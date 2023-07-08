Uruguay: Water You Should Not Drink

Oscar Rotundo

Not long ago, it was predicted that the next wars would be for water. In today’s Uruguay, a battle is being waged within this war against the commodification and exploitation of water resources, which are being being valued more than life.

The Oriental Republic of Uruguay was the first country in the world to enshrine the right to drinking water as a fundamental right. It is surrounded by the Uruguay River, the Rio de la Plata and the Atlantic Ocean. In the interior it has important rivers such as the Rio Negro, the Merín lagoon and twelve rivers that are more than 200 km long. In addition, the country is based on a part of the Guarani aquifer, the third largest in the world. Given these data, it is unthinkable that for the first time in history it is announced that Uruguay is days away from running out of water for human consumption.

The neoliberal government of President Luis Lacalle Pou argues that this is due to the intense drought that the region has been experiencing for three years, and to the misuse of this vital resource by the population. But it is clear that the intensive exploitation in the production requires the use of fresh water and the deforestation that impacts the coastal ecosystem, being the responsibles for such a disaster.

Only bottled and sold water remains available – provided by Danone and Coca Cola

The population will lose the possibility of freely consuming drinking water distributed by the public company OSE, but it will be able to consume – sold – bottled water. Behind this business are mainly the Danone Group and Coca-Cola.

The government has announced that it will not cut off the water supply, but warns that it will be of lower quality. What does this mean? According to the words of the Minister of the Environment of Uruguay, Robert Bouvier, “According to the perfect definition of potability, which is based on indicators, this water is not drinkable. … What we say is that water is drinkable and consumable… This is based on other indicators and definitions”. This means there is a project of the OSE to mix the water to which they have access, with that of a sector near the Rio de la Plata that has a high degree of salinity.

Although for the minister this water is “drinkable and consumable”, anyone can understand the risks it would cause to the health of the most vulnerable people such as those who suffer from hypertension, kidney problems or pregnant women. There is also the danger of prolonged exposure to trihalomethanes that are breathed in when showering – a situation that would lead to respiratory and cardiac problems.

The issue is that the population is affected, but large businesses are not touched, such as those of the aforementioned companies. On the contrary, they benefit from the State, since with the announcement of the Water Emergency, they will be exempted from paying taxes to the bottling companies, while the OSE staff and budget continue to be cut, causing the divestment to further deteriorate the existing and poorly maintained infrastructure.

The production model that neoliberalism has imposed

The trade union that brings together the workers of the water management company (OSE) has been denouncing the fall in government investments for some time. The budget for investments in relation to GDP was 0.10 percent during 2021 and 2022. This adjustment has been prolonged with the different governments.

The production model imposed by neoliberalism for several years now has focused on the export of raw materials and the exploitation of natural resources, beyond the consequences in the long run. The Finnish company UPM, which produces pulp, has been established in Uruguay years ago. It has thousands of hectares with eucalyptus plantations and now established a second plant (UPM2) that is estimated to consume 136,500,000 liters from the Río Negro of fresh water per day in next 50 years, returning 107,000,000 liters of contaminated water to the Río Negro. In addition to these two plants, there is also the company Montes del Plata, whose discharges fall into the Río de la Plata.

There is also the installation of a green hydrogen plant in the Guarani aquifer, in what was called the Tambores Project, between the departments of Paysandú and Tacuarembó, made up of the companies Belasay SA, SEG Ingeniería (Uruguay) and Enertrag (Germany). Hydrogen and methanol will be produced here for export to Europe, consuming 600,000 liters of water per day from the aquifer.

The Google company agreed with the government to install a data center in the town of Canelones, with one million computers that will require 7,000,000 liters per day for refrigeration. To this reality, we must add the large soybean and rice plantations and livestock mainly produced for export. All these items consume huge volumes of fresh water.