Sudan: The Latest Victim of the Global Hegemonists’ Grand Arab World Delusions

Ebrahim Hashem

The current turbulence in Sudan has not come out of nothing. Sudan’s present trouble stems from deliberate attempts by some foreign hegemonists to destabilize the Arab world and hijack its sovereignty for their own selfish gains.

The year 2003 was when delusional globalists in Washington and London, supported by peers in some other Western capitals, started their grandiose adventurism by attempting to implement their ill-conceived project “The New Middle East” in the heart of the Arab world. They erroneously thought that they were on a journey of transforming the Arab world and making it “safe” for their interests.

When the global hegemonists decided to invade Iraq, their target was not only Iraq, but the whole Arab world. For them, Iraq was the start, but not the end. Iraq was just the tactical beginning of a larger project and a more ambitious strategy. They wanted to use Iraq as the hub for reshaping the entire Arab world, the land of ancient civilizations and abundant resources, strategically located in the center of global trade routes. They grossly overestimated their ability and fatally underestimated Arab pride and aspirations.

Their aim was to impose “democracy,” aka Western hegemony, all over the region. They had the grand delusion that by conquering Baghdad, they could spread their hegemony to the rest of the Arab capitals and force their will upon the entire Arab people. They wanted to deepen their regional and global dominance as the world was changing fast and other powers were rising. They believed that they had to act quickly to preemptively disrupt the regional and global power shifts before their supremacy was at risk.

The hegemonists knew that they did not have many positive incentives for the Arabs to accept their domineering hegemony over their land and fate; their share of the global economy and trade was beginning to shrink. They concluded that the best way to make the Arabs accept their agenda in the region was through brute force — to terrorize the Arabs into giving up their sovereignty and future aspirations and submitting their will to foreign powers.

After destroying the Iraqi state, social fabric, infrastructure and economy, they created the right conditions for terrorism to grow and facilitated the emergence of terrorist groups such as ISIS and ISIL in various pockets of Arab land. They used their massive propaganda machine to amplify and spread terror throughout the region and beyond.

By 2011, the ground had been prepared for the next phase of their project. This was when the “Arab Spring” chaos started. The “Arab Spring” events were attempts at regime-change coups in various Arab countries whose governments were considered unfriendly to the hegemonists’ agenda in the region.

The mayhem and destruction were not the unintentional byproducts of the strategy; they were the strategy. The “Vulcans” openly and consistently used the term “creative destruction” to refer to the atrocities they were causing in the region. Creative destruction is an economic term used to describe situations where new innovations destroy old economic structures, paving the way for new, more favorable ones to emerge. Apparently, in their perverted thinking, the global hegemonists thought that killing and displacing millions of Arabs and wreaking havoc in the whole Arab region were necessary steps for their agenda to be successful.

They hoped that out of the destruction, there would arise a region and people that would obediently accept and submissively implement their diktats. Their desire was to completely reshape and dominate the Arab world before they had to pivot to great power rivalry against China – and, perhaps, against Russia, whose future direction was not clear at that time. They mistakenly thought that they would finish the job in the Arab world by the 2020s so that they could start refitting their decision-making machine and bureaucracy for the great power competition that was looming on the horizon. They knew that it would take a lot of time and effort to be ready and move from the “low-intensity conflict” mode that they were using against the Arabs to the “high-intensity conflict” mode that they were expecting to use against China – and perhaps Russia.

After more than 20 years and high costs in human life and treasure, the hegemonists have little to show for all the atrocities they have committed in the region. For a brief time, they boasted about their short-lived “successes” in Egypt and Tunisia, where they helped the Islamist groups take over the national governments. However, these changes were quickly reversed when Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Kais Saied came to power in 2014 and 2019, respectively. The globalist cabal’s actions have backfired enormously, causing a major political reawakening in the region. Consequently, the delusional globalists have lost credibility and goodwill among the Arab population.

Although the agenda of “The New Middle East” has been largely defeated in the region, some hegemonists still harbor the wishful thinking to revive it by exploiting the vulnerabilities of some struggling Arab nations, especially now that there is popular unease about rising energy and food prices. This is where Sudan comes into play; the country is one of the last regional theaters for the hegemonists’ grand delusions. Sudan emerged from the initial waves of the “Arab Spring” relatively unscathed, not because it was not a target, but because other Arab nations such as Egypt, Syria, Libya and Yemen were given higher priority.

Sudan is one of the pillars of the Arab world’s security architecture. Sudan and the Sudanese people are too important for the Arabs to be left alone in this time of crisis. For a prosperous Arab future, Arab countries such as the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Algeria should work hard to prevent Sudan from descending into permanent lawlessness and disarray. They must do their best to help restore peace and stability in Sudan as soon as possible. Arab integration and prosperity will not be complete without a healthy and thriving Sudan.

The author is former adviser to the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, an authority responsible for Abu Dhabi’s long-term strategies, and former head of the strategy division of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). He is a China-based strategist and Asia Global Fellow at the Asia Global Institute of the University of Hong Kong. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn