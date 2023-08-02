With Canada and CARICOM Balking, Kenya Offers to Lead U.S.-Pushed Military Intervention into Haiti

Dan Cohen

Kenyan police officers firing teargas at protestors in March. They “continue to use excessive force on the poor and vulnerable.” Photo: Luis Tato/AFP

The Kenyan police force is notorious for its savagery.

The Biden administration has been looking for a nation to front for an invasion of Haiti, and now it has found one. Kenya has announced it will do Washington’s dirty work.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made clear in July that the U.S. was looking for some nation to play the nominal leadership role that Brazil did in the last U.S.-sponsored but UN-managed military intervention in Haiti, the UN Mission to Stabilize Haiti (MINUSTAH), which occupied the country from 2004 to 2017.

Despite Washington’s repeated entreaties to them since last October, Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations have demurred from heading an intervening coalition.

“U.S. ‘Actively’ Seeking Leader for Haiti Force, Blinken Says” was the title of a Jul. 6 Voice of America report.

“We’re in very active conversations with countries in the [Caribbean] region and beyond about such a force, and we’re in active conversations, of course, at the United Nations about what it might do to give a force the proper imprimatur from the international community,” Blinken told reporters in Guyana, according to VOA. “Part of this involves making sure that countries step up to play important roles in such a force, particularly identifying a country that would play a leading-nation role.”

Now Blinken’s conversations have borne fruit. Alfred Mutua, Kenya’s Foreign Minister, announced via Twitter on Jul. 29 that, at the request of the “Friends of Haiti Group of Nations” – an unspecified group of countries – “Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti.”

Kenya would send 1,000 police officers to head what has been branded as a multinational effort to reinforce the Haitian National Police (PNH). Mutua said the Kenyan police will deploy an assessment mission within the next few weeks to determine the mandate and operational requirements of the mission.

Lo and behold, “Kenya’s offer seems to be getting a strong backing from the U.S.,” wrote Victor Abuso in “The Africa Report” on Aug. 1. “Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with President William Ruto via phone on matters of security and the situation in Haiti.”

Furthermore, Abuso reported that State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington will try to get the UN Security Council to authorize the mission (although UN Independent Expert Alfred-Maurice de Zayas said “the Security Council cannot ‘outsource’ a military mission”) and will help provide or get it funding. “We are committed to finding the resources to support this multinational force,” Miller said.

To reinforce the black-face duplicity of this maneuver, Matua also tweeted that Kenya’s agreement to lead a force stems from its stand “with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to ‘reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing.’” So the propaganda is to portray this invasion, which is a U.S. initiative, as an act of solidarity among Africans and African diaspora, and even is a rebuke to the slave trade. Ironically, the 1804 Haitian revolution initiated the collapse of chattel slavery in the West.

Washington’s puppet prime minister in Haiti, Ariel Henry, who was never elected and is a suspect in the Jul. 7, 2021 murder of President Jovenel Moise, was also very happy. He called Kenya’s announcement “an excellent development.”

This entire arrangement is contingent upon the UN Security Council approving plans pushed forward by Washington and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to invade Haiti. On Jul. 14, the UN Security Council unanimously approved Resolution 2692 calling on Guterres to outline “the full range of support options the United Nations can provide to enhance the security situation,” which includes “additional training for the Haitian National Police, support for a non-United Nations multinational force, or a possible peacekeeping operation.”

So if a multinational force is approved, Kenya would apparently be the lead contingent. But the Kenyan police force is notorious for its savagery. “Police brutality and impunity are nothing new in Kenya,” begins a 2022 article on the website The Conversation. “They’re a legacy of British colonial rule when the role of the police was to protect the interests of the administration – not to serve the interests of the general populace… Brute force has led to the loss of too many Kenyan lives, and left many maimed for life… Policing agencies continue to use excessive force on the poor and vulnerable.” This is the English-speaking force that is offering to run the show in Kreyòl-speaking Haiti.

Kenya is not the only African country to announce its support for a Haiti invasion. Paul Kagamé, Rwanda’s dictator-president for the past 23 years, who is a close ally of the U.S. and Israel, said on Jul. 5 that he too would send forces.

The Caribbean nations of the Bahamas, Barbados, and Jamaica have also pledged to provide troops for an invasion.

At the same time, we’re seeing an effort to ramp up propaganda in support of military intervention. Here is a statement by Ian Bremmer, the liberal interventionist think-tanker.

“This clearly is a case where the G-7 as a whole, plus concerned members of the Global South, need to come together and actually have a peacekeeping force, need to be providing a level of rule of law and accountability and also need to shine a light on this issue. And frankly, the only way that’s going happen is much more pressure. I know a friend of mine, Richard Engel from NBC, is planning on going over there and starting some coverage soon. I think that will be helpful. The major, mainstream media on the left, on the right in the U.S. and internationally needs to be sending more correspondents.”

In 2012, Richard Engel was kidnapped in Syria for five hours by a faction of the Free Syrian Army, the CIA-trained mercenary group, and then he blamed it on the Syrian government. That’s the guy who’s about to go pump out some propaganda in Haiti.

Alix Dorsainvil, a missionary from New Hampshire, was kidnapped with her daughter in Haiti on Jul. 27. Their abduction may be used to further stoke the propaganda campaign for foreign military intervention into Haiti.

Similar to Ian Bremmer, the former U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Pamela White wrote in December 2022 that “The media, especially televised media, should report on Haiti’s crises. Show gang brutality, highlight people clinging to rafts made from rotted wood, make videos of dehydrated, choleric children fighting to live… We need to send in 2,000 armed law enforcers who can protect the people attempting to deliver aid.”

So when watching the mainstream media’s coverage of Haiti, keep in mind that the agenda is to generate support for this invasion. They’re going to broadcast horrible and sad images in order to tug at the heartstrings of liberals who will then think: “we have to go fix this.”

There is a recent crime that Washington and the mainstream media will surely try to use. On Jul. 27, gunmen kidnapped Alix Dorsainvil, a U.S. missionary from New Hampshire, and her young daughter from the El Roi Haiti school in Port-au-Prince’s Cité Soleil slum. This is just the kind of unconscionable event that the U.S. may hold up to generate outrage and clamor for armed intervention.

Journalist Kim Ives, Haïti Liberté’s English-language editor, was asked by News Nation on Aug. 1: “What can the U.S. government do to intervene here?”

“It’s best that the U.S. doesn’t intervene at all,” Ives responded. “Let Haitians sort it out… Each time the U.S. intervenes – and it has already twice in the last 30 years, in 1994 and again in 2004 – … they’ve debilitated the police and the people’s own capacity to bring security… Bringing in troops is not a good idea.”

Ann Garrison



It would be a bad look for the U.S. or a European nation to be the public face of the impending occupation of Haiti. That’s why Kenya was asked to help the make case for a new invasion.

If African nations and most of all the African Union (AU) were to speak out against the pending “intervention” in Haiti, it would be far more difficult for the US and its allies to manufacture consent for it. Haiti’s population is 95% Black, so AU opposition would lay its racism bare.

The US and its allies are determined to achieve the opposite by giving the “intervention” a Black face. They are no doubt pressuring the AU to bless the aggression, and stooge leaders from Kenya and Rwanda have already promised to join a multilateral force to calm Haiti’s streets, even framing it as an expression of Pan African solidarity. On July 29, Dr. Alfred N. Mutua , Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, announced Kenya’s plan on his Twitter page:

“At the request of Friends of Haiti Group of Nations, Kenya has accepted to positively consider leading a Multi-National Force to Haiti. Kenya’s commitment is to deploy a contingent of 1,000 police officers to help train and assist Haitian police restore normalcy in the country and protect strategic installations. Kenya stands with persons of African descent across the world, including those in the Caribbean, and aligns with the African Union’s diaspora policy and our own commitment to Pan Africanism, and in this case to “reclaiming of the Atlantic crossing.” Kenya’s proposed deployment will crystallize once a mandate from the UN Security Council is obtained and other Kenyan constitutional processes are undertaken. An Assessment Mission by a Task Team of the Kenya Police is scheduled within the next few weeks. This assessment will inform and guide the mandate and operational requirements of the Mission.”

Last week, Rwandan President Paul Kagame arrived at a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) summit, where he, like Mutua, invoked Pan Africanism and the Middle Passage while declaring his readiness to join a force to “intervene” in Haiti. As Margaret Kimberley wrote, “When he arrived at the recent CARICOM summit it was clear that a terrible plot was being hatched.”

This will not be the first time Rwanda has sent police to Haiti. One hundred and forty arrived in the spring of 2010 and didn’t go home until August 2019 .

Policing Haiti is a natural and no doubt profitable extension of Kagame’s service as the West’s top cop on the African continent. Last year, in How Rwanda Became Africa’s Policeman ,” Foreign Policy reported:

“France, for instance, was publicly supportive of Rwanda’s involvement in northern Mozambique, where French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has a $20 billion liquified natural gas project, and French President Emmanuel Macron later provided $495 million in development aid to Rwanda. At a time when Western interventions in Africa are falling out of favor, as highlighted by France’s virtual eviction from Mali in August, the potential to use an African proxy for security missions has become increasingly appealing.”

The UN Security Council has to approve this multilateral force, and the willingness of two African nations—Kenya and Rwanda—to contribute forces gives it a Pan African veneer that may make it difficult for Russia and China to veto it.

I spoke to Dr. Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, a Kenyan citizen in Nairobi, about Kenya’s offer to send 1000 police to Haiti in the name of Pan Africanism.

Ann Garrison: Dr. Abdiwahab, why is the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, so willing to lead a US-engineered, so-called “intervention” in Haiti?

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad: I think he wants to raise Kenya’s status on the world stage and to demonstrate that he is a Pan Africanist who is very concerned about the problem of Black communities worldwide.

AG: But that’s preposterous. Can he possibly believe that? No one’s denying that this is a US project, and anyone with any consciousness of Black communities worldwide would know that Haiti has been under brutal occupation ever since the second US/French coup that overthrew President Jean Bertrand Aristide in 2004.

ASA: There is a disconnect between Black communities in the Americas and Black communities in Africa. Unfortunately, most African leaders have no in-depth, historical understanding of imperialist subjugation and exploitation in Haiti and other Black communities in the Americas, so they become useful idiots. They trust any request from the UN, but you and I know what is going on in Haiti because we read and do research every day.

AG: Are many Kenyans aware that their government has offered to send 1000 police officers halfway round the world to Haiti? Is this being discussed in the Kenyan press?

ASA: I think most Kenyans aren’t even aware that our government has offered to send 1000 police officers to Haiti. I don’t see the major press debating this issue. It’s discussed only on Kenyan social media accounts.

AG: Kenya has its own severe problems. People’s Dispatch reports that Kenyan Police killed six protesters and arrested over 300 on July 19 in a violent crackdown on protests against the US-IMF-backed Finance Act 2023. What will those protesting in the streets say if they learn that these same police are being sent to Haiti?

People in the streets in Haiti say they know Kenya has its own problems , so they don’t know how Kenya can help Haiti.

ASA: To be honest with you, sending troops to Haiti is not a major issue here in Kenya, but the government sees it as an opportunity to raise the living standard of the police officers since they are getting hefty salaries from the United Nations, and to gain experience in that corner of the world. They don’t have sufficient knowledge of the reason for the conflict. Modern imperialists are succeeding in using African leaders against fellow Africans in Latin America. This is the sad situation, to be honest.

AG: Telesur reports that Kenya had to carry out some constitutional processes in order to provide police assistance to another country. Do you think there’s any chance that this could be stopped by these processes?

ASA: It seems unstoppable. Any hope of stopping it is very remote, unfortunately.

AG: Well, it can still be stopped in the UN Security Council. The US and Ecuador are introducing a resolution, and either Russia or China could veto it, as they’ve vetoed similar resolutions, not only about Haiti but also about other nations. However, the eagerness of two African nations to contribute forces will put more pressure on them to vote yes.

ASA: Sixty years of independence in Africa is far from total independence. The Western world is still remote-controlling most African leaders. Anyone who opposes their evil agendas will be removed in a matter of days, or perhaps be killed like Lumumba, Sankara, Gaddafi, and others. Most of the Sub-Saharan leaders are puppet governments for the West. They will even create economic crises with the help of the World Bank and IMF. They will not go against the wishes of their colonial masters on behalf of the people.

AG: Do you see any connections between this and what is happening in Niger?

ASA: Yes, of course. When Abdel Fattah el-Sisi overthrew Mohamed Morsi, the first democratically elected president of Egypt, in 2013, the West gave el-Sisi tacit support. They did the same when the Algerian military overthrew the democratically elected Islamic Salvation Front in 1992.

Now that Niger has done the same on behalf of the Nigerian people, France has convened an emergency gathering, and regional bodies like ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] turn into useful idiots and colonial waterboys supporting the Western status quo.

Why are the African home guards resistant to change? Even when Africans are struggling to be free from oppression? I wish it weren’t so.

AG: Well, at least we see a united front emerging between Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, and Niger. I don’t know if it will be enough to stop the fury of the West, most of all the US and France, behind ECOWAS, but it’s inspiring.

ASA: Young generations of Africans are awake, and they realize that neocolonialists have been exploiting their countries without bringing tangible development for the last sixty years. Those in Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea, and Niger have decided to defend their people and their dignity. Enough is enough.

Ann Garrison is a Black Agenda Report Contributing Editor based in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2014, she received the Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza Democracy and Peace Prize for her reporting on conflict in the African Great Lakes region. She can be reached at ann(at)anngarrison.com. Please help to support her work on Patreon .

Dr. Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad is a Somali Kenyan and Kenyan citizen. He is the Executive Director of the Institute for Horn of Africa Studies and a specialist in political science, conflict resolution, and rural development.