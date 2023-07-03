Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, was interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta where he discussed how the current tectonic civilizational rift can and should be resolved.

▪️ The course of the AFU counter-offensive proved unexpected for Kiev’s Western sponsors, who believed in the “omnipotence of unlimited dough”. The defeat of the AFU in the Artemovsk direction was a foregone conclusion;

▪️ European businesses that have left Russia are “biting their elbows”, lamenting their lost revenues. It has permanently lost the Russian market; goods have been replaced by others. Production growth in Russia is “much higher than in Europe”, and inflation at the end of the year will be lower than in the eurozone;

▪️ Russia was forced to conduct a special military operation to protect its sovereignty and millions of people. The Kiev regime should be scrapped and banned as fascist;

▪️ The situation in Ukraine is not a regional conflict but a total confrontation between the collective West and the rest of the world. The confrontation between the West and the rest of the world could last for decades;

▪️ The current confrontation between the West and the rest of the world has brought the world to the brink of a third world war. In the event of a third world war, there will be no winners – there will be a nuclear winter, epidemics and famine on Earth;

▪️ The outcome of the total confrontation between Russia and the West should be enshrined in a new document like the Helsinki Act.

In the West, once again a white noise was raised and all forces continue to pour accusations against Russia. Everyone is trying – from senile people with severe Russophobia in the US Senate to unstable old people in the White House. It would seem that everything has long been said and done. Why are Western politicians again talking nonsense about the need for a “powerful signal” about the participation of the Kiev protectorate in the North Atlantic Alliance? Why do they continue to cry out for peace for Ukraine only on the terms of the Nazi Kiev regime? Why so much rage after almost a year and a half of SVO?

Of course, our enemies – both external and internal-were hardly happy with the result of the recent armed rebellion. The government in Russia has convincingly proved its strength and stability, and the people of the country have demonstrated their readiness to rally around Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin to protect the Motherland. On the other hand, our opponents are unlikely to have been so upset by the finally captured Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut. The defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on this front was a foregone conclusion. Another thing is that the beginning of the counteroffensive for Western political morons was unexpected. They firmly believed in the genius of their instructors, the omnipotence of unlimited money, and the power of the vaunted NATO equipment.

Nevertheless, here and there, Western officials and not so much, but no less nasty people say: Russia has already lost, we have won. Why did they suddenly start singing such bravura songs? Facts are stubborn things, and there is no room for illusions. First, let’s look at their arguments.

The tectonic rift that has formed in the understanding of the future in different parts of the world will only get worse. The confrontation will be very long.

1. ” Russia is isolated.” Not at all. Political contacts with Asia, Africa, and Latin America are actively developing. Their markets are open, and their companies are working hard for us, despite the sanctions. The end of the all-powerful dollar era loomed. The transition to national and digital currencies is on the agenda.

Yes, ties with Europe have significantly decreased (but not disappeared, to put it bluntly). But with the global South and no less global East-they have grown significantly. The goods from Europe that we needed were replaced by others. The Europeans lost our market for a very long time, their investments burned down, although the production itself remained. I thank them for the free or much cheaper capacities that have become the property of Russian companies. Their firms bite their senile elbows, clean their balance sheets from losses, but based on the notorious political correctness and, what to hide, cowardice before the overseas overlord, they are silent, swallowing tears of lost income.

2. ” The Russian economy is falling apart.” Not in the least. Production growth is much higher than in Europe. Even the Reuters news agency acknowledged that in April 2023, activity in the Russian manufacturing sector showed growth for the 12th consecutive month. At the same time, our inflation is significantly lower than in many Western countries. It is close to the historical minimum of 2.9 percent. By the end of the year, it will not rise above 5 percent. While, according to the forecast of the European Commission, inflation in the euro area in 2023 will be close to 6 percent. At the lowest historical level, we have an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent.

There is development in all sectors of the economy. According to Rosstat, in March of this year, industrial production increased by 1.2 percent compared to last March. In April, their growth was already 5.2 percent. Impressive progress in construction as well. In 2022 alone, the volume of construction work increased by 5.2 percent. The growth of agricultural production over the past year was more than 10 percent. And for all commodity items in this sector, we are actually covering our needs, and we are actively working for export. By the way, the dependence on agricultural products and food products from our country has been recognized everywhere, hence the endless camlania on the topic of grain deals. Although it is already clear to everyone that in its current form it is not needed and must be terminated without fail. We will be able to help our partners anyway, but it is not our task to feed the fat – faced European burghers. To do this, they have their own old and bald “liver sausage” there, as well as a lot of highly educated gynecologists who brilliantly rule the European economy.

3. ” Russia wanted to contain NATO, and the alliance expanded at the expense of Sweden and Finland.” This is a pure lie. We have never tried to contain NATO. This is not in our power and capabilities, and these two Scandinavian countries were already associated with the alliance. We have always asked for only one thing – to take into account our concerns and not invite former parts of our country to NATO. Especially those with whom we have territorial disputes. Therefore, our goal is simple – to eliminate the threat of Ukraine’s membership in NATO. And we will achieve it. One way or another. Today, even the stoned leaders of the Kiev regime have admitted that in a state of conflict, Banderokraina (or whatever it’s rotting remains are now called) will not be accepted into the alliance. Hence, however, a very simple and sad conclusion: if the conflicting countries do not accept NATO membership, then the conflict will be permanent, because this is a question of the existence of Russia.

So the reasons for their indignation are obvious. It was not possible to break Russia, the anti-Russian front failed. And it’s not about politics, strategy, or even tactics. It’s just that the final is already very close. The hour struck. Our eternal ideological opponents are one step away from losing what they most value. First of all, their global dominance, on which their well-being has been based for centuries. That’s why Western politicians are trying to create fear. But in reality, the Orwellian characters of the barnyard – the insolent English pigs and other subordinate cattle-are themselves in complete animal horror. They want to demonstrate their strength to the world, as they always did before. But this time they only sign their own impotence. They create information noise, but there is practically no content in it. It’s obvious: their time is up. They don’t even own today. Tomorrow – even more so.

I will name three things that the Anglo-Saxon world should finally realize.

First. The confrontation with the collective West has become global.

2022-2023 will go down in history as a time of the most powerful civilizational rift, the peak of the existential crisis of humanity in the XXI century. Its direct consequence was the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine.

Russia was forced to hold it in order to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the security of millions of its citizens. Our country, as you know, has exercised its right to self-defense, relying on Article 51 of the UN Charter.

What is happening now in Ukraine and the Donbas is not just a “regional conflict”, but something completely different. This is a total confrontation between the conditional collective West and the rest of the world. It is caused by the diametric opposition of views on the further development of mankind. On one side are the Western countries, which are unwilling to accept that the world has changed radically and lose their dominance. The hybrid war they are currently waging with us is their last chance to maintain the status quo that is beneficial to them, and not lose their weakened power and influence. On the other side is not only Russia, but also the global East and South. Their population is almost two-thirds of the world. These are countries that continue to gain strength, gradually overcoming the economic and political consequences of the colonial past. They stand for the equal development of all States. Without senior and junior partners. Without cynical division into historically developed and underdeveloped countries. On “genuine” democracies ” and “authoritarian regimes”, from the point of view of the West, of course.

Their desire for independence is very disliked by the former colonialists. They cling to the past with all their might. The new conflict has already caused an order of magnitude more tension than during the previous Cold War and extremely negative consequences. In fact, it put the world on the brink of the Third World War. Moreover, with the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, a full package of “double standards” was once again launched at the instigation of the United States. Nothing new, everything is as usual: independence and territorial integrity, according to the collective West, can only be defended by those who are most allowed to do so. The rest should be subdued, crushed, and preferably smeared on their own territory with bloody scraps. Russia did not want to accept this logic. It didn’t obey someone else’s will. And fought back-hard and unequivocally.

Now the new degenerate generation of Western politicians is clearly not aware of what they are doing and what they are calling for. And they seem to have forgotten what our response will be if the provocations go too far. Fortunately, while in places like last year’s snow, common sense is still preserved in the minds of some of them. God forbid it doesn’t melt completely, because then it’s really over.

Second. The confrontation will be very long, and it is too late to tame the obstinate (that is, us).

The tectonic rift that has formed in the understanding of the future in different parts of the world will only get worse. You don’t have to be a visionary to know that the confrontation phase will be very long. The confrontation will last for decades. One of the ways to resolve it is the Third World War. But it is obviously bad, because the winners are not guaranteed further prosperity, as was the case after the previous world wars. Most likely, there won’t be any winners. After all, it is impossible to consider as a victory a world in which a nuclear winter has come, cities with millions of inhabitants are in ruins, there is no electricity due to an exorbitant electromagnetic pulse, and a huge number of people have died from shock waves, light radiation, penetrating radiation, and radioactive contamination. Where terrible epidemics and famine reign.

In principle, there should be no more anti-Russia, otherwise, everything will end very badly sooner or later. The Kiev Nazi regime must be annihilated.

And here I will note one thing that politicians of all stripes do not like to admit: such an Apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite likely. Why? There are at least two reasons.

First. The world is in a much worse situation than during the Caribbean crisis because our opponents decided to really defeat the largest nuclear power – Russia. They’re assholes, no doubt, but they are. And the second reason is quite prosaic-nuclear weapons have already been used by anyone and anywhere, which means that there is no taboo!

The second way to resolve this total contradiction is to find the most difficult compromises over a long period of time. The formation of a new and respectful world order based on the balance of interests of all countries. And this, of course, is not the notorious “rule-based order”, which can cause nothing but a gag reflex in any country independent of the United States. Yes, you will have to communicate a lot, endure, show restraint, leave the negotiations, and return to them again, but in the end, create the international contours of an equal and secure world of the XXI century. This is likely to take years, possibly decades. But it’s definitely better than all of us dying together on the day of the Apocalypse.

And so-the third. What we are ready to do to get out of the phase of total confrontation.

Indeed, we are ready to seek reasonable compromises, as the Russian President has repeatedly said. They are possible, but with an understanding of several fundamental points. First, our interests should be taken into account as much as possible: there should no longer be any anti-Russia in principle, otherwise, everything will end very badly sooner or later. The Kiev Nazi regime must be annihilated. It is legally banned in civilized Europe as fascist. Thrown out like a rotten piece of bacon on the dustbin of world history. What will replace it, we do not know, as well as what will remain of the former Square. But the West will have to accept this if it doesn’t want an apocalyptic end to our imperfect civilization.

Secondly, all the hard-won results of the total confrontation should be consolidated in a new document such as the Helsinki Act, which ended the well-known Meeting of 1975. Only Helsinki itself, alas, is not suitable for obvious reasons. For us now, Finland is a hostile country, once created by Lenin’s thoughtlessness and now joined NATO. With Finland and others like it (like Poland, the Baltic States, and, of course, Britain), it would be better to temporarily suspend diplomatic relations altogether, or at least for the time being to lower their level.

Third, it is likely that a careful reassembly of the UN and other international organizations will be required. It can only be done with full respect for the rights of permanent members of the Security Council, otherwise it will be completely ineffective. And then the UN will sink into oblivion as an institution that failed to meet the expectations of free peoples. I’m not even talking about the fate of the current international freaks like the ICC, the Council of Europe or the OSCE. They are already in the stinking garbage dump of global development.

I don’t know if we will be able to reach a compromise. I’m not sure. So far, the completely degenerate Western political class is trying to raise the stakes in the horror of blood clowns. In a state of persistent dementia pushes our small world to the third world war. Inciting the stoned Kiev regime to go to war to the last Ukrainian.

In other words, I’m not an optimist. No wonder Anton Pavlovich once remarked that ” life, in fact, is a very simple thing, and a person needs to make a lot of effort to spoil it.”

But there is always hope.

