Algeria Applies for BRICS Membership

The Cradle



Dozens of nations are looking to join the group of emerging economies as part of a larger push toward de-dollarization

Algeria has officially applied to join the BRICS group of emerging economies and submitted a request to become a shareholder of the New Development Bank with an amount of $1.5 billion, Ennahar TV quoted President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying.

“We officially applied to join the BRICS group, we sent a letter asking to be shareholder members in the bank … Algeria’s first contribution in the bank will be $1.5 billion,” Tebboune said.

The announcement was made following Tebboune’s visit to China, during which the two sides signed 19 cooperation agreements. Beijing agreed to invest $36 billion in the North African nation in manufacturing, new technology, knowledge economy, transport, and agriculture.

Tebboune also told his Chinese President Xi Jinping that Algiers is ready to play “an active part” in Belt and Road Initiative to deepen economic ties with China. Algerian imports from China have been on the rise, rising from $400 million in 2003 to $8 billion in 2022.

BRICS member states – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa- comprise 40 percent of the global population and nearly a third of the world’s economy. In recent months, BRICS outpaced the gross domestic product (GDP) of the US-led G7 in terms of purchasing power parity.

Presidents from BRICS member states are set to discuss the group’s expansion in August, during a summit where they are also expected to launch a new currency to rival US dollar hegemony.

According to South Africa’s representative to the alliance, over 40 nations have expressed interest in becoming members of BRICS.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Syria, Egypt, Bahrain, Iran, Argentina, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon, and Kazakhstan are among the countries that want to join BRICS.

The interest from Global South nations to join BRICS comes at a time when more and more governments move away from the US dollar, as the greenback has become unreliable for dollarized economies due to rising interest rates regulated by the US Federal Reserve (FED) and the weaponization of the dollar via punitive sanctions.

Last December, Tebboune outlined his government’s plans for economic development over the next 12 months. He said Algeria would boost investments, improve human development, and shift towards a more advanced export structure relying less on hydrocarbons to qualify for membership into BRICS.

Additional Reporting by CGTN