military invasion. The jihadists have received orders to increase terrorist actions to make people believe that a withdrawal of French soldiers from the region would be synonymous with a resurgence of violent extremism and would pose a threat to the populations of the Sahel.

The collusion between the DGSE, the French espionage abroad, and jihadist groups in the Sahel has been evident since Macron ordered his propaganda channel France 24 to put its broadcasts at the service of jihadist propaganda. France wants to maintain a state of instability in the Sahel, justify its military presence and maintain the plundering of raw materials, as the wife of the former president of Chad, Idriss Deby, recently confessed.ECOWAS, an organization created by France, is in danger of being dissolved in the wake of the new anti-colonial liberation movement that has arisen in Africa. The countries of the African continent want economic development and for this they need political independence, to loosen all the ties that bind them to the old European metropolises.

France wants to maintain a state of instability in the Sahel, justify its military presence and maintain the plundering of raw materials, as the wife of the former president of Chad, Idriss Deby, recently confessed. ECOWAS, an organization created by France, is in danger of being dissolved in the wake of the new anti-colonial liberation movement that has arisen in Africa. France has been supporting the jihadist networks in North Africa as an instrument of pressure, and now the time has come to activate them.

