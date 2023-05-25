Towards the Extinction of the Sahrawi Homeland

Guadi Calvo

In December 2020, just days before the end of his presidency of the United States, Donald Trump paid his last great tribute to the Nazi regime in Tel-Aviv by recognizing the sovereignty of Morocco over the territories of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in exchange for Mohamed VI, the Moroccan king, betraying his people, the Arab people and especially the Palestinian people, to establish diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime.

Thus ended the dilapidation of the Saharawi homeland, a work initiated 50 years ago by another great “whore-payer”, today King Emeritus of Spain, who, against the orders of his mentor, Francisco Franco, ignored the independence of the former colony of the Spanish Sahara, giving way to Morocco, today the largest buyer of American arms on the continent, to begin the occupation of those territories, unleashing a war that is still going on.

Ignored by the international community and hushed up by the Atlantist media, the asymmetrical war between the Alaouite kingdom and the Saharawi nation, although intermittent, reaches significant levels of violence as needed to shield Mohamed VI, a well-known entertainer of the international jet set who, like most of the world, ignores the 2,700 kilometers of the sand wall, known as the Saharawi wall. 700 kilometers of the sand wall, known as berm (embankment), built by Rabat to prevent the access of the Saharawis to the lands seized over the last 50 years. The berm, today, is equipped with the most precise devices for the detection of people, infrared cameras, radars, drones and all the paraphernalia that the US military industrial complex has created for these purposes. In addition to an endowment of 160,000 troops of the Moroccan army.

Beyond the security of this wall, prior to it, Morocco has been responsible for laying one of the largest minefields in the world, which, according to the source, has between 10 and 40 million explosive devices.

Recent Moroccan drone attacks that killed an unknown number of civilians were apparently directed against fighters of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia el Hamra and Rio de Oro (Polisario Front) and the Saharawi People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) by the Moroccan army, which is engaged in heavy fighting in the south of the disputed territories which Morocco calls “southern provinces”.

The resumption of operations by the Moroccan army has forced, once again, a significant number of Saharawi citizens to move towards the refugee camps in southwestern Algeria and Mauritanian towns near the border such as Bir Moghrein, about 40 kilometers from the Saharawi border, with a population close to 3,000 inhabitants and where most of the vehicles have RSAD license plates.

The crisis of November 2020, after almost 30 years of silence between the Polisario and the Rabat army, initiated with the Moroccan invasion of the Guerguerat sector, east of the berm, setting fire to Saharawi haima (tents) camps along the border with Mauritania (See: Western Sahara: A map drawn with napalm and white phosphorus. ), is still not over, so the sporadic but punctual actions of the kingdom are forcing the inhabitants of what is known as “liberated lands” controlled by the Polisario to seek refuge outside their country.

Although the figures are extremely difficult to calculate given the lack of information, it was learned that the vast majority of the 12,000 inhabitants of Mehaires, a locality and oasis belonging to what is known as the SADR Free Zone, the official name chosen by the Polisario for the former Western Sahara, have had to move after the resumption of the Alawite actions to the refugee camps of Tindouf, in southern Algeria, where between 200,000 and 400,000 Saharawi refugees are settled. 000 to 400,000 Saharawi refugees in a total of five camps which are increasing their population at the same rate as the Moroccan operations since 1975, which has already succeeded in seizing 80 percent of Western Sahara and which Rabat claims as its own.

The Saharawi refugees to whom the World Food Program (WFP) announced last August the cut in monthly rations to the camps, who will receive five kilos a month instead of the historical 17 kilos, which means a 75 percent decrease, which puts thirty percent of the Saharawi refugee community, according to the WFP, in food insecurity. UNHCR, the UN refugee agency says acute malnutrition has worsened from seven percent to about 11 percent between 2019 and 2022. The Sahrawi camps receive water and gas from UNHCR, while the Algerian government provides electricity and internet connectivity. At the same time, Algeria supplies arms to the Polisario and is believed to supply drones of Iranian origin, which the Polisario has strongly denied. After the escalation of the conflict, the eternal differences between Algiers and Rabat finally led to the breaking off of diplomatic relations in August 2021.

Once the fighting resumed, thousands of Saharawis enlisted in the Saharawi People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) without counting this time on the huge support of Libya and Colonel Gaddafi, a historical defender of the Saharawi cause.

According to Polisario sources, the aim of the Alawite kingdom is to depopulate the areas controlled by the Polisario Front with drone and artillery attacks that not only concentrate on vehicles traveling on the desert routes, but also target the camel herds that represent, for many Saharawis, the basis of their economy.

Since the conflict restarted in 2020, Morocco has been the main target of artillery fire.

