Maghreb: Displaced Denied Permission to Dream of Happiness

Guadi Calvo

The European Union (EU) continues to intensify its operations in the Mediterranean to prevent the arrival of more refugees to the continent. It is applying greater political pressure and providing millions of euros to ensure that the sending countries contain in their own territories the thousands of displaced people who dream of the opportunity to finally reach some destination on the European coast.

Beyond these efforts, which represent billions of euros, 2022 has been the year with the highest number of migrants arriving since 2016.These refugees reach the southern Mediterranean coast at the risk of absolutely everything, as witnessed by the dead who are often discovered in the dunes of the Sahara. Many of them have traveled thousands of kilometers from their countries of origin, in many cases at a high economic and security cost, placing themselves in the hands of traffickers who, in the face of any contingency, abandon them with little chance of survival in the middle of the desert, far from the most traveled routes, given that human trafficking cartels logically seek to escape the control of local authorities.

Ignoring this reality, the EU is only concerned with avoiding the arrival of more refugees to its coasts, proof of this is the billion euros recently granted to Tunisia to “fight against trafficking and shore up the country’s economy in crisis” after the failure, just a few days ago, of another agreement between the increasingly fractious Tunisian President Kais Saïed and the EU.

Tunisia in these last months, and in particular the port of Sfax, became the main center of human trafficking radiating from the entire Maghreb – surpassing even Libya – where millions of displaced persons have arrived due to the disorder caused by the civil war as a result of the “success” of Western operations against Colonel Gaddafi, a war that since 2011 continues unabated.

In the context of the migratory crisis, far from abating, it is increasing every day with a corresponding increase in shipwrecks and obviously in the number of dead and missing, of which it is practically impossible to calculate a certain figure. Although more than 27,000 are officially recognized since the crisis began in 2014, only those occurring on the three major Mediterranean routes have been calculated: the Morocco to Spain or western route, the central one: Libya or Tunisia to Italy – the busiest – and finally the eastern route: to Greece from Turkey.

These partial figures also do not take into account the increasingly frequent crossing from southern Morocco, Mauritania and Senegal to the Spanish archipelago of the Canary Islands, a route where shipwrecks are constantly occurring, resulting in hundreds of deaths. The latest of these accidents occurred on July 1 when a boat that had left the port of Tan-Tan, in the south of the Alaouite kingdom, sank, claiming the lives of some fifty people whose nationalities are still unknown. In two other similar events, on the 11th of last month, some 50 Moroccans from the city of Agadir disappeared.And on the 21st of the same month another shipwreck from which two bodies were rescued and another 40 travelers are still missing. On July 4, 159 people were rescued who had departed a week earlier from Mbour (Senegal) for the Canary archipelago, and if it had not been for the quick action of the island authorities, we would be talking about a new tragedy.

To this appalling death toll must be added the unfathomable number of those who have disappeared in the sands of the Sahara, lost and abandoned by the smuggling cartels.

The figures for the Mediterranean are highly debatable, for although the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) records some 25,000 deaths in shipwrecks up to the end of June, these figures are based on official figures from European bodies, ignoring the real number. Since this activity is obviously illegal, there are no details of the illegal boats that leave from the different ports or even from desolate beaches hidden from the authorities, so the number of people they are carrying is also unknown and the possible shipwrecks of these trips are not reported either.

Thus, the number of dead and missing in the Mediterranean alone could be ostensibly higher than that given by the IOM, since in many cases these bodies are never found or the authorities themselves conceal the figures to avoid further questioning. So much so that it has been recorded, on more than one occasion, that the ships destined to control illegal displacements in the Mediterranean have refused to answer requests for help in the face of an imminent shipwreck, as is believed to have happened last June off the Greek coast, where 73 people died after the sinking of a boat that had left the Libyan port of Benghazi with about 200 passengers.

Algeria joins the campaign of scorn

Denied the possibility of continuing the illegal journeys to Europe from which many local officials benefit by allowing the traffickers to operate with the obvious “thanks”, since depending on the opportunity each passage on some of these ships can be priced between 800 and 5,000 euros, figures for which the interested parties must work for years or seize their families in usurious loans that will take years to repay, devastating the family economies.

In an attempt to prevent the arrival of more refugees and to “get rid of” those already in their countries, the Maghreb governments have launched campaigns of increased border control and massive raids and expulsions of refugees, concentrating their actions mainly on sub-Saharan citizens. Like Tunisia, Algeria is also dealing with the migration issue in a brutal manner. Meanwhile, racism against blacks is on the rise, encouraged by the media and turned into a state policy by local governments.The life of refugees, especially sub-Saharan Africans, has become an even worse nightmare than before, knowing that they are the target of xenophobic hordes that have no rival to the brown shirts or Sturmabteilung (S.A.) of Ernst Röhm.

In the district of Safsafa, in the southern suburbs of Algiers – the capital of the country – where thousands of refugees have settled, police raids, which are constantly increasing, have dismantled a large part of the improvised shelters where thousands of people live in overcrowded conditions, without any possibility of access to medical care while their health conditions worsen, given the very poor sanitary conditions, without bathrooms or drinking water, while they are waiting to continue their journey or get a job.

Thousands of Malians, Nigerians and Burkinabe, among other nationalities, live in these places, having arrived mainly to escape terrorist violence in their countries, where young men are a key target to be forcibly recruited by the powerful terrorist khatibas operating in those countries, such as Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin or GSIM (Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims) tributary of al-Qaeda in the Islamic State for the Greater Sahara, or the Nigerian Boko Haram or the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP), among many other groups that are spread in a large number of countries of the continent.

The migrants, recently expelled from Safsafa, have returned to their shacks in Hasnaoua, in the southern suburbs of Tizi-Ouzou, knowing that the next relocation, quite possibly, will be to Tamanrasset, in the extreme south of Algeria, and from there to the border with Niger, from where they will be taken to the first populated site, which is Assamakka, where they will have to walk about 15 kilometers in the middle of nowhere in equatorial temperatures. There they will be sorted and then deported to their countries, as Algeria does not discriminate by nationality and expels without any order any immigrant to Tamanrasset.

By an agreement between Algiers and Niamey Algeria has now returned more than 11,000 people to Niger between January and April 2023, operations that had been carried out since 2018, at a weekly transport and that, given the European pressures, these transfers have been reactivated exponentially.

In any case, many of the expellees, after some time, try to reach Assamakka first to continue northward. Last June, in this Nigerian city, there were nearly 10,000 sub-Saharans planning to return to Algeria, once again, to attempt to obtain permission to dream of happiness.

Guadi Calvo is an Argentine writer and journalist. International analyst specialized in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia. On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lineainternacionalGC.

Translation by Internationalist 360°