Briefing by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, on U.S. biological-military activities in Ukraine and other countries.

July 18, 2023

The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to analyze U.S. military-biological activities in Ukraine and other countries.

I would like to note that the information we publish, despite strict Western censorship, has been heard by foreign media.

Authoritative international publications such as the Times, the Guardian, the New York Post, and the Sky News channel published articles on the most high-profile topics: safety violations in U.S. bio-laboratories, the enhancement of pathogen functions at Boston University, and the transfer of unfinished Ukrainian projects to the territory of other countries.

At the same time, the United States Department of State has launched an active information and propaganda campaign to neutralize the accusations made by Russia that United States military biologists have violated the provisions of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. The U.S.-controlled International Science and Technology Center (ISTC) plays an important role in this effort.

This organization finances activities on the Internet to combat information about U.S. biolaboratories in Ukraine and to create a positive perception of Washington’s projects in the post-Soviet space. The ISTC has signed a contract with Wooden Horse Strategies, a U.S. consulting firm. The contract provides for the posting of relevant materials at least eight times a month, as well as monitoring and promptly responding to “pro-Russian” online publications on this topic, including blocking access.

In addition, the operation of United States biolaboratories in Ukraine raises more and more questions among ordinary citizens and political figures in the United States itself.

For example, US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. harshly criticized the military-biological activities of the US government. According to his statement, former U.S. President Nixon unilaterally declared the termination of the biological weapons program in 1969, but the existing developments were not destroyed. In order to take the U.S. military establishment out of the loop, all available information and materials were transferred to the National Institutes of Health.

Kennedy emphasized the role of the Central Intelligence Agency in conducting operations related to biological weapons, the first of which was Operation Paperclip. Thus, specialists from Japan and Nazi Germany were brought to the United States after World War II to “transfer experience” in military biological research.The purpose of the project was, QUOTE: “…to develop an experimental weapons program and to bring in Japanese scientists who are the only ones who have ever used biological weapons…”END QUOTE.

Let me remind you that the Japanese developers paid special attention to the issues of the use of biological formulations, as well as the mechanisms of vector-borne disease transmission and spread.

In this regard, it is not accidental that the research organizations of the U.S. Department of Defense are interested in studying the main species of mosquitoes and ticks that carry epidemically significant infections such as Rift Valley fever, West Nile, and dengue.

We have previously noted that such research is carried out in specialized organizations, both within the United States and in biolaboratories located abroad, where in aggregate more than one hundred species of mosquitoes and ticks are being studied. Dual-use production facilities, such as the biotechnology company Oxitec, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, could be used to mass-produce vectors.

U.S. military specialists have successfully mastered techniques for adapting and growing vectors collected in their natural habitats. The methods they have developed make it possible to produce mosquitoes and ticks infected with arboviruses in the laboratory.

Please note that the above research activities are accompanied by deterioration of the epidemic situation and expansion of vector habitats. In this case we are talking about the formation of artificial foci of natural focal infections. Given the uncontrolled nature of vector spread, entire countries and regions may be involved in the epidemic process.

For example, an increase in the number of non-endemic Asian tiger mosquitoes has been recorded in southern and central Europe. In Germany, populations of this species have established in five federal districts. Another mosquito species (Culex modestus), a vector of West Nile fever, has been identified in Sweden and Finland.

At the same time, an increase in the incidence of uncharacteristic vector-borne infections was noted in the EU countries. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, more dengue fever infected people were registered in Europe in 2022 than in the previous decade.

There was also a peak incidence of West Nile fever, with more than 1,000 cases, 92 of them fatal. The facts of Zika fever infection associated with mosquito bites were first recorded in France.

Thus, the work of American military biologists is aimed at the formation of “artificially managed epidemics” and is not controlled within the framework of the BTWC and the mechanism of the UN Secretary-General to investigate the facts of the use of biological weapons. In the course of the special military operation, a number of documents confirming the activities of specialized research organizations of the US Department of Defense on the territory of Ukraine were discovered.

Earlier we informed you about the activities of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. It was noted that due to its extensive network of branches, the institute is a “supplier” of epidemically significant pathogens. Documentary materials confirming the participation of the Institute’s staff in the collection of biomaterials from the Ukrainian population and AFU servicemen during the hostilities in Donbas in the period from 2014 to 2020 were also presented.

Today I would like to dwell on the activities of the U.S. Naval Biological Laboratories (NAMRU). Of the Navy’s seven biomedical warfare laboratories, three are located outside the United States: in Italy, Cambodia, and Peru. NAMRU’s organization is also based on the establishment of an interconnected system of branches and representative offices located in areas of epidemic concern.

The Asian branch of NAMRU-2 in Phnom Penh alone analyzes more than five thousand pathogen samples annually, and a similar number of biomaterials are collected in South America.

The NAMRU-6 affiliate there has been operating under civilian cover since April 2023, under the auspices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Latin American Branch.

NAMRU-6 activities are expected to expand to Argentina, where one of the laboratories is scheduled to be upgraded to the maximum BSL-4 biological containment level. Training for activities at the new facility is being provided by the U.S. nonprofit organization Health Security Partners.

NAMRU-3 has been based at Sigonella Air Base in Italy since 2019. At the same time, the laboratory staff, including entomologists, microbiologists and infectious disease doctors, conduct research in natural foci of particularly dangerous infections (Ebola, dengue, malaria) on the territory of Egypt, Ghana and Djibouti.

It should be noted that the Navy’s Biological Warfare Unit in Italy supports the three U.S. strategic commands – Central, European and African, and its primary mission is CITATA: “…to study, monitor and detect diseases of military significance…”. Thus, the organization of the work of NAMRU’s foreign branches fully corresponds to the US national interests and strategic planning documents in the field of biosecurity and is aimed at controlling the biological situation in the areas where NATO military contingents are stationed.

At the same time, the activities of NAMRU’s foreign branches are not limited to the collection and export of pathogens.

Once again, the Pentagon is trying to promote the interests of large American pharmaceutical manufacturers, which are the main sponsors of the election campaign of representatives of the Democratic Party.

I draw your attention to the document of the US Department of Defense marked “for official use”, obtained during operational activities in the liberated Ukrainian territories. It is dated 2015 and concerns the system of clinical trials of medical means of countering viral fevers. The authors of the document, among them employees of the U.S. Army Institute of Infectious Diseases, planned to create a mobile rapid response unit designed to test new drugs in the locations of the U.S. armed forces around the world.

The project included establishing a mobile research infrastructure and training medical personnel. Standardized protocols for human clinical trials and applications for registration of medical products were developed.

The algorithms of actions were supposed to be practiced in the area of responsibility of the U.S. Africa Command, and then spread them to all foreign branches of NAMRU.

Thus, the Pentagon planned to use the United States Armed Forces to test unregistered medical products on local populations and their subsequent approval by regulatory authorities for the benefit of so-called “Big Pharma”. It was proposed to use a network of subordinate bio-laboratories and intermediary organizations, such as Metabiota, to realize these goals.

I also draw your attention to the commercial offer of Metabiota company marked “confidential”, which was found among the documents in one of the Ukrainian biolaboratories. The proposal is addressed to the U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Diseases and concerns the training of infectious disease specialists in Kenya and Uganda.

The document demonstrates that the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Threat Reduction (DITRA), the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the U.S. Agency for International Development and a number of EU structures are involved in the study of pathogens in the countries of the African continent.



Metabiota’s involvement in the study of the H7N9 avian influenza virus has been confirmed, as well as its leading role in the implementation of the Predict project, which studied new species of coronaviruses and captured bats that carry them in the natural environment.

We have repeatedly noted the company’s connection with the son of the current U.S. President, Hunter Biden, and government agencies. At the same time, the representatives of Metabiota themselves admit that, in fact, they are engaged in networking to ensure the work of the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies abroad.

Employees of the Ukrainian Science and Technology Center (USTC) and other contracting organizations of the U.S. Department of Defense were actively involved in these activities.

We will focus in more detail on their role in the implementation of the U.S. biological-military program, which led to the deterioration of the epidemic situation in many regions of the world in the next briefing.

