Interests of North African Countries in the Ukrainian Crisis

Akram Kharief



The conflict in Ukraine has had a major impact on North Africa, with each country taking a different approach and ultimately choosing sides. The countries that chose active neutrality will probably benefit most from the post-conflict fallout, having maintained good relations with Moscow and Western capitals. The positions of the North African countries also prove that Moscow will have to review its diplomatic strategy in the region and adapt it according to the attitude of the regimes and their positioning during the conflict.

The crisis in Ukraine has affected the countries of North Africa in very different ways. Some have benefited, others have suffered, but all have been obliged, at one time or another, to position themselves vis-à-vis Russia.

On the diplomatic front, the only North African country not to vote for resolutions against Russia or condemning Moscow at the UN was Algeria. Morocco chose the strategy of the empty chair, deserting the assemblies during votes. Egypt and Tunisia systematically spoke out against Russia. But on the military front, Tunisia and Morocco, as major non-NATO allies, were quick to speak out in favor of Ukraine at the Ramstein summit on April 26, 2022.

This summit, organized by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to organize the collection of military aid for Ukraine, ended up involving the two North African countries in the conflict.

Following the summit, Tunisia sent two cargo planes carrying humanitarian aid, and Morocco pledged military aid to Ukraine.

Diplomatically, no North African country has made any mediation efforts or proposed any solutions, apart from Algeria, which, during President AbdelmadjidTebboune’s visit to Moscow in June, proposed a peace plan and an intermediary role in resolving the crisis. President Tebboune’s plan has not been revealed, but it includes sending emissaries to Kiev. Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf has travelled to Italy, Serbia and Germany to gather international support for the Algerian initiative. Algeria is also the only North African country to have reopened its embassy in Kiev in March 2023, after closing it at the start of the conflict, and has maintained courteous relations with Ukrainian diplomats present on its territory, not preventing their activities, apart from their attempts to recruit Algerians as volunteers to fight in the International Legion, which provoked a diplomatic crisis in March 2023.

The head of diplomacy of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, has cancelled two visits to Tunis and at least one to Rabat because of the lack of enthusiasm in these capitals for cooperation with Russia, yet Tunisia, in search of tourists, has rushed to open air routes between Tunis, Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

In May 2023, Ukrainian Foreign Minister DmytroKuleba chose Rabat as the starting point for his African tour. This first visit ended with Kiev’s recognition of the “Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara”, which was seen as a declaration of conflict by Algeria.

In another symbol of the rapprochement between Kiev and Rabat, Morocco, which is preparing a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, along with Portugal and Spain, has agreed to allow Ukraine to join the bid.

In military terms, very few North Africans volunteered to join either camp. At most, a few dozen joined the International Ukrainian Legion, and some prisoners of North African origin benefited from release measures after enlisting in Wagner’s ranks. Morocco, for example, offered dozens of T-72BV tanks to the Kiev regime. These tanks were being modernized in the Czech Republic. There are also rumors of Rabat sending Tunguska air defense systems as military aid to Ukraine. Tunisia, for its part, sent two cargo planes the day after the Ramstein military summit. The two aircraft unloaded batches of humanitarian equipment at Poland’s Rzeszow airport, the logistics hub for NATO aid to the Ukrainian army.

Egypt came under a lot of pressure from Washington to help Ukraine. The Egyptian army has large stocks of Russian ammunition and the capacity to produce weapons and ammunition that NATO was desperate to pass on to the Ukrainian army, which was running out of ammunition. This pressure led to a report in the Pentagon’s leaks that Cairo was planning to produce 40,000 rockets for the Russian army. This information was never confirmed, and led to Egypt agreeing to transfer ammunition to Ukraine. Cairo receives $1.3 billion in military aid from Washington every year, equivalent to over 10% of its military budget. The Egyptian army’s arms purchases are also closely linked to the USA, and depend on American willingness to accept delivery.

Algeria, another country with large ammunition stocks, has been repeatedly asked and pressured by the West to supply arms to Ukraine, but has always refused military involvement in the conflict.