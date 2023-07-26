Ndileka Mandela: “Africa Needs Better Leaders”

On the eve of the Russia-Africa Summit, Ndileka Mandela sat down with RT’s Moussa Ibrahim to explain why the continent needs leaders of her grandfather’s stature now more than ever.

Asked why a continent so rich in minerals, resources, and young workers could still find its wealth stripped by foreign interests, Mandela gave a harsh response.

“Africa is rich,” she replied. “What’s stopping us is the leaders that we are choosing. Instead of choosing leaders according to rhetoric, we need to choose leaders who mimic the same value system of you and I.”

Nelson Mandela’s pan-African vision, his humility, and his willingness to listen to advice from heads of state down to tribal councils made him the embodiment of such a leader, she said. For Ndileka Mandela, passing her grandfather’s message on to younger generations is key to reclaiming sovereignty from the multitude of foreign corporations and international institutions that control Africa’s resources and economies.

“Who allowed the Western powers to have control? It is us,” she told Ibrahim. “It is the weakness in the continent,” she continued, adding that Africans need to “start believing in ourselves and our own sovereignty.”

The path to sovereignty also involves setting an independent foreign policy. Mandela described the Russia-Africa Summit, which begins in St. Petersburg on Friday, as an opportunity to discuss closer partnership with one of the leading powers of the BRICS bloc. Despite discouragement from the US, some 49 delegations are expected to attend the conference, and dozens of bilateral deals on economic development, counter-terrorism, and food security are expected to be signed, Russian ambassador-at-large Oleg Ozerov stated on Tuesday.

Watch Mandela’s full interview to learn how she plans on involving African youths in politics, who she considers the most impactful African leaders, and the political lessons she learned from her grandfather.

MANDELA, LUMUMBA AND ABDEL NASSER: RT BRINGS TOGETHER DESCENDANTS OF AFRICAN LIBERATORS AT THE RUSSIA-AFRICA 2023 FORUM

On July 27-28, descendants of Africa’s most prominent freedom fighters will participate in a series of sessions organized by RT at the Russia-Africa Forum in St. Petersburg. In addition, RT invited more than 140 editors-in-chief and journalists to represent African media at the event. RT’s own presenters and correspondents will be moderating the sessions.

Descendants of Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba, Gamal Abdel Nasser, Samora Machel, Julius Nyerere, Kenneth Kaunda, Oliver Tambo and Ahmed Ben Bella will participate in a session titled Pan-Africanism: Origins, Relevance and Future. The discussion will focus on the role of Pan-Africanism in the forming of Africa’s future and in the context of the continent’s long-standing friendship with Russia. This session will be the first to bring together political and media figures such as Ndileka Mandela, Roland Lumumba, Nomatemba Tambo, Josina Machel and others. The discussion will be moderated by Moussa Ibrahim, head of RT’s Africa bureau.

RT Arabic host Salam Musafir will moderate a discussion titled Multipolar Media World: The Role of Africa’s Arab Countries Amid the New Reality of International Relations. The panel will include speakers from Egypt, Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Sudan and Mauritania.

RT will also host two more sessions – Media of the Global South: New Formats, Technologies and Narratives in Africa and The Role of Video Content in Improving Coverage Quality And its Applications for Media Businesses: Harnessing Digital Technologies to Benefit Russia and Africa.

RT has arranged for more than 140 journalists, editors-in-chief and directors of major African state media companies to attend the Russia-Africa forum. These include the CEO of the African Union of Broadcasting, Secretary General of the Union of OIC News Agencies, Chairman of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation; representatives of Morocco and Somalia media regulators; directors and editors-in-chief of state media in Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Libya, Mauritania, Nigeria, Mali, Central African Republic, Burkina Faso, Uganda, and the Comoros; pan-African TV networks such as Afrique Media and Africa 24; major private TV stations from a number of countries including Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, and Tunisia; and prominent private TV networks in South Africa (TV BRICS) and Ghana (Pan African Television). Sessions will also be attended by board members of public and private TV channels representing a number of other countries.

The full program of the Russia-Africa Forum is available at: https://summitafrica.ru/en/programme/business-programme/.