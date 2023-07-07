All Paths Lead to China

Jerry Grey
To coin a sporting phrase, “it’s all happening here”; here, of course is China. And there’s little doubt that things are happening on a global scale. Perhaps more than a casual observer might notice, so here’s a rundown on some of the things which are happening, have happened or are about to happen.
Probably the one the world is taking notice of is the Blinken visit, it is finally happening and, at the time of writing this, it’s not known how he will be treated. In Vietnam and Saudi, he was disrespected by both countries showing their own flag but not showing the US flag. It didn’t go unnoticed in Chinese media, but it might not have been commented on so much in Western mainstream media.
On a lighter note, the Argentinian football team were confined to their hotel for a while as Chinese fans besieged the hotel in the hope of just catching a glimpse of their idol Messi, who almost didn’t make it into China as he thought, having visited Taiwan without a visa a while ago, the same would be true of Mainland China. That is a reasonable mistake to make if one knows about the One-China Policy. Fortunately, China did the right thing and issued him a visa at the airport.
Putting that aside, until recently Honduras was not a friend of China, but President Xiomara Castro arrived here to open an embassy and was treated like the friend she has proven to be. Relations between Honduras and China are set to move into the future on a very strong foundation of mutual respect, with the two countries signing up to partake in the Belt and Road Initiative and more from there.
Just a few weeks ago, the leaders of five Central Asian countries arrived in Xi’an, the Chinese end of the Silk Road for a meeting where mutual benefits for all were discussed, agreements signed, and a positive future assured for China’s Western, and Russia’s Southern, neighbours.
This week, China confirmed its support for Palestine by hosting President Abbas of Palestine and making a commitment to work towards recognition of a Two-State solution to the Palestine Question. After the success of the Saudi-Iran talks just a few months ago, this is a welcome inclusion into what is almost certainly the most difficult political situation in the Middle East.
There are also unconfirmed rumours that President Macron of France would like an invitation to the next BRICS summit and this follows his recent visit and discussions with China.
On the political front, there is no doubt, it’s all happening here.
But it gets better. Elon Musk was recently here, he did have some criticisms of the way Chinese workers spend a little too much time in meetings, which anyone who has ever visited Chinese workplaces can attest to, but his overall opinion is that Americans are more likely to avoid work while Chinese employees, in his words, won’t need to burn midnight oil; “they’ll be burning the 3am oil”.
Tim Cook of Apple went one step further and praised China’s innovation – what a shock this must be to the “they steal IP and copy others” crowd who have not quite realised what the world’s leading CEOs have noticed. China is one step ahead of everything they are alleged to have stolen. The rest of the world is now playing catch-up to China’s innovation. So much so that in the very recently released World Rankings of Quality Research, China has steamed ahead of Oxford, Cambridge and even CalTech, with not just a little more, but 22% more contributions to global research.
Now Bill Gates has arrived in China and will be the first leading businessperson to meet with Xi Jinping since before the onset of the Covid Pandemic. Xi and Gates do have a history: they met in 2015 and have corresponded with each other, one known letter from Xi was in thanks to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the early days of the initial Covid-19 lockdowns.
Like them or loathe them, leaders and influencers of the world’s foremost organisations and institutions are beating a path to China’s door. Their reasons are not to criticise China for imagined human rights abuses, they aren’t complaining about imaginary military expansions, and they aren’t suggesting that China is engaging in debt trap diplomacy. They’re here for a different reason.
Some suggest that China has invited them here to revive foreign business interests but that’s not the case. If it were, China would be visiting them. They’re here because they know this is where the future lies and they know they need to engage with a rising China. The consequences of not being engaged with China are worse than any imagined consequences of China’s rise.
China on the world stage: Neither feared nor isolated, but embraced
Given the amount of anti-China rhetoric in global media, most consumers of English language media and many in the European Union can be forgiven for thinking that the “international community” fears China’s rise and that China is becoming increasingly isolated on the world stage. However, recent and upcoming events indicate otherwise.
Secretary of State Blinken visited China, it was uncertain if that meeting would even go ahead and it wasn’t certain how he would be received. But he came and was treated with all the correct diplomatic protocols. He didn’t achieve everything he wanted though; high level military dialogue will not restart just yet. This is hardly surprising as the chief of China’s defence forces is still subject to US sanctions imposed in 2018. But Blinken did achieve his other main goal which was to open high-level discussions so that Treasury Secretary Yellen can come and ask for China’s help. With their debt problem.
Evidence that all roads no longer lead to Rome but are being diverted to Beijing comes from the other high-level and State visits which are anticipated or have recently taken place.
First of all, in March 2023 we saw the China Development Forum in which 40 multinational corporation leaders went to Beijing to discuss shared opportunities for future economic development.
Also in march 2023, the Boao Forum took place on China’s (other) island province of Hainan. Prime Ministers, economic leaders and senior officials as well as business leaders from 28 countries attended the meeting, including 5 Prime Ministers and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, was made particularly welcome as Spain takes up the role of rotating Presidency of the EU. This may be why he also received an invitation to travel to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping. Clearly, China’s goal is to work alongside and not in competition with the European Union. China has recently overtaken the USA as EU’s largest trading partner and the EU is now China’s second largest trading partner.
The largest trading partner for China, in terms of both imports and exports is ASEAN and two of their most significant members, Malaysia and Singapore were represented in Boao by their Prime Ministers, indicating the degree of importance they place on regional cooperation, evidenced in the day’s following the Boao Forum when Singapore and China issued a Joint Declaration on the establishment of an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership.
The messages coming from Boao this year, a conference so important that it’s been nicknamed the Davos of Asia, are clear: China is an anchor for world peace; a more resilient economic future is sought without succumbing to great power competition; and conflict in the region should be avoided at all costs. It was also stated that the Forum supports a “People-Centered-Recovery” post Covid.
In May, Xi Jinping presided over the China-Central Asian Summit in Xi’an where solid steps were taken to consolidate trade, common development, mutual assistance, community relations and to deepen cooperation with enhanced regional stability in this incredibly important, resource rich region to the West of China and across Asia into Europe.
Compare these messages to those coming out of G7 meetings which, in June 2021, were all about countering China, in June 2022, were still very much about Countering China despite a war going on in Ukraine and, in May 2023, unsurprisingly, even though the war continued in Ukraine, the G7 was still focused on how to counter China!
China’s moves are all about peace and less about confrontation; the recently negotiated agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing, has helped bring about some degree of stability and normality in the Middle East, with most analysts agreeing the prospects for peace in Yemen and other Arab countries are a direct positive consequence of this deal.
China invited President Abbas of Palestine to visit and meet with Xi Jinping, which he did in mid-June. Many questioned the reasoning for this or suggested it was more about “global grandstanding” than about diplomacy but seemingly out of the blue, Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu announced a trip to China. Some see this as a poke in the eye to the USA but whatever the reasons, it’s the second time a major Middle Eastern ally of the USA has visited China against the wishes and in spite of the concerns of the current Administration.
The USA has been courting Vietnam recently but, seemingly, to little avail. Recent visits by the Prime Ministers of Barbados, Mongolia and New Zealand have been topped off with Vietnam’s PM, Pham Minh Chinh has also coming to China for the 14th annual meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum. Another Chinese hosted event held in June, with over 1,500 business leaders, academics and international organisations meeting in Tianjin. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chin’s visit, and meeting with Xi Jinping, follows and consolidates a meeting between the leader of the Vietnamese Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong and Xi Jinping, in late 2022.
As well as cementing relations regionally with ASEAN, China is showing diplomatic and economic success globally; from the South Pacific, where academics report that China’s influence is growing with no strings attached, to the Caribbean where leaders are looking for alternatives to US and UK dominance, and in Africa with visits from Tanzania’s president late last year and so far this year, the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Shisekedi, the Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki and the President of the Gabonese Republic, Ali Bongo Ondimba all visiting China.
China, it seems, is nowhere near as isolated or feared as Western mainstream media would have us believe.