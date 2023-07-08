Türkiye’s Support for Ukraine’s NATO Membership Outlines a Dangerous Scenario Worldwide

Yoselina Guevara López

On July 7, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “we are the country that has made the most important efforts to end the war through negotiations based on international law” between Moscow and Kiev, adding “Ukraine deserves to join NATO”. These statements of the Turkish leader were made during a press conference on the occasion of the visit of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul.

Reaction from the Russian Federation

The official Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, affirmed that the communications between the Russian and Türkiye leaders are normal, have not been interrupted, they talk often and regularly. He also noted that at the moment, there are no prospects for talks between Russia and Ukraine adding that the use of political and diplomatic instruments are not on the table because of “the denial of such a possibility by the Kiev regime and the clear lack of such an inclination, first of all, by Washington, which has direct influence on the Kiev regime and directs it directly.” Finally Peskov reported that from the Kremlin they had followed “very closely” the talks this July 7 between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and value “constructive relations with Ankara.”

Turkey, NATO and Russia

In recent years, there has been a deterioration in relations between Türkiye and several other NATO members, which has negatively affected the compactness of the Alliance. From Washington to Berlin, many NATO capitals have expressed growing concern over Türkiye’s drift away from the West and towards Russia. It has also been a recurring theme in the Western press to describe Erdogan as a power-hungry autocrat who has abandoned his pro-Western orientation in favor of neo-Ottoman ambitions and the consolidation of closer ties with Moscow.

Evidently this frontal approach of Türkiye to Ukraine through NATO is part of a strategy to improve Ankara’s relations with the West which for some time now have not been at their best. While problems with individual NATO members have become evident, these are differences that cannot go unnoticed with the entire Alliance and by extension with the NATO dominator, the United States.

Dangerous Ukraine’s entry into NATO

On the other hand, it is interesting that these declarations of support for Ukraine by President Erdogan are made just a few days before the NATO Summit to be held on July 11 in Vilnius, Lithuania. This summit is crucial at the global level because it should delineate the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, from NATO’s perspective. In any case, the Atlantic Alliance will arrive at the Vilnius Summit divided among the members seeking an acceleration of the confrontation with Kiev’s entry into NATO; aligned in this bloc are Great Britain, Poland, Italy, the Eastern European countries and now Türkiye. Opposing Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance are France, Germany and the ambiguous position of the United States, with a senile president whose statements lack authority.

The reading of Kiev’s accession to NATO raises the possibility of a scenario that Russia has always declared as a potential “casus belli” with the Atlantic Alliance and the imminent outbreak of a world war that would force all the countries of the orb to take positions.

At this point it is evident that the much-trumpeted “Ukrainian counter-offensive” has not yielded the results expected by Kiev, which is why they have resorted to terrorist attacks such as the one on the Kakhovka dam. It is necessary to point out that Kiev’s failed counter-offensive has not only caused the loss of human lives, but has also dragged behind it the loss of millions of dollars in the provision, purchase and shipment of armaments, which come from the taxes paid by both European and American citizens. Hence, the alternatives for Kiev are few; to continue bombing hospitals, residential areas, or even the Zaporiyia Nuclear Power Plant, in order to build false flag attacks to feed the Russophobia of the Western media, or to press for joining NATO to expand the conflict to global dimensions.

The danger is becoming more and more latent, although the United States seems to have achieved one of its objectives, to align almost all the member countries of the European Union in a bloc enemy of the Russian Federation and as an aggregate of the People’s Republic of China; it cannot be predicted with certainty whether this will curb the northern hegemon’s lust for power. Let us hope that reason prevails, although there is little hope.

Yoselina Guevara López: social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simón Bolívar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Aníbal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Historical Memory Contest Comandante Feliciano 2022 (El Salvador) Third place.