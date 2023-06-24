Prigozhin Agrees to Begin De-Escalation Following Mediation by Belarus

June 24, Minsk /BELTA/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the head of the Wagner Cheka Evgeny Prigozhin. This is reported by the press service of the President of Belarus:

“This morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the situation in the south of Russia with the private military company “Wagner”. The heads of state agreed on joint actions.

Following the agreements, the President of Belarus, having further clarified the situation through his own channels, held talks with the head of the private military company “Vagner,” Evgeny Prigozhin in coordination with the Russian president.

Negotiations lasted for an entire day. As a result, they came to an agreement on the inadmissibility of unleashing a bloodbath on the territory of Russia. Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted the offer of President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of armed men of “Wagner” in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate tension.

At the moment, on the table is an absolutely advantageous and acceptable option of resolving the situation, with security guarantees for the fighters of the PMC “Wagner.

As previously reported, also during today’s meeting the President of Belarus held two meetings with the security bloc of the country about the situation”.