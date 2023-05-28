Interview with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki: Different Lessons Learned from China and the West

As Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki revisits China after almost 18 years, he talks to CMG’s Zou Yun about two important and very different life lessons learned from the West and China in this “Leaders Talk” exclusive. The Western developed nations have been slapping sanctions on Eritrea as they want to carve up Africa into centers of influence and maintain their domination. However, the sanctions have made Eritreans more resilient in facing challenges. On the other hand, China, where he spent two years as a young student, taught him about the Chinese leadership’s commitment to the people. They pledged to change the quality of life of the Chinese and made “tremendous” achievements. While China and Eritrea celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations, their ties go way back into history when China supported Eritreans’ right to independence. Today, the two nations are working together to create a new global order. President Isaias also refutes the allegations that the Belt and Road Initiative is a “debt trap.” Blaming China smacks of a bid to create a rift between the African-Chinese solidarity that has contributed so much to Africa’s present economic development.