Fred M’membe: “US Domination is Over. Nations Have the Right to Sovereignty and Security.”

Fred M’membe says his country’s presence at the St. Petersburg gathering is a proof of its right to choose its own friends

Zambia is demonstrating its independence by participating in the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, the leader of the country’s Socialist Party said on Thursday.

Fred M’membe told RT in an exclusive interview that the US managed to dissuade some African leaders from attending the event, but Lusaka chose to send a delegation to prove that it makes its “own decisions.”

“Many people are being discouraged to come to Russia [by] those who want to dominate the world, those who think only their way is the way, the USA,” he stated.

The politician noted that Zambia-Russia relations date back to the Soviet era, when Russia assisted in liberating Lusaka from colonialism and defending its sovereignty.

“We know who our friends are and we have the right to choose our own friends. Nobody should be choosing friends for us. We are here today in Russia to demonstrate that,” he insisted.

M’membe acknowledged that global geopolitical changes are taking place, but expressed concern about the West’s continued hold on African sovereignty.

He noted that Washington has 29 military bases in 15 countries in Africa, while France continues to maintain its presence in ten states.

“Definitely it’s not to protect the African interest. It’s to project their own power… or to advance their own interest,” he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit began on Thursday in St. Petersburg, and will conclude on Friday. According to Moscow officials, 49 African delegations, including 17 national leaders, are attending.

During the interview, M’membe also discussed Western sanctions, hybrid wars, psychological warfare against African governments, and IMF deals.

RT

LINK: Russia-Africa summit 2023 | Zambian Socialist Party president Fred M’membe