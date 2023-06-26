Guatemala: Beaten, but not Defeated

Ollantay Itzamná

Mam. woman Community meeting

The results of the general elections 2023 in Guatemala position the country, for the second round of the presidential elections next August 20, between two options: fighting corruption (Bernardo Arévalo, of the Semilla party) or the “obsession for corrupt power“ (Sandra Torres, of the UNE party).

The popular indigenous peasant camp, which disputed power under unequal conditions, even without a presidential binomial because the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) prevented its registration, suffers an electoral defeat by not obtaining any deputation in the Congress of the Republic.

Corruption is not the problem, it is a consequence

For any mortal entering Guatemala, with clean glasses, it is clear that the problem of Guatemala as a State and a country is not public corruption. This is the consequence of the failure to build a State and a country project with a political identity.

It is probable that next August 20 the fight against corruption will be victorious. But, as long as the suicidal internal contradictions of the colonial creole State are not solved, public corruption will continue as a constitutive element of the State administration.

Internal and external colonialism is the problem

Guatemala, as a country cohabited by different peoples and nationalities, never knew emancipation. It never walked on its own feet, guided by its own head. It always depended on the Creole colonizers who used the state apparatus (created by them and for them) to misrule and subjugate them for two centuries of the Republic, legitimized by North American imperialism.

This immoral conspiracy, between the Guatemalan Creole/mestizo oligarchy and the North American colonial interests, made corruption a constitutive element of public administration. And, in recent times, in order to impede the emancipatory struggles of the people, it was strategically installed in the collective imagination of the country as “Guatemala’s problem”. Consequently, the idea of “Fight against corruption, solution for Guatemala” was also established in the country’s sentiment.

To the extent that Guatemala identifies that its main problem is internal colonialism and imperialism, which even constitute colonized subjects adept or indifferent to the abuses of the colonizing masters, then a project for a dignified and sovereign country with possibilities for the Good Living of all will be attempted.

This does not mean that at this electoral juncture, where there are only two options: anti-corruption and corrupt opportunism, the popular urban undocumented peasant camp has no choice. The fangs must be removed from the wolf, even knowing that the wolf will grow fangs again.

Beaten, but not Defeated

Peasant and indigenous demonstrators in the plurinational strike. April 25 and 26. 2022

Victoria Divas, a peasant, communicator of the socio-political movement CODECA, this morning described herself in her social networks: “We are defeated, but not defeated”. She said this, self-analyzing the negative electoral results for the Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples MLP, political instrument of the organizations in resistance and urban collectives.

This is what it is all about. The Indo-Campesino urban popular camp, which fought a tremendous electoral battle, in a terrain colonized to the marrow, against the whole political-economic-cultural consortium of the oligarchies and the US interests, demonstrated the necessary organization and mystique to dispute the power of the bosses at the ballot box.

The objective of the US Embassy and the oligarchies, since the prominent electoral debut of the MLP in 2019, was to annihilate this movement in a controlled manner to avoid social revolt and destabilization from the streets. That is why, in spite of the Political Constitution, it prevented the registration of its presidential binomial for the recent elections. Their goal was to demoralize them even before June 25 (election day). However, members of this movement waged war against them like ants against an elephant. They defeated them, but they did not defeat them.

What is the way forward?

In any case, with the second round of elections, it is more than clear that the neoliberal system will continue in its violent apogee in the country, although perhaps with some tranquilizers so that the victims do not convulse more than necessary.

It should be clear to the rural and urban grassroots that the problem in Guatemala is not the fangs of the wolf. It is the wolf itself. Consequently, the proposals of the need for a Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly process to reach a consensus on a new post-neoliberal and post-imperial Political Constitution, and the creation of a plurinational state post colonial nation state, as well as the revision of the privatization contracts of public goods and services, are more than enough reasons to continue articulating the plurinational socio-political subject that is capable of reaching a consensus and materializing these proposals under construction.

New political instrument?

The oligarchies and imperialism will be able to destroy the political tools of the peoples, no matter how legitimate they may be. But they will never be able to kill all the peoples, much less their legitimate ideals of emancipation. As my countrymen say: if they break or steal a machete, we make or procure another machete to continue creating openings.