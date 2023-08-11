What Would Joining BRICS Mean for Venezuela?

Misión Verdad

A person holds a Venezuelan flag during a Chavista demonstration in Caracas, Venezuela, on September 1, 2016 (Photo: Gregorio Terán / AVN).

Integration in the current context of globalization, more than an option, has become an unavoidable necessity. Gone are the years of isolationism as a survival route or exacerbated protectionism as a guarantee of national development. In an interconnected world, a joint approach is indispensable; integration is an imperative for the persistence and development of a country. The problem is how to approach this process.

For many, geographic proximity, political similarities and complementarity of economic or military interests would determine a country’s motivation to participate with others in a collective development effort. In the Venezuelan case, the Constitution in its preamble, as well as in articles 153 and 318, when speaking of integration processes, favors its development at the Latin American and Caribbean level, logical when this is the natural space by geography, history and culture where political and economic articulation should converge. For Venezuela and the region this has not been possible.

The interference of powers outside the region, the tutelage suffered by some countries and the meanness of others that do not know how to combine national and regional interests have conspired to prevent Latin-Caribbean integration from materializing, and thus consolidate us as a bloc with decisive influence in international affairs.

If we focus on Venezuela, the regional diplomatic siege implemented against the State appears within a framework of the “Guaidó project”, which found in the continent an unusual support -only seen in the Cold War era with the suspension of Cuba from the Organization of American States (OAS)- materialized after the suspension it was subject to in the Southern Common Market ( Mercosur ), with the constant attempt to apply the Inter-American Democratic Charter from within the OAS and with the creation of the Lima Group.

Venezuela was able to overcome this situation thanks to the wager its government has been making for the past two decades on the diversification of its political, diplomatic and trade relations, whose most outstanding expression lies in the ties built with emerging actors of the new multipolar configuration we are witnessing, which goes beyond China or Russia.

In that cartography, as a further step in that direction, the commitment expressed by Venezuela to participate in the Chinese proposal of the Global Initiative for Development (Belt and Road) since 2018, and the most recent announcements of the country’s executive vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, regarding the State’s request to join the Energy Council of the BRICS, as well as what was notified by the Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, regarding the request that Caracas is making to join the Development Bank of the bloc as a shareholder country, open multiple possibilities of cooperation for both Venezuela and the BRICS. This is interesting to say the least.

THE BRICS AND VENEZUELA

The BRICS include five emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.According to data from Acorn Macro Consulting, these nations now contribute almost 31.5% of the world’s GDP, which exceeds the share of the G7 countries -the developed North- of 30.7%.

In addition, they are home to more than a third of the world’s population and, as a whole, are a very important food-producing nucleus. Although at first glance it may not seem so, Venezuela and the BRICS have more in common than the Caribbean country might have with other regional platforms such as the European Union. It is enough to think of the geopolitical coincidences raised by both actors today:

Reforming the governance of the Bretton Woods financial institutions (International Monetary Fund and World Bank), since they are controlled by a small group of developed countries (the United States and Western Europe), which have the greatest power of participation, vote and decision.

Strong opposition to unilateralism and trade protectionism; on the contrary, there is a commitment to generate spaces for South-South cooperation aimed at strengthening multilateralism.

Sovereignty and non-intervention as central principles in international relations, by virtue of which interference in internal affairs is avoided.

The State is once again at the center of international discussion.It is committed to the establishment of a more just, democratic and multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations and respect for international law.

VENEZUELAN ENERGY ON THE BRICS AGENDA

The BRICS are a group of countries that bring together large energy producers, but which, in turn, also represent large consumers. These states have not only managed to make inroads into the traditional fossil energy market but also, through the R&D scheme, have been promoting the environmentally friendly renewable energy industry.

Currently, fossil fuels dominate the energy balance d in the BRICS countries. Nearly half of all energy consumed is coal, the share of petroleum products is 23% and the share of natural gas is 13%.

The BRICS countries are creating modern and environmentally friendly energy systems. Between 2008 and 2019 they provided a 30% growth in global gas consumption, a 52% increase in renewable energy procurement – including hydropower – and showed positive global dynamics in nuclear energy.

Venezuela, as the holder of the world’s largest oil reserves and with the fourth largest gas reserves, concentrates a not inconsiderable potential that should be considered in the global energy agenda, including that of the BRICS.

The presence of strategic minerals in the Mining Arc constitutes a potential to be developed with a view to contributing to the development of the technology industry -where coltan plays a central role- and in the energy transition industry -copper, silver, gold, cassiterite, nickel, rhodium, titanium, just to name a few-, sectors where the BRICS are investing in R&D.

THE BRICS AND THE NEW FINANCIAL GOVERNANCE: AN INCENTIVE

Beyond the possibilities of financing and investment that the BRICS represent as a whole, or individually per country, the new governance they are proposing through initiatives such as the New Development Bank (NDB) and, especially, that of payments in national currencies and letters of credit in national currencies, constitutes an incentive for countries such as Venezuela, which have been extremely affected in their investment and financing maneuvers for development by the application of sanctions. This in turn has prevented the free participation of the republic in the world capital markets due to the various existing prohibitions, among them those contained inthe United States Executive Order 13835.

Let us remember that the sanctions applied against Venezuela, in general, and against state-owned companies such as PDVSA, in particular, have affected the flow of investments necessary for the maintenance of exploration, exploitation, refining/processing and commercialization projects that every hydrocarbons industry must develop.

Sanctions have also affected the incorporation of new investments in non-traditional sectors such as gas and mining. This in turn has prevented the free participation of the republic in the world capital markets due to the various existing prohibitions, among them those contained in Executive Order 13835 of the United States.

Venezuela may join the New BRICS Development Bank through the Economic and Social Development Bank (Bandes) -as is the case with IDB and CAF-, by complying with the requirements established in Article 8 of the agreement signed in Fortaleza, Brazil, which, among others, establishes that the acquisition of shares should not exceed 7% of the total shares of the bank -each one costs 100 thousand dollars.

Bangladesh currently owns 1.79% of the shares – it joined with a capital of US$ 942 million -, Egypt holds 2.27% – it started with US$ 1192 million – and the United Arab Emirates controls 1.06% – it joined with US$ 556 million. These three countries are non-founding members of the BRICS, but participate in the NBD.

If Venezuela were able to join the interbank cooperation mechanism subscribed by the Development Bank of the BRICS countries, it would reduce its exposure to the dollar, thus reducing the impact of the sanctions associated with the restriction of using the payment architecture controlled by the United States, as represented by the Swift interbank platform. It is important to keep in mind that with this mechanism, member banks extend credit to each other in local currencies in order to strengthen and develop trade and economic relations between member banks, which weakens the exchange risk derived from cross-border trade and reduces dependence on the US dollar. This is already happening.

The certification of the reserves contained in the Arco Minero, as well as the development of the offshore gas projects, can be the object of financing from the NBD once Venezuela becomes a shareholder member, which would generate new sources of income for the national treasury, not to mention the critical infrastructure abandoned due to the lack of financing: the completion of the “Manuel Piar” hydroelectric plant, the second bridge over Lake Maracaibo, the third bridge over the Orinoco River, the development of the Mariscal Sucre Gas Project, among many others.

WITHOUT BEING THE PROMISED LAND

The insertion of Venezuela into the geoeconomic and geopolitical logics of the BRICS could increase the discomfort and uneasiness that the United States maintains towards the country, and increase the noise and distrust that currently characterizes bilateral relations, which would give new arguments to those sectors that are betting on installing in Miraflores a government more sensitive to U.S. and European interests.

Nevertheless, the country should not remain immobile in the face of the transition scenario that has been proposed and is slowly consolidating. Venezuela must focus, as it has been doing, on the construction of a multipolar world scenario where respect for sovereignty, non-interference and self-determination are the guiding principles of international relations. The BRICS are a space in which, so far, this dynamic is being woven.

Venezuela, with its potential, has much to contribute to this geoeconomic and geopolitical platform that is shaping the new international order to be consolidated in the coming decades. This alone is reason enough for the country to actively participate in this bloc that is strengthening as a fundamental space of world hegemony.

Translation by Internationalist 360°