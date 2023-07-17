Tunisia: Shipwrecks in the Sea and in the Sand

Guadi Calvo

Tunisia has replaced Libya as the last escape route to Europe for thousands of displaced persons from Africa, the Middle East and, to a lesser extent, Central Asia.

After a pilgrimage of thousands of kilometers, if they do not die in the solitude of the Sahara, or are lost or abandoned in the middle of the desert by traffickers who chose not to finish their work, the survivors try to reach some port in the southern Mediterranean at the risk of everything to reach the European coast.

The new condition of the Maghreb country has generated pressure from the European Union (EU) on the government of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who has warned Brussels, headquarters of the EU, on several occasions that his nation “will not act as a border guard”, so that, as requested by the Europeans, Tunisia will not prevent further departures to the Mediterranean and will only control the land borders so that, via Algeria and Libya, no more displaced persons continue to arrive.

In the midst of the controversy between Tunisia and the EU, it was learned that last Friday the 7th a boat wrecked off the city of Sfax and left at least one dead, while another ten people were missing.



These figures are in addition to the 608 deaths that had already occurred so far this year off the Tunisian coast, many more than in any previous year.

Meanwhile, authorities report that some 33,000 people attempting to cross the Mediterranean have been prevented from leaving during the same period.In a previous agreement between the EU and Tunisia on the control of migratory flows towards Europe, the contribution of 105 million euros had been announced for the prosecution of traffickers, the equipping of coastguards and the facilitation of repatriation procedures.

This pact was not enough to contain the continuity of these attempts caused by the constant worsening of the political, economic and climatic reasons that drive millions of Africans out of their countries. In this situation President Saïed still refuses to admit that his country has become a key point of illegal transit of refugees and claims that, in order to solve the migration phenomenon, the causes must be solved and not only the consequences must be dealt with.

Given Tunisia’s serious economic situation, with a debt that represents eighty percent of its GDP, an average inflation rate of ten percent per month since the beginning of 2023 – which in some specific items such as food reaches thirty percent – and the agreement with the IMF for the financing of its stranded budget, President Saïed has found in migrants the scapegoat to justify the ills of his country.

Since his speech in mid-February last, where he called for a rapid end to illegal immigration, accusing refugees of being the fundamental factor in so much violence and robbery, the Maghreb country has become a hell for migrants.

The suffering due to the economic crisis, added to the constant diatribe of the government and media against immigrants and refugees, have multiplied the clashes between Tunisians and the migrant groups. At the end of last May, the most important demonstration took place in front of the governorate building to demand definitive action to stop the migratory flow and the expulsion of all sub-Saharan Africans from Tunisia. At the end of that protest, which also demanded the closing of the borders for the “blacks” and their expulsion without further formalities, a camp of Sudanese escaped from the civil war in their country was stoned.

Between the night of last Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, in the center of the port city of Sfax, the second most populated city of the country with some 350,000 inhabitants, 270 kilometers south of the capital, and from where most of the illegal trips depart, actions of extreme violence were carried out by Tunisians who attacked the homes of immigrants established many years before this conflict began.

The pogrom ended with many of the homes looted and set on fire, reaching a new level of violence that had not previously gone beyond street brawls. According to police sources, the cause of this latest spate of hatred was the stabbing of a Tunisian citizen by sub-Saharan immigrants in the northern outskirts of the city.

After learning of the death of the victim of the attack in many streets of the city of Sfax gangs of nationals came out to avenge the young man. Various sources report that groups of motorcycles went on a “hunt for blacks”, although the prosecutor’s office had announced the arrest of the suspects in the attack, who are said to be three Cameroonian immigrants. This type of situation is exploited by certain groups that, riding the xenophobic wave and taking advantage of the laissez-faire attitude of the authorities, both provincial and national, expel migrants from their homes and then use them for their own benefit.

Sfax, which is the main economic center of the country, has received over time many workers and students from the rest of the continent, only at the beginning of the year, when that port begins to become the great departure platform for those seeking to reach Europe, begin the massive arrivals of migrants. In the Italian port of Lampedusa, the arrival of more than 35,000 people from Tunisia had been recorded up to June, a figure six times higher than that of the same period in 2022.

An almost final solution

The increase in racism, not only in the city of Sfax, but also in the rest of Tunisia, has been provoked by presidential speeches accusing the “hordes” of illegal immigrants of being part of a plot to change the ethical composition of the mainly Arab-Muslim country.

Saïed, utilizing the theory of the Frenchman Renaud Camus, who has become the messenger of the white gay community in his country and one of the many ideologues of white supremacists in the United States and Europe, has unleashed over the course of several days raids, persecutions and evictions of homes against more than 21,000 sub-Saharans, some of them in an irregular situation.

Understanding sub-Saharan migration as part of a criminal plan for ethnic change, as preached by the Tunisian president, has extended to his most extreme compatriots a passport to convert the different, or not so different, since there is obviously a large black population native to the country, into an accomplice of the alleged plot. Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,500 sub-Saharans have been arrested and their next destination will be expulsion from the country.

The events that began on the night of Monday the 3rd forced in the following days hundreds of people to settle on a nearby beach, including children and babies, people who so far have not been rescued and who are in extremely precarious conditions: no water, no shelter from the sun and the constant fear of being attacked again by fanatics or caught by the authorities to be expelled from the country.

After the attacks of the first days of July and the news of the beginning of the expulsions of immigrants, dozens of sub-Saharans have been seen in the vicinity of the train and bus station of Sfax, seeking to escape.Last Sunday, July 2, between 500 and 700 refugees from Cameroon, Guinea, Chad, Sudan and Senegal, among other African countries, were expelled from Tunisia, including some thirty children and several pregnant women, abandoned at the Libyan border in an uninhabited military zone between the two countries. The Tunisian police brutally raided them, killing and injuring many and taking away their cell phones to prevent them from calling for help.

With no chance to continue their journey and cross the Mediterranean towards Europe, hoping to escape from Sfax before being expelled to the desert, thousands of people are waiting. They have no other destiny than to be shipwrecked in the sea or in the sands of the Sahara.

Guadi Calvo is an Argentine writer and journalist. International analyst specialized in Africa, Middle East and Central Asia. On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lineainternacionalGC.

Over the past few weeks, numerous reports have emerged of the brutal treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries at the hands of Tunisian authorities. This is not an isolated incident however.

The violence and discrimination against migrants has soared since Tunisian President Kais Saied’s speech in February in which he said migration was aimed at bringing about demographic change. Meanwhile, European leaders have been hard at work trying to recruit Tunisia into their plan of controlling migration. On July 16, Tunisia and the European Union signed an agreement to this effect.

Fadil Aliriza, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Meshkal, talks about the treatment of refugees, the links between such policies and the socio-economic crisis facing Tunisia, and the agenda of the European leaders.