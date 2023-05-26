Ukraine and the “Disinformation” Project: How Universities, NATO, and Intelligence Agencies Suppress Dissent

Tamara Lorincz has a Masters in International Politics & Security Studies from the University of Bradford and a Law degree and MBA from Dalhousie University.

She’s a member of the Canadian Voice of Women for Peace and the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom-Canada.

Tamara is also on the board of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space and is involved with World Beyond War, and the No to NATO Network.

She’s a long-time environmentalist, feminist and peace activist.

Tamara will also be one of the presenters during the Global Network’s 31st Annual Space Confab panel discussion on July 15 via Zoom. You can register for that 9-11 am (EST) Zoom event here