Ghana’s Constitution Must Set the Stage to Build Pan-African Unity

In light of recent discussions on a review of Ghana’s constitution, we talk to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, General Secretary of the Socialist Movement of Ghana. He explains the history of reviews of Ghana’s constitution, which sought to erase socialism. He also cites some of the problematic provisions in the current constitution which hamper democracy in the country and prevent the voice of the people from being heard.

Kwesi Pratt also talks about the need for the constitution to pursue the aims of Pan-Africanism, which is the United States of Africa. He adds that this is the only way the people will truly be able to exercise sovereignty.