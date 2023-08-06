Algeria and the Sahel on the Brink of War

Mohsen Abdelmoumen

France wants to burn Africa. Here, the French army north of Niamey. D. R.

All the imperialist scavengers are there. All the ingredients are ready for war, and all the geopolitical players are in place. All that remains is the final act. Don’t imagine that Europe will be spared. The fires of hell will fall on our enemies.

Following the coup d’état perpetrated by the Presidential Guard led by General Abdourahamane Tiani in Niger on July 26, the Comité National de Sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP), set up by the leader of the putschists, decided to put an end to colonial France’s stranglehold on the country’s wealth, and stopped all deliveries of uranium to France.

More uranium, more light for the City of Lights

Niger supplies France with more than a third of the uranium needed to generate electricity for French cities, industries and the economy, while only 18% of Nigeriens have access to electricity. By 2022, Niger would account for around 4% of the world’s uranium production, making it the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer and possessing the richest uranium ore in Africa. Understandably, under the guise of protecting the Sahel from Islamist terrorists, France is above all protecting the uranium mines and the French personnel of Orano, formerly Areva, the 90% French state-owned multinational that operates the mines in Niger. So, while France lights up thanks to this uranium, over 80% of the population of Niger is without electricity.

In addition to plundering Niger for decades, the multinational Orano-Areva has no qualms about leaving millions of tonnes of radioactive sludge in the open air, which threatens to contaminate drinking water. For example, the Cominak mine in Arlit, in the Sahara, which was operated by Areva-Orano for forty years and closed two years ago, dumped over 20 million tonnes of radioactive sludge whose particles scatter in the wind, with all the disastrous consequences this entails. At least 100,000 people are at risk of radioactive contamination.In Niger, infant mortality is 11.5% (3rd worldwide), and average life expectancy is 52 years for men and 54 for women.Over 40% of children under the age of 14 work in uranium mines, falling ill and dying without any possibility of treatment.This is the result of decades of French and American exploitation of a country teeming with gold, diamonds and uranium.

When terrorism serves Paris’ interests

As for fighting terrorists, since when has France been fighting terrorism? Wasn’t it Hollande’s former foreign minister, the somnambulist Laurent Fabius, who declared that Al-Nosra was “doing a good job in Syria”?

Didn’t France welcome, supposedly in the name of sacrosanct “human rights”, the cutthroats of the Algerian people, and does it still give sanctuary today to individuals considered by the Algerian state to be terrorists, such as Rachad and the MAK, the latter of which demonstrates whenever it likes in the streets of Paris? Was it not France24, the voice of the Quai d’Orsay, which recently interviewed the head of Aqmi? Operation Barkane in the Sahel was never about fighting terrorism, it was just about protecting the theft of wealth by multinationals, including Mali’s gold.

Here’s a quote from General Tiani, who explained the situation very well a few days ago:

“We often located terrorists, but when we asked to attack them in order to eliminate them, President Bazoum told us to ask permission from the French forces first. But our soldiers were falling at the front and France was doing nothing… We decided to do the same thing as Mali and Burkina Faso.”

Today, 1,500 French soldiers are deployed in Niger, ostensibly to counter Islamist terrorism.But the CNSP has declared that it no longer wants the French military on its soil, to which France has declared that it refuses to evacuate its troops.France’s stubbornness could mean that a ground operation is in the offing.This is a plausible hypothesis, which we shall soon verify.

How are we to interpret the interview given to the Washington Post on August 3 by Bazoum, Niger’s Zelensky, a veritable puppet of France and the West, if not to call for Western intervention against his country, good colonized that he is? And then he mentions Wagner’s presence in Niger. Proof if it were needed that we are in a new confrontation between two blocs, Russia and China on the one hand, NATO and the West on the other. This interview takes us back to the old Cold War, where the world risked exploding into all-out war at any moment.

Mali, Burkina Faso: united front against ECOWAS

On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is entirely controlled by France, issued an ultimatum to Niger and gave the putschists one week to re-establish the elected government or risk military intervention with the support of the United States and France, now joined by the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS imposed drastic economic sanctions on Niger, banning flights, imports, exports, humanitarian aid and currency transactions. These sanctions have, among other things, led to power cuts in the capital, Niamey, and other major cities, as Nigeria, supplier of 70% of Niger’s electricity, has cut the supply. But General Tiani rejected the ECOWAS sanctions and declared that Niger “will not yield to the pressure of illegal and inhumane sanctions”.

Faced with threats of military intervention, Mali and Burkina Faso stood in solidarity with Niger and jointly declared that the attack on Niger would be considered an attack on all of them, and that they would respond with arms.

Fake news, ANP, interference: Algiers issues a warning

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on August 1 declaring: “Algeria reaffirms its deep attachment to the restoration of constitutional order in Niger and respect for the requirements of the rule of law.In this respect, the Algerian government reaffirms its support for Mohamed Bazoum as the legitimate President of the Republic of Niger. “Adding: “The return to constitutional order must necessarily be achieved by peaceful means, which will prevent brotherly Niger and the whole region from sinking further into problems linked to insecurity and instability, and our peoples from entering into disasters and deprivation.” To conclude: “Consequently, Algeria warns, calls for caution and restraint in the face of intentions for foreign military intervention which, unfortunately, appear to be real and feasible options, while being factors which only complicate and exacerbate the current crisis.”

Rumors spread against Algeria to embroil it in armed conflict

Furthermore, all those who are spreading false information, speculating and making wild predictions about Army General and Chief of Staff Saïd Chengriha’s trip to Russia and Algeria’s involvement in what is shaping up to be a war in West Africa should refer to the official position of the Algerian state, which is very clear.

Publications on social networks and in certain sites spread the recurrent false rumor that the Algerian army is joining the coalition in a war against ECOWAS and NATO to defend Niger. Algeria has always affirmed its refusal to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, a fortiori militarily, and has always favored diplomatic means to resolve problems.

On August 3, the news that Algeria was banning French military aircraft from overflying its territory began to circulate on the Web, updating a decision dating back to October 2021 and dictated in reaction to Emmanuel Macron’s comments in the newspaper Le Monde, in which he asserted that Algeria, after its independence in 1962, had been built on “a memory rent” maintained by “the politico-military system”, and questioning the existence of an Algerian nation prior to French colonization. The overflight ban was lifted four months later, in February 2022.Some anti-Algerian circles in France go so far as to accuse Algeria of being behind the coup in Niger.

Russia, China and the Nigeria-Mediterranean pipeline

It’s clear that all these rumors propagated against Algeria are designed to embroil our country in a conflict that risks setting the whole region ablaze, a conflict wanted by France, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom – the dying empire as a whole – who are pushing ECOWAS into military action. Coincidentally, all this is happening at a time when Algeria is financing a major pipeline project linking Nigeria to the Mediterranean, and after the Algerian president’s visit to Russia and China.

Faced with the loss of its influence in Africa, France wants to resort to force, and the United States, which has always let France steer its course in Africa as it wished, is now getting involved in what appears to be a second front stretching from Kiev to Niamey, with Niger at its epicenter but Algeria as its main target, a front in which two blocs are clashing, that of a declining empire against that of an emerging multipolar world led by Russia.

A great chess game, whose hidden aspects are more important than those we are shown, is currently taking place in the Sahel. It concerns the influence of Russia and China in Africa, the loss of France’s hold in its former colonies, the programmed death of American hegemony, and the project to destroy the Algerian state because of its stance in favor of a fairer world and the strength of its army, the largest in Africa in reality. The ANP, the backbone of the Algerian state, distorts the empire’s calculations and thwarts Western imperialist neo-colonialism.This is why Algeria remains a prime target and a country to be dismantled.

On the brink of war?

ECOWAS members Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire have all declared that they will take part in a military operation against Niger. France has begun evacuating some of its nationals, and the USA has ordered the departure of its non-essential embassy staff, implying that a military operation is imminent. An American C-17A military carrier flew to Benin and back, and a few hours later the Beninese government backed a military strike against Niger. War-monger Victoria Nuland visited Côte d’Ivoire on Wednesday to boost ECOWAS. The British Foreign Secretary travelled to Nigeria and declared the UK’s support for any action taken by ECOWAS against the new power in Niamey. The apostle of the apocalypse, Bernard Henri Lévy, that dog with a nose for war and blood, has been activated to sell a war in the Sahel that will target Algeria, as he did with Yugoslavia, Syria, Libya and Ukraine. Of course, all the imperialist scavengers are there. All the ingredients are ready for war, and all the geopolitical players are in place. All that remains is the final act. France is apparently not satisfied with the chaos it has sown in Libya and throughout the Sahel, the consequences of which we are still suffering today.

If the West imagines that Algeria will be the only one to suffer, it is mistaken.The fire will take hold in your comfortable living rooms, whose drapes and curtains are dripping with the blood of peoples.If your country burned when two policemen put an Algerian to death in France, imagine what will happen if you dare to touch a single hair of an Algerian in his own country? If a single drop of Algerian blood is spilled, all hell will break loose in France and Europe.You want to open Pandora’s box? So be it, but know that you will be consumed by the fire you have lit. You will be its fuel.

Colonialism is a bad pupil…

Negotiations between ECOWAS and Niger’s new government having failed, Niger has suspended all diplomatic relations with France, the USA, Togo and Nigeria and has recalled its ambassadors. Nigeria has deployed its air force to the Niger border, and US military aircraft are dropping military cargo around Niger. At any moment, an intervention could set Africa ablaze.

The empire cannot live without war. The same forces that waged war against Russia in Ukraine and lost want another war in Africa against Algeria and its allies. Morocco, vassal of the empire and the Zionist entity of Israel, which I have always called the Ukraine of North Africa, will serve as a launching pad. I recall the meeting in Tel Aviv a few weeks ago between French, Israeli, Emirati and Moroccan services.

The plan is therefore to take Algeria in a pincer movement, a veritable Blitzkrieg against our country. But if the empire thinks it’s going to win, it’s wrong. As General Giap said, “Colonialism is a bad pupil who doesn’t learn the lessons of history.” France was driven out of Algeria and has never recovered, and its American masters don’t want to admit that their hegemony is over. Everything has changed. The multipolar world is coming into being, it’s inescapable, and the capitalist, imperialist and criminal Western world is dying.

Once again, we notice the absence of the UN, that empty shell that serves no purpose and plays no role in any conflict. As ever, the UN is conspicuous by its absence, whether on the Ukrainian front, or now in the events in Niger. These institutions, which were set up after the Second World War and are completely subservient to the empire, need to be overhauled.

The Sahel, which is currently extremely unstable, looks set for a very hot summer. The wild horde is in battle order. The situation is explosive. We warn Westerners: before you embark on this adventure, be aware that our army is ready for all eventualities, and that if you want war, you’ll have to bear all the consequences.

Don’t imagine that Europe will be spared. The fires of hell will fall on our enemies. Our army is ready, our people are ready. We are all soldiers. Niger and the whole of Africa represent our geopolitical depth. Do not play within our perimeter. You have been warned. Algeria will resist the imperialist assaults and plots fomented against it in the hushed salons of Paris, Washington, London, Brussels, Rabat and Tel Aviv.

Translation by Internationalist 360°