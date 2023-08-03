Venezuela Primaries: The Engine of Confrontation

Mision Verdad

The insistence on electing disqualified persons and the gaps in their organization suggest that the opposition is only looking for one alternative: violent confrontation (Photo: Carlos García Rawlins / Reuters).

The impact of the primary elections on the opposition enthusiasm has tended to decrease since both the United Democratic Platform (PUD) and the National Primary Commission (CndP) issued a diffuse message regarding the possibility of a disqualified pre-candidate winning in those elections.

Between facts and declarations, the pieces are being put together and the images that appear neither prefigure unity for the oppositions nor dialogue or stability in the national political horizon.

CASAL: TO PAVE THE WAY TO WHERE?

The messages are crossed between Henrique Capriles, who states that he will “step aside” in case he is elected as candidate, and María Corina Machado, who leaves the door open to confrontation while underestimating her condition of political disqualification in view of the primaries.

The open disqualification of the above mentioned pre-candidate towards other participants of the electoral event casts doubts on the unity they claim to require for the 2024 presidential elections, which is the supposed reason why this sector of the opposition opted for internal elections instead of consensus.

Regarding the disqualifications, the president of the CndP, Jesús María Casal, declared last weekend that “they will overcome the obstacles against the candidates that have been disqualified”, and added that, in case one of them wins, “we will have to face those disqualifications and try to pave the way so that this person elected by the citizens can concretize his registration for the presidential elections”.

#1Ago #Política | Casal insta a "allanar" el camino si un candidato inhabilitado gana la primaria https://t.co/XCcHokwF4u pic.twitter.com/hpVSobpwza — Diario La Verdad (@laverdadweb) August 1, 2023

The activist did not explain how they will do to contravene a decision of the Citizen Power through the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic, but this, together with the electoral promise to privatize Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) made by Machado, denotes that in the plans of that opposition sector is to place itself above legality.

ELECTORAL IMPLOSION AND BLACKMAIL

Last July 26, the vice president of said commission, María Carolina Uzcátegui, presented her resignation declaring via communiqué that:

“The technical and logistical conditions are not in place for the primary process to be a broad consultation (…) The voters abroad have not been given a sincere treatment (…) The necessary guarantees do not exist, with the manual process, for the results arising from this consultation to be a faithful reflection of the will of Venezuelans”.

Uzcátegui’s resignation focused on the logistical aspects which, as reflected in his words, would derive in a scenario of conflict, in the event that voters reject the electoral process.

This appears in the horizon of this political group since it made public its decision to go to primaries without the support of the CNE: there is a tendency within the oppositions that bets for the electoral route to implode by itself, in view of logistically and politically unfeasible expectations.Casal also declared that, in spite of the “restrictions” or political uncertainties that have been generated for the primaries, they foresee a “great participation of Venezuelans”, since they have the objective of recovering the electoral route. They also made a call to their voters to continue joining “the struggle for a political change in the country”.

They have held the national government responsible for the disqualifications and maintain the discourse that the cessation of the “sanctions” is tied to the authorization of the pre-candidates in question, although they were aware of their condition before registering in the primaries.

An unequivocal sign of this was the statement made by the executive secretary of the PUD, Omar Barboza, who last Friday 28, conditioned the lifting of the “sanctions” against Venezuela to the fulfillment of a democratic agreement for “free elections”.

He declared that “the national agreement that we are supporting (…) has two components: reestablishment of the constitutional guarantees – qualification of candidates – and suspension of the ‘sanctions’. The two things go together”.

This coincides with the accusation of blackmail made by the first vice-president of the PSUV, Diosdado Cabello, against Capriles. Everything indicates that they intend to make the government responsible for the conflict in the making, in case what they know happens: if the primaries are held and a disqualified pre-candidate wins, he/she will not be able to register before the National Electoral Council.

A VACUUM LEADING TO CONFRONTATION

The disconnection of the opposition leadership with its electorate, inside and outside the national territory, is public and notorious. Perhaps the most evident indicator is the number of Venezuelans abroad registered in the primaries. Some analysts accuse them of improvisation, narcissism, populist arrogance and scarce political rationality; the key lies in the results of their decisions.

Last Monday, July 31, the CNdP announced that it will deploy approximately 3,106 voting centers and 5,000 voting tables to cover voters in 335 municipalities and 1,113 parishes. This is a clear reaction to the doubt generated by the communiqué of Uzcátegui, who was immediately replaced by the former deputy allied to the AN-2015, Mildred Carrero.

On the other hand, when asked about the financing of the primaries, Casal mentioned contributions from the candidates, voluntary contributions from Venezuelans abroad, international raffles and a marathon in different cities of the country to be organized by young university students.

There is a high probability of voids before and during the primaries (Photo: Archive).

Given the experience and the record of political actions of these sectors, there is a high probability that this will be an electoral process with gaps and improvisation: the electoral chaos experienced by the Central University of Venezuela in its recent elections was a warning.

There is also a high probability that, as in other processes, they will seek to blame their failures on the national government and “pave the way” for the conflict in the streets.

These are not predictions: they are conclusions based on the observation of the behavior of groups that say they are betting on the electoral process. But the facts show that the agenda of the CndP and the PUD includes a willingness to follow the path of confrontation, just as if María Corina Machado were the one calling the shots.

Translation by Internationalist 360°