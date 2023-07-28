Guatemala: Why Doesn’t Semilla Support Plurinationality in a Multicultural Country?

Ollantay Itzamná

Indigenous people lined up to vote in Guatemala

Semilla represents a condition of possibility for the total annihilation of the proposals of plurinationality and of the horizons of Good Living in Guatemala.

Semilla, in its government program, at most refers to individual rights with “cultural relevance”. No collective rights of peoples incorporated in international law are present in Semilla’s ideology. Much less collective political rights. Let alone indigenous territories or the proposal of a plurinational state.

The Emperor of Rome, in order to keep Roman citizens and slaves distracted and demobilized, applied the imperial policy of “bread and circuses for the people” over long period of time.

Bacchanalian parties or circuses lasted up to 100 consecutive days, where lions fought with gladiators, in order to prevent ” popular awakening and uprisings”.

In Guatemala, the North American Emperor and his Guatemalan oligarchy, divided into more than one side, apply this millenary Roman circus policy, taking advantage of the electoral situation. In the current electoral circus they are no longer lions and gladiators facing each other to the death (as in Rome), but the promoters and benefactors of the bicentennial racist Creole State who are battling to the death to take over for 4 years for their corrupt administration.

To recreate this circus, re-edited from 2015, the Empire’s objective is to prevent at all costs that the plurinational revolt of the dispossessed and starving peoples from exploding, at the very gateway to its backyard, Guatemala. After all, it has lost control of Mexico, Central America (except Guatemala), Colombia… All that remains is Chile and the dictatorship of Peru. If the Empire loses Guatemala, the Bear (Russia) and the Dragon (China) will reach the entrance of the White House without firing a single shot, in search of the decrepit Falcon.

In Guatemala there was never democracy, nor democratic elections.

Mayan woman at the polls. 2023

To legitimize this circus in the imagination of the hungry people of Guatemala, the Emperor and its operators installed two powerful fallacies:”Democracy is in danger”, “the popular vote must be respected”.

The truth is that for the great dispossessed majorities of Guatemala there has never been democracy. Proof of this is that in two centuries of Creole Republic, in an indigenous country, indigenous men and women were never eligible for election, much less government or public office.

As for respect for the vote, not to mention: the bosses call and organize the electoral processes (through their caporals) taking care that uncomfortable candidates or parties should not participate in the electoral processes. Remember the case of the Workers Party of Guatemala (last century) or the case of the MLP (in the recent elections).

The issue is not so much that the Empire and its racist oligarchies (corrupt and less corrupt) rehearse circuses or promote fallacies. The issue is that the pro-green, indigenist, feminist, peasant or urban Guatemalans celebrate and replicate these and other false premises.

Where are the actors of plurinationality?

Mayan wrapped with the Guatemalan flag

From the theater or circus of the “anti-corruption fight” of 2015, promoted by the U.S., to the electoral circus 2023, the existential conditions of Guatemala, far from improving, worsened for the great majorities. According to official data, in 2015, 59% of Guatemalans were living in poverty, and by 2022 that percentage rose to 63%.

On that occasion, as a prophetic voice resounded from the communities and peoples organized in resistance in Guatemala: “Let’s advance towards a process of Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly (ACPP)”. However, on that occasion, qualified progressives and indigenous people said: “we must advance progressively”. “Let’s make reforms, then we go towards plurinationality”. And that is how the processes of structural change in Guatemala were neutralized.

It is the same thing that is happening now, in 2023.Qualified progressives and indigenous people are calling for indigenous and plurinational peasants to join the project of the Semilla party. Even knowing that this party project is part of the North American circus, with the purpose of completely annulling the genuine process of structural change in Guatemala.

Apparently, the plurinationality that in recent years had gained space in the narrative of some NGOs or indigenous leaders, is now in the electoral circus made in the USA, being disguised in a superficial veneer, exposing what in essence is the aspiration of “qualified subalternity”: striving to be like the colonial master, indifferent to the agenda of the peoples.

Why does Semilla not bet on plurinationality in a multicultural country?

Cover of the program of the Semilla party

Bernardo Arévalo (son of former President Juan José Arévalo), not only knows the bitter history of US interventionism in Guatemala that cut short his father’s political project, but also because he has a degree in Social Anthropology, he knows the reality of internal colonialism suffered by the peoples of his country, and the urgent challenges of plurinationality. But, in spite of this, he not only relies on Washington to get ahead in the upcoming second round of elections, but completely ignores the reality and agendas of the native peoples and peasants in Guatemala.

In Guatemala it is not necessary to undertake doctoral studies to identify that one of the main causes and mechanisms of dispossession, impoverishment and public corruption was and is the process of privatization of public goods and services. But, reviewing the privatization contracts is not even contemplated in Arevalo’s government program. No collective rights of peoples incorporated in international law are present in Semilla’s ideology. Much less collective political rights. Not to mention indigenous territories or the proposal of a plurinational state.

This mutilation of reality in the government program of a “progressive” lawyer is not gratuitous, nor ignorant. It obeys a constitutive and transcendental mandate that comes from its progenitors: to repel at all costs the possibility of the diffusion and materialization of the idea of post-neoliberal plurinationality in Guatemala. Semilla represents a condition of possibility for the total annihilation of the proposals of plurinationality and of the horizons of Good Living in Guatemala. I would like to be wrong, but that is precisely where we are headed.

