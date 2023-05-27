Cristina Fernández de Kirchner Calls for Renegotiation of the IMF Debt and Judicial Reform in Argentina

Peoples Dispatch

Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner calls for renegotiation of the IMF debt on May 25. (Photo: Cristina Fernández de Kirchner/Twitter)

The Argentine vice president also called for coordination between public and private sectors to regulate strategic natural resources, and renewal of the democratic pact established after the last civil-military dictatorship

On Thursday, May 25, Argentina commemorated the 213th anniversary of the May Revolution, which led to the expulsion of the Spanish viceroy and the formation of the first national government of Argentina on May 25, 1810. The revolution also paved the way for Argentina’s independence from Spain’s colonial rule on July 9, 1816.

This May 25, in addition to celebrating the May Revolution, the ruling center-left government of the Frente de Todos coalition, along with various social movements and diverse sector trade unions, also commemorated the 20th anniversary of former president Néstor Kirchner’s inauguration. Under heavy rain, tens of thousands of citizens gathered in Plaza de Mayo, in the capital Buenos Aires, to pay homage to late President Kirchner.

At Plaza de Mayo, former president and current vice president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) addressed the supporters of left-wing peronism. She talked about the achievements of her husband’s government. She recalled that under Néstor Kirchner’s leadership (May 25, 2003 to December 10, 2007), Argentina was able to pay off all its gigantic debts to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was left by the previous neoliberal governments. She also highlighted how the country’s economy thrived after that and during her two consecutive presidencies (December 2007-December 2015). She pointed out that during those 12 and a half years, the Argentine government regained control of the economy and began a process of industrialization in the country. She recalled how different measures taken by her government led to the strengthening of workers’ rights and resulted in reduced poverty.

In this regard, CFK condemned the opposition leader and former president Mauricio Macri (December 2015 to December 2019) for indebting the country again with a USD 44 billion IMF loan, which has brought the country to its knees today. Argentina is currently grappling with an inflation rate of 108% and a poverty level of around 40%.

Fernández de Kirchner also defended the current Alberto Fernández government. She assured that despite all the criticism and the pressing problem of income distribution, the current government is “much better than another Macri government would have been.”

The vice president stressed that “to better distribute income, many times you have to face those who have a lot.” “Why do you think they hate me, persecute me and ban me? Because I was never one of them nor will I ever be. Whatever they do with me: they kill me, they arrest me, I will never be one of them. I come for the people and I will never move away from them,” she said.

In December 2022, Argentina’s Federal Oral Court 2 sentenced CFK to six years in prison and disqualified her for life from holding public office on corruption and fraud charges. The former president rejected the accusations, adding that the charges and proceedings against her were politically motivated. She denounced that the sentence against her originates from a “lawfare”, a common form of “political warfare” in the region that involves politicians, the judiciary and the media working together with a view to smearing leftist leaders as corrupt.

Earlier this year, CFK appealed the verdict and under Argentine law, her right to serve and run for public office remains intact. Nevertheless, months ago, she announced that she would not run for the upcoming presidential elections in October. President Alberto Fernández also ruled out standing for re-election.

Fernández de Kirchner has a large and loyal base in Argentina. On several occasions during the rally on Thursday, her supporters reiterated their support for her. They requested her to reconsider her decision of not standing in the elections, singing songs and raising slogans such as “President Cristina” and “One more time” among others.

The Frente de Todos coalition has yet to decide its candidates for the primaries in August. CFK is a dominant figure in the coalition and an influential progressive leader. She is expected to play a major role in deciding the candidates as well as outlining the program for the next government.

During her speech on Thursday, she made four suggestions that in her opinion would transform the country: the renegotiation of the debt with the IMF and an end to its interference in the country’s politics and economic affairs; the coordination between public and private sectors to regulate strategic natural resources such as shale gas and lithium without losing sovereignty; the renewal of the democratic pact established after the last civil-military dictatorship; and the reform of the country’s judiciary.

The vice president also called on the people to build a stronger and more structured organization of the working class, with cadres that take the lead and the leap that the country needs.