Agency Project: Migrant Women in Europe Work for Political Participation

Yoselina Guevara López



On July 22 and 23, the preparatory workshops for the important project “Agency: Vote with her” were held in Berlin, Germany, with the support of the European Parliament, coordinated by the European Network of Migrant Women (ENoMW) – a feminist migrant and refugee women led EU wide platform – in collaboration with femLENS (non-profit cultural and educational association). Collaborating in this projects are also several national and local feminist migrant women organisations such as Iroko Onlus Association (Italy) and Por ti Mujer (Spain).

The objective of Agency is the empowerment of more than 60 women of migrant background and diverse ethnic groups and ages, living in 15 states of the European Union, who will learn different tools that can facilitate and motivate their active participation, as well as that of other women in the elections to the European Parliament in June 2024; in addition to being incorporated into the processes and decision-making architecture of the European Union. Thus, these women will become active changemakers, not only in the preparation of the 2024 European elections, but in all political and social processes of the EU.

Agency: building and political participation

The Eurostat statistics website1 states that by 2021 the number of immigrants arriving in the EU from countries outside the European bloc was 2.3 million, and 1.4 million people who previously resided in one EU member state migrated to another member state. This makes a total of 3.7 million arrivals as a result of international immigration in 2021. Eurostat also mentions that around 2.5 million people left an EU Member State to migrate to another member country of the member bloc or to a country outside the EU; of this number women accounted for 55% (1,375,000) with 45% (1,125,000) being men. But women are not just numbers or statistics; they are a great baggage of culture, diversity, stories, regeneration, youth and resilience that make a substantial contribution in all areas to the old continent.

Hence, the name of the “Agency” project has precisely to do with this capacity for action and resignification, but also with the breadth to build relationships and political alliances without forgetting the limitations that may be present. It is a challenge for migrant women to leave the private, domestic sphere and achieve political resonance; therefore, the definition of Agency can be understood as a practical application of the concept of empowerment.

Women changemaker

For a woman to become an “changemaker” she has to develop to the maximum her potential, her capacity to choose and act to modify reality in order to make decisions and to be able to control her own life, playing an active role as a protagonist in terms of her personal and community development. The actions of the “changemaker” of the Agency project will be aimed at making politics a fundamental vehicle for the defense of rights, the construction of citizenship, living it as a service to the human community, and not as an instrument of domination, oppression, marginalization and even destruction.

Tools: photography, art

Art helps to build bridges and, therefore, to create contact and inclusion, facilitating encounters and leading to new approaches that promote knowledge of cultural diversity and political participation.

One of the principles of the Agency Project is to work collectively, to support each other without entering into competition, or overshadowing someone else’s work in order to highlight one’s own. This is a paradigm that the patriarchal culture has inoculated in the great majority. Although it is difficult to eradicate it is not impossible and in women it helps the sorority that we have in common beyond sharing a language, a culture, precisely the fact of being a woman unites us.

The novelty of the Agency Project is the use of an artistic tool, the “Photovoice”; that is to say, photography with a political-social sense, whose training in the technique of visual narration is being provided by professionals of the Femlens organization. Art helps to build bridges and, therefore, to create contact and inclusion, facilitating encounters and leading to new approaches that promote knowledge of cultural diversity and political participation. The goal is to ensure that in the parliamentary elections of June 2024, especially women, will participate in the election of those who will begin to build the scaffolding that will allow the voices and rights of all the inhabitants of the European Union to be recognized, regardless of their origin.

For now, the journey of these more than 60 migrant women participating in the Agency Project continues, who still have many true stories to tell, their joys, their sufferings, their ways of integration, their optimism and overcoming, encouraging us to look at them, and with their example to move forward despite the difficulties.

Yoselina Guevara López: social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simón Bolívar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Aníbal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Historical Memory Contest Comandante Feliciano 2022 (El Salvador) Third place.