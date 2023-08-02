Niger: International Implications of the Military Coup

Yoselina Guevara L.

Rally in Niamey, Niger in support of the coup, July 30, 2023. SAM MEDNICK / AP

On July 27, 2023, the president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, was dismissed by the presidential guard that perpetrated a coup d’état, led by General Omar Tchiani who formed a military junta. In a communiqué, the military body cited the worsening security situation and poor management of the economy as the reasons for the action. In fact, insecurity linked to the actions of jihadist groups active in the region is on the rise. According to a UN report, there were more than 3 million internally displaced persons in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso in 2022.

Regional implications, instability in the Sahel

Regional alarm bells are ringing due to fears of a possible domino effect in the Sahel region, fragile and crucial in the framework of the strategic “Global South” which would exponentially increase the number of migrants to Southern Europe. In addition to being one of the most unstable areas of the planet, where poverty, Islamist terrorism and criminal organizations definitely prevail.

In fact, the Sahel covers eleven states and stretches between the Sahara desert, the Sudanese savannah, the Atlantic Ocean and the Red Sea. Due to the power vacuums that have been created, the Sahel is today a security no man’s land, which is filled by internal groups opposed to the French and Western presence, whose neo-colonial action from Paris and exploitation of resources in the region has not ceased, despite declarations of independence.

It is necessary to emphasize that the Sahel region has become a paradise of armed violence, paramilitary groups and the Islamic State in its different meanings keep the population on edge. In the states of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger itself, between 2012 and 2019, 1,463 armed clashes were recorded, and about 4,723 killings of civilians at the hands of 195 armed groups.

Niger: central point of Africa

With regard to the specific situation in Niger, the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum had maintained a foreign policy considered very close, and even in some cases genuflecting, to the interests of the West. Proof of this is, among other things, the green light given to the presence of several foreign contingents on Niger’s territory. In addition to the French military, American, German, Italian and Canadian soldiers are also stationed there. The ostensible reason for the international presence is the fight against jihadist groups, international smugglers and criminal groups exploiting human trafficking. But it should also be taken into account that Niger is a territory rich in raw materials, such as uranium, with whose import France feeds its nuclear power plants, producing 40% of the electricity consumed in France. Paradoxically, in Niger 89% of the population has no electricity, and it is one of the poorest countries with the lowest development indexes in the world.

Military Junta: between measures and sanctions

The military junta headed by Omar Tchiani, which now governs Niger, suspended the Constitution, closed part of its borders, has control of the media, and established a curfew in the country. But he also suspended the export of Uranium and Gold to France and the United States.

This has been the reaction of the Nigerian military to the sanctions imposed on them by the European Union and the United States, which for now are the suspension of financing and international cooperation, as well as the non-recognition of the military junta. Also the member countries of ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) issued an ultimatum to the junta, giving it seven days to return power to the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. They even threatened that with the support of France and the United States, they will take all necessary measures to re-establish constitutional order in the African country. This has been interpreted by the military junta as an invasion.

Niger: a geopolitical battlefield

On the other hand, it is interesting that the reaction of the population has been in support of the military junta and against French interference. This July 30 and 31 there were numerous protests in front of the French Embassy in Niamey, where participants spontaneously chanted slogans against Paris and in support of the military, in some cases even waving Russian flags. Precisely in view of Moscow’s growing influence in the Sahel, the coup d’état in Niger could turn the region into the scene of a new confrontation between Western and Russian interests.



Nigeriens, some holding Russian flags, participate in a march called by supporters of coup leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani in Niamey, Niger.

In recent years, throughout the Sahel, thanks to the failure of French missions in Mali and the advance of terrorism, anti-Western reactions have become increasingly popular among the population. Public opinion in Niger, as well as in neighboring countries, increasingly points to Russia as the main alternative to disengage from Western influence and colonialism.

Moscow, for its part, has declared itself a supporter of the rule of law. What is happening in Niger, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, is “cause for grave concern” and the Kremlin’s comments about the country “should not be put on the same semantic level” as those made by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. The latter had in recent days applauded the coup by assuring that his people “can restore order.” The Kremlin evidently dissociated itself from Prigozhin’s statements, assuring that the Russian Federation is in favor of the “rapid restoration of the rule of law in the country” and of “moderation for all”.

The U.S. military is unable to fly drones from its base in Niamey, Niger (Nigerien Air Base 201) because the country’s airspace was closed after a coup.

The uncertainty of the Nigerien future

It is obviously very difficult to make predictions, because these events are taking place at a dizzying pace. However, as we have seen, there are many elements and interests at stake in Niger, especially for the West. For France, the loss of Niger is a heavy blow, as it is one of its last strongholds in the Sahel and the site of the important military base in Niamey; but at the same time it is a substantial loss of European strategic interests in the region. Let us hope that the well-being of the majorities triumphs in Niger, in a country that has been the victim of centuries of exploitation, poverty and suffering.

Yoselina Guevara López: Venezuelan social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simon Bolivar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Anibal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Comandante Feliciano 2022 Historical Memory Contest (El Salvador) Third place. Twitter: @lopez_yoselina #MundoTuit