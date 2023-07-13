Haiti: Chronicle of an Announced Military Force

Isabelle Papillon

Six years after the departure of the United Nations military force for the stabilization of Haiti (MINUSTAH), it is clear that negotiations are underway to ensure that the country is once again robbed, raped and pillaged by the same Western powers under the cover of the United Nations.

Indeed, on Thursday July 6, on his return from Caricom’s 50th anniversary festivities in Trinidad and Tobago, at a press conference in the diplomatic lounge of the international airport, Prime Minister a.i. Ariel Henry announced with an air of triumph that the multinational force was closer than ever. “I’m not going to say much. I want to tell you that today, we are closer.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Jean Victor Généus, did not return to Haiti. He preferred to go to the United States to take part in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Haitian issue.

Prime Minister a.i. Ariel Henry at a press conference in the diplomatic lounge of the international airport.

During this session, to reiterate his government’s request for the hasty and desperate deployment of an international force, he declared to the UN Security Council: “Haiti is asking, once again, for the benefit of the emergency”.

At the same meeting, France’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nicolas de Rivière, said: “Let’s not let Haiti sink into chaos. Let’s face facts. Without security, there will be no development, no rule of law, no justice for the victims, but neither will there be social peace in Haiti without the re-establishment of institutions. France therefore urges the international community to mobilize as a matter of urgency. It echoes the appeal made by the Secretary-General of the United Nations. It supports the deployment of a force in support of the Haitian National Police, through a more robust commitment by the United Nations”.

For the Head of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti, Marie Isabel Salvador, “Access to education, food, water, sanitation and health services has been severely limited by gang activity. In areas affected by gang violence, economic activities are periodically, if not permanently, paralyzed.” But the key point of his speech is “the emergence of vigilante groups adds another layer of complexity. Since April, BINUH has documented the murder of at least 264 alleged gang members by vigilante groups“ Isn’t this a classic way of saying she doesn’t agree with the popular Bwa kale movement?

Marie Isabel Salvador at the UN Security Council meeting on Haiti

What a shameless lie on the part of Marie Isabel Salvador, when she says “like what the Secretary–General heard during his visit to Haiti, I too have heard, since my arrival, calls for international security support.The robust international force that Haiti needs must complement and reinforce, not replace, the Haitian National Police, in full respect of Haiti’s national sovereignty.“ Of course, Ms. Salvador, what you and Gutteres have heard does not come from the masses of people who have been victimized on several occasions by Minustah, but undoubtedly from certain members of the patripoche bourgeoisie who are nostalgic for the Minustah forces, because they have luxurious houses to rent to make their money.They are impatient for the arrival of this force.

Meanwhile, the Secteur Démocratique et Populaire (SDP), at a meeting held in Delmas 75 on Saturday July 8, 2023, leaders Marjory Michel, Ricard Pierre, Michel André, Joël Costumé with their supporters reaffirmed their support for the government’s request for the intervention of a robust multinational force in Haiti. It’s hardly surprising that Conzé, in alliance with the ruling PHTK, declared that “The SDP will continue to support the government’s decision to request the dispatch of a multinational force to support the police in the fight against gangs and to eradicate kidnapping in Haiti.We are clear on this.As things stand, given the situation of the police, they won’t be able to secure the country on their own. We need the support of our friends in the international community.