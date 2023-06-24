Chechen Commandos Leave for Areas of Tensions

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has slammed the armed mutiny of the PMC Wagner as betrayal and said that Chechen commandos are on the way to the areas of tensions.

“What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. “It is a challenge to the state. To counter this challenge, it is necessary for the military, security forces, governors and the civilian population to rally all around the national leader. Soldiers of the Ministry of Defense and Chechnya’s units of the National Guard (Rosgvardiya) have already left for the areas of tensions. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and to protect its statehood!” Kadyrov wrote.

He is certain Russian President Vladimir Putin takes decisions “in a balanced and scrupulous manner.”

“Each of us sees only one part of the map, but he sees it all! The president noted quite correctly in his address to the nation – this is a military mutiny! There is no excuse for such actions! I fully support Putin’s every word,” Kadyrov said.

He urged the servicemen of the North Caucasus Military District not to yield to provocations.

“Whatever aims some may declare and whatever promises some may give – at a time like this the security of the state and unity of Russian society is above all! Look at how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. How many insinuations, how many lies, how many false appeals that frighten our citizens and create the danger of a destabilizing situation are being used. These are the expected consequences of Prigozhin’s treacherous march,” Kadyrov wrote.

He reiterated that the current events were a challenge to the state. “It is necessary for the military, security forces, governors and the civilian population to rally around the national leader,” he stressed.

Full Statement of Ramzan Kadyrov

Friends, it’s been a busy night and flights have not given me time to voice my position on this heinous DEATH!

Everything that is going on is a knife in the back and a real military rebellion!

I have repeatedly warned that war is no time for voicing personal grievances and resolving disputes in our rear. The home front must always be calm and secure. Imagine how the guys in the trenches feel now, with the enemy in their face and a treacherous adventure behind them. This is about stability, about state cohesion, about the security of citizens.

History shows that such actions can lead to bloody consequences. Haven’t we suffered enough losses on the NWO? Do we still have to create problems inside the country?

We have a Supreme Commander-in-Chief, elected by the people, who knows the whole situation in every detail better than any strategist, much less a businessman, calls the commanders “on the ground” himself and fully controls the course of UAS. And the Commander-in-Chief’s decisions are taken in a measured, meticulous manner. Each of us sees only one part of the map, but he sees all at once! And Vladimir Vladimirovich absolutely rightly noted in his address to the nation – this is a military mutiny! There is no justification for such actions!

I fully support every word of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin!

I appeal to the fighters, the patriots of our homeland. Do not fall for provocations. No matter what goals they may promise you, no matter what promises they make, at a time like this, the security of the state and the cohesion of Russian society is paramount! Look at how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. How many insinuations, how many lies, how many false appeals that frighten our citizens and create the danger of a destabilizing situation. And these are the expected consequences of Prigozhin’s treasonous march.

What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defense. It is a challenge to the state, and against this challenge it is necessary to unite all around the national leader: the military, security forces, governors, the civilian population.

Soldiers of the Ministry of Defense and the Federal Guard Service of the Republic of Chechnya have already left for the zones of tension. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and protect her statehood!

The insurgency must be suppressed, and if tough measures have to be taken for that, we are ready!

