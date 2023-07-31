The Growth of Social Tension and the Change of Protest Movements in France

For a number of researchers, this increased social tension in France, protracted and/or extremely destructive social movements speak of a crisis in the French socio-political system as such, and its subsystems. Thus, the Yellow Vests movement was a powerful reaction of the impoverished middle class, protesting against marginalisation. Then the so-called “peripheral France” took to the streets, that is, those strata that suffer most from the processes of globalisation and international competition, de-industrialisation and the desolation of entire regions, where schools, medical offices, shops and post offices are closed, and where urban centres are emptying and jobs are rapidly disappearing.

The protest against the pension reform revealed a deep crisis in the country’s democratic institutions: the helplessness of the National Assembly, the blocking of parliamentary discussions by the ultra-left opposition, the government’s use of the famous Article 49.3 of the Constitution to push the pension reform while avoiding the parliament.

Finally, the most destructive of the protest movements, the summer 2023 riots, is another surge of discontent that has been brewing in the inner suburbs for more than forty years, in response to discrimination, inequality and the powerlessness of the state in solving the problems that have accumulated in these zones.

One can agree with those experts who believe that the increase in violence and tension is a reaction to the inability of the authorities to respond to the demands of society, maintain a constructive dialogue, and take some significant measures that would contribute to the institutional solution of the conflict and relieve tension. In fact, the only response of the authorities has been repression.

To a large extent, this inability is due to the radical changes that have taken place in the country since the late 1970s. By inertia, social actors continue to appeal to the nation-state, and researchers continue to analyse the processes — including social movements — in the context of French Republic ideas, but the situation has seriously changed. In the post-war years of Les Trente Glorieuses, when the political model of the Fifth Republic and France as a highly industrialised society took shape, social movements were in their nature a struggle of workers for their rights, for the choice of the collective future of the country. The state acted as an arbiter between labour and capital, between the interests of economic players and the interests of the whole society. Today, however, it no longer copes with this task.

This withering away of a number of state powers was predicted in the early 1980s by the French economist François Partin, who said that the state was losing its main role in decision-making. The state can no longer control capital, it capitulates to it and agrees to follow its logic, in particular, subordinating its actions to the criterion of profitability. It can no longer pursue voluntarist policies to achieve social goals that contradict the interests of capital. At the same time, the state remains responsible for the national and international order required by the global system of production. However, its power is no longer “political” in the sense of a democracy. All that remains is social control and repression. Partin wrote that he state must force the nation to adapt, the best it can, to the needs of global techno-economic evolution, so that the people endure all the social consequences of this uncontrolled evolution without objection . In the same years, Immanuel Wallerstein was working on his The Modern World-System, where he also discusses the loss of the regulatory function of states and the decrease in their ability to maintain order.

Actually, Emmanuel Macron formulated his task at the beginning of his first mandate in approximately the following way: “Over the past three or four decades, the French have tried to resist profound changes on a planetary scale. Politicians on the left and right promise voters to protect them from change. I want to convince them that the changes are irreversible and that we must find a way to accept them”.

In the post-industrial and post-national society that France is turning into, waves of protests are breaking against the wall of the new world order, which the French are powerless to change… In this society, social uprisings of a new type are gaining momentum. Here it is especially interesting to note the difference between the 2018-2019 Yellow Vest protests and the 2023 suburban riots.