Cuba Within the Wider Latin American and Caribbean Region

Susana Hurlich

Now, more than ever, it is important that we understand Cuba within the context of developments within the Latin American, Caribbean and indeed world arena. Our solidarity work with and on behalf of Cuba must include giving a greater visibility to what’s happening in the region, especially to initiatives that are virtually invisible (intentionally so) within the mainstream media.

Following is an overview of some of the most important recent endeavors and of Cuba’s role within them. Not included here, but which also forms part of the larger regional challenge to US hegemony and the dominance of a unipolar world, are ALBA-TCP (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty, since 2004), CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, since 2011), etc.

Latin-American and Caribbean Alliance of Countries against Inflation

Promoted by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on April 5th this year a videoconference was held where leaders of eleven Latin American and Caribbean nations discussed developing a regional plan for confronting inflation in ways that would be beneficial to all. Along with Mexico, the other countries are Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Honduras, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Venezuela, all of whom are members of CELAC.

Baptized the Latin American and Caribbean Alliance of Countries against Inflation, this first meeting created a Technical Working Group, made up of government representatives from each country, to identify the facilities and logistical or financial measures that would “foster regional commerce” among participating nations.

Through promoting economic trade and the importation and exportation of food and other goods, one of the priorities of the plan is to reduce the price of products in the basic food basket “for the poorest and most vulnerable population,” as stated in the final declaration of the meeting.

Among the measures being considered to make trade easier between these countries are to eliminate customs duties, standardize health measures and look at what each country can contribute. The Technical Working Group is establishing an action plan which, in addition to contributing to food and nutritional security, identifies measures for technology transfer and cooperation in upgrading local capacities, with emphasis on agricultural production, agro-industry and transport infrastructure.

A second high-level meeting was called for early May in Cancún, Mexico, to coincide with the meeting of leaders of CELAC, which includes 33 nations from the region. The meeting included representatives from the business sector and local farmer organizations, and a “fair” was held where participating nations could make trade agreements for foodstuffs and products, without leaving aside those trade agreements and bilateral treaties that already exist. Other countries in the region, particularly member states of CELAC, have been invited to join this initiative.

Latin American and Caribbean Agency for Medical Products (AMLAC)

The creation, on April 26th this year, of AMLAC aims to strengthen regional health capacities and expedite the approval of medicines and vaccines in health emergencies. The Declaration of Acapulco, which officially established AMLAC, was signed by the National Health Regulatory Authorities of Colombia, Cuba and Mexico. Among other things, the Declaration is committed to jointly promoting regional self-sufficiency in matters relating to health care.

Recognizing the challenges that confront Latin America and the Caribbean in the areas of health, such as the emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2, the aim is for AMLAC to be a mechanism for regional integration in the areas of health regulation, access to medicines and medical devices, etc.

The Declaration also invited the National Health Regulatory Authorities of Argentina, Brazil and Chile to join the initiative, as well as intergovernmental organizations representing Less Developed Countries (LDCs), with emphasis on CELAC member states. In a further meeting in May in Bogotá, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile participated along with the original three countries, with the discussion focusing on their respective experiences during the pandemic as well as how to harmonize their regulatory health measures. A further meeting is planned for June in Havana.

Through AMLAC, it is anticipated that Cuba will make available to LDCs its advances in science, technology and innovation, including the COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines and pharmaceuticals, as part of the South-South and triangular cooperation schemes.

From BRICS to BRICS+

By far the most important and long-reaching initiative taking place in Latin America, the Caribbean and elsewhere is BRICS.

In 2009 Brazil, Russia, India and China held the first BRIC Summit, with South Africa joining in 2010, thus forming BRICS from the first letter of each country’s name. Today these five countries are home to some 42% of the world’s population and contribute nearly 31.5% of the world’s GDP, slightly more than that of the G-7 countries.

BRICS aspires to create a new geopolitical, economic and diplomatic system, particularly for developing countries, based on openness, cooperation and win-win outcomes. Through this, a global development partnership will be established grounded in unity, equality and inclusiveness. Today some 20 nations, and the number is growing, are interested in joining what China has proposed be called BRICS+. It is anticipated that the process of incorporating new member states into the alliance will be discussed at the next BRICS Summit scheduled for August 22-24 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

On June 2nd, Cuba participated for the first time in the meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers “Friends of BRICS” held in Cape Town, South Africa, and to which this country invited fifteen Ministers from Africa and the global south. Cuba attended in its capacity as the President pro tempore of the G-77+China. One of the main objectives of this meeting, which was part of the preparations for the August BRICS Summit, was to consolidate the dialogue of cooperation among countries of the South in confronting their multiple common challenges in the international sphere. They also discussed the possibility of creating a common currency not controlled by the US dollar.

With a commitment to multipolarity, inclusion and the common good, as well as a rejection of hegemony and the manipulative domination of the US dollar, it is no surprise that the US and its allies in the G7 are furious.

New Development Bank (NBD)

The New Development Bank (NBD for its acronym in Spanish) was created by BRICS in 2014 with an initial subscribed capital of $US 50 billion, divided equally among the members and intended to increase to $US 100 billion over time. Its goal is to mobilize financial resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging market economies and developing countries with a focus on transport and logistics, technology transfer, the promotion of innovation, food and energy security, the creation of local capacity for development, etc.

The BRICS nations also set up a Contingency Reserve Fund worth an additional $US 100 billion which, along with the NBD, intends to help stabilize the global macro-economy oriented to productivity and promoting a new multipolar world order. At the August BRICS Summit, it is anticipated that Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Zimbabwe will be formally incorporated into the NBD.

Through promoting the use of national currencies, the NBD aims to stimulate internal demand, encourage trade and investment, attempt to avoid financial speculation by foreign currencies, and reduce the risk of inflation. BRICS countries will also discuss the possibility of a new common currency at the 2023 BRICS summit in South Africa.

According to the Agreement of the NBD, every member has one vote and no member has the veto power. In March of this year, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (an economist by profession) was elected president of the NBD. Headquartered in China, regional offices now exist in South Africa, Brazil, etc.

The above developments represent a continuation of the struggles of both Cuba and the Latin American-Caribbean region to provide a genuinely different model for creating a new world for all. And though it’s beyond our immediate mandate of supporting Cuba (and the region) in these undertakings, it’s important to know that there are other global initiatives based on similar principles of inclusion, mutual respect and multipolarity: China’s multi-trillion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which now includes a number of Latin American countries, the Russia-Iran-India International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), etc. It should be noted that Cuba is one of three nations that have been granted official Observer Status in the EAEU, inspiring President Miguel Díaz-Canel to say, on May 25th, that Cuba is well placed to serve as a bridge between the EAEU and Latin America.

Many of these initiatives, within both the Latin American-Caribbean and Eurasian regions, are also exploring creating financial relations NOT based or controlled by the US dollar, but instead on fortifying local currencies as legitimate tender. More and more countries are moving away from the US dollar for their transactions and turning to the Chinese Yuan: most recently Brazil, Argentina, etc.

As we know, the mainstream media will continue to be largely blind, deaf and mute, intentionally so, about giving visibility to these initiatives and developments, all the more so as to the extent that they strengthen and reinforce national and regional autonomy, sovereignty and development, they are an ipso facto threat to US hegemony and financial (US dollar) control. And the US is not blind to this fact and will do its utmost, along with its allies, to thwart and indeed try to destroy them.

This is why we need to educate and mobilize our support base, including ourselves – and beyond – about these initiatives and Cuba’s role within the larger Latin American and Caribbean region of which it is such an integral part.