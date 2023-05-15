The President of the Republic of Korea’s Visit to the United States: An Analysis of Key Documents and Statements

Konstantin Asmolov

Having described the course of the visit, let’s move on to a more in-depth analysis of the main statements, which include the joint statement of the two presidents on the results of the summit, speech by Yoon Suk-yeol in Congress, and partly his speech at Harvard, where he developed some of the theses expressed earlier.

The main document of the summit is the so-called Washington Declaration, which we start with.

The 70-year defense alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea is mentioned in the opening few sentences of the text. “What began as a security partnership has grown and expanded into a truly global Alliance that champions democratic principles, enriches economic cooperation, and drives technological advancements.” As a follow-up to this trend, “President Biden and President Yoon have committed themselves to develop an ever-stronger mutual defense relationship and affirm in the strongest words possible their commitment to the combined defense posture under the U.S.-ROK Mutual Defense Treaty.” And during his Harvard speech, Yoon bluntly said about the Washington Declaration that “We’re now in a situation where the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty based on conventional weapons has to be upgraded to the concept of South Korea-U.S. mutual defense that includes nuclear weapons.”

However, immediately we see a very interesting passage, “The ROK has full confidence in U.S. extended deterrence commitments and recognizes the importance, necessity, and benefit of its enduring reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent”, and further states that “President Yoon reaffirmed the ROK’s longstanding commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty as the cornerstone of the global nonproliferation regime as well as to the U.S.-ROK Agreement for Cooperation Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy.” This wording of the declaration looks like Washington was able to dissuade Seoul from the idea of creating its own nuclear bomb. In 2023, this concept became completely demarginalized – systemic politicians started talking about the need to contain the North Korean bomb with their own, and moreover, according to a survey conducted on April 20-21, 2023 by Realmeter, 56.5% of South Koreans believe that the ROK should get its own nuclear weapons while only 3.3% hope for the US nuclear umbrella. Other, more biased reports bring the number of supporters of “ROK’s own bomb” to 76.6%.

But the nuclear ROK irrevocably destroys the non-proliferation regime and becomes more independent from the United States, so as a result, the creation of its own nuclear program is put on hold. Yoon Suk-yeol elaborated on this point in his Harvard speech, saying, “If the Republic of Korea decides to arm itself with nuclear weapons, we have the technical base to do it within a short period of time, even within a year… However, acquiring nuclear weapons is about more than just technological capabilities; it is also about a “complicated political and economic equation. There are various values and interests we have to give up if we possess nuclear weapons.“

Of course, “The United States commits to make every effort to consult with the ROK on any possible nuclear weapons employment on the Korean Peninsula,” although such wording can be regarded as “we will try to keep you informed, but if something happens, we will do as we see fit.” Nevertheless, to “strengthen extended deterrence, discuss nuclear and strategic planning, and manage the threat to the nonproliferation regime,” a Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) will be created, the niche of which is comparable to a similar US-NATO group (a mechanism for regular bilateral consultations on nuclear and strategic planning). The group will be headed by officials at the level of deputy ministers, and it will meet on a quarterly basis, reporting on the results of its meetings to the respective presidents.

The nomenclature of exercises with “nuclear deterrence” training will increase, the first sign of which will be the dispatch of an Ohio-class nuclear submarine to the Republic of Korea with nuclear ballistic missiles on board, occurring for the first time in more than 40 years. “Going forward, the United States will further enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.”

Russian and other media outlets drew attention to Biden’s statements that “the United States’ commitment to the ROK and the Korean people is enduring and ironclad, and that any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK will be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response.” Yet Trump, Obama, and even Clinton have made pathetic statements that an attack by the North on the South, especially a nuclear attack, would be met with “fire and fury” and end with the DPRK being wiped off the world map. The words were different, but the point was the same.

Otherwise, Joe Biden “highlighted that the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence to the ROK is backed by the full range of U.S. capabilities, including nuclear,” and Yoon Suk-yeol “affirmed that the ROK would apply the full range of its capabilities to the Alliance’s combined defense posture.” Lest it sound too belligerent, the presidents concluded by pointing out that they “remain steadfast in their pursuit of dialogue and diplomacy with the DPRK, without preconditions.” However, the overall goal was to “achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” which, from the author’s point of view, is only possible if there is regime change: the DPRK’s new nuclear regulations strictly oppose any deal aimed at limiting the growth of North Korean nuclear deterrent forces.

The text of the declaration evokes mixed feelings. Of course, its consequences will significantly increase tensions in the region and spur an arms race, but these are quantitative rather than qualitative changes. The fact that the US will enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets means that US strategic weapons capable of carrying nuclear weapons (aircraft, submarines and ships) will visit the peninsula more often, but not stay there permanently. There are no plans to deploy US tactical nuclear weapons on South Korean territory.

In fact, the declaration consolidated the trends that had already been clear. In case the North attacks, the United States will try to defend the South by all means. Recall that not so long ago the United States sent the nuclear attack submarine USS Springfield and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz to the region as a display of force; the only difference is that now we know for sure that there are nuclear weapons on board. What is unique is that new structures are being established as a result of this, and it is important recalling what the ROK media said about the outlines of deterrence before to the visit.

For instance, the right-wing conservative Chosun Ilbo noted that “Yoon must bring at least one thing back home — reliable countermeasures to defend the country and people against the North’s missile attacks.” According to the newspaper, North Korea’s nuclear capabilities have grown to a level that is problematic even for the United States, and meanwhile, while the 1961 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between North Korea and China provides for automatic intervention by either side in the event of an attack on the other, the South Korea-US Mutual Defense Treaty has no such clause. So, “if our nuclear development, the redeployment of U.S. tactical weapons, and our reprocessing of the spent fuel are difficult to achieve, our president must find alternatives.”

In this context, the right-wing camp has already criticized the results of the visit – they have not given clear guarantees that the United States will strike the North with nuclear weapons, and the nuclear umbrella is not wide enough. At the height of the Cold War in the late 1970s, US submarines with nuclear ballistic missiles occasionally called at South Korean ports, two to three times a month, despite the fact that the US had hundreds of nuclear warheads located in South Korea. But in 1991, the United States withdrew all of its nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula, and the following year, Seoul and Pyongyang signed a joint declaration pledging that neither side would “test, manufacture, receive, possess, store, deploy, or use nuclear weapons.” Perhaps in this context, even before the declaration was signed, one of the Biden administration officials, according to the Associated Press agency, warned it is “crystal clear” that there are no plans by the administration for “returning tactical or any other kind of nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula.”

Yoon and Biden’s opening monologue was theatrical, just like the Washington Declaration. “The United States and the ROK are constructing an Alliance that will provide future generations with a firm foundation upon which to build prosperity and security.”

The first part of the statement positioned the US-ROK alliance as a “Global Comprehensive Strategic Alliance” that “has grown far beyond the Korean Peninsula, reflecting the vital role of our two countries as global leaders in advancing democracy, economic prosperity, security, and technological innovation.” In this context, “President Biden applauded the ROK’s initiative to embrace greater global responsibilities, including by hosting the next Summit for Democracy, further developing the partnership with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the G7 on the basis of shared values, and continuing to expand contributions to UN peacekeeping activities.

However, Seoul’s reluctance to get fully involved in US projects is evident in the following passage: “President Yoon expressed support for the United States’ cooperative efforts to ensure peace and security in the region, including through the launch of AUKUS.” In other words, he encourages and is always willing to hold ceremonial gatherings like the “Summit for Democracy,” but he will not ally himself with AUKUS or other anti-Chinese groups.

The strategy for dealing with the DPRK was refined. In one statement, the parties reaffirmed their “commitment to diplomacy with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) as the only viable means of achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and call on the DPRK to return to negotiations,” and declared their readiness to provide humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans. But the “better future for all Korean people” they intend to build represents, as they said under Lee Myung-bak, “an even bigger Republic of Korea.” To be more precise, “a unified Korean Peninsula that is free and at peace.” And then, naturally, there was talk about strengthening cooperation to promote human rights in the DPRK and to solve the problems of abductees, detainees and unreturned prisoners of war; condemning the egregious violations of the DPRK’s “decision to channel its scarce resources into developing weapons of mass destruction”; calling for complete denuclearization, which involves the elimination of all the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction, or WMD and missile program in addition; assuring that the nuclear test by the DPRK will meet a resolute response from the international community.

It should be noted that Yoon Suk-yeol’s “bold initiative” supported by Biden, which is a reincarnation of Lee Myung-bak’s ‘Denuclearization, Openness 3000 Initiative’ was written by the same Kim Tae-hyo, the author of the plan of fifteen years ago and perhaps the biggest hawk in Yoon’s entourage.

Noticeably, the DPRK is not a regional issue but a global one, similar to climate change and environmental issues, which they also vowed to address in particular by creating clean electricity, including nuclear and renewable energy. Although generally speaking, pledges to increase US-South Korean cooperation in a number of advances were made, but the economic, scientific, and technical aspects regrettably remain outside the purview of our analysis due to the text’s short length.

The two presidents stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between the United States, the ROK and Japan, and Joe Biden “welcomed President Yoon’s bold steps toward improving ROK-Japan relations and extended strong support for expanding ROK-Japan collaboration”, for the Washington-Tokyo-Seoul triangle could become something real through Yoon’s efforts. The ROK president is actively disavowing his predecessor’s hostile stance towards Japan and from the point of view of his opponents, the pendulum has swung backwards.

The second part of the declaration concerned the bilateral relationship, which “marked by our longstanding investment, trade, technological, and people-to-people ties, which have led to significant economic opportunity and prosperity for both countries and will continue to do so for the next 70 years.”

However, the recent painful topic of economic interaction between the two countries has not been closed. “The two leaders appreciated the recent efforts made by the ROK and the United States to alleviate concerns of Korean businesses over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the CHIPS and Science Act. The two Presidents committed to continue close consultations with a view to ensuring those Acts encourage mutually beneficial corporate investment in the United States by creating predictable conditions for business activities.” In other words, the cancellation of restrictions painful to South Korean businesses was not achieved by Yoon there and then, the US simply promised to address the issue.

From the long list of areas of cooperation, the author was attracted by the following. First, Biden and Yoon “called for efforts to conclude a U.S.-ROK Reciprocal Defense Procurement Agreement to strengthen cooperation in the global defense industry,” and also “committed to further strengthening the U.S.-ROK Alliance across all sectors and through multiple channels of space cooperation … The two Presidents also welcomed deepening space security cooperation, including the ROK’s commitment not to conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing.” The same strategy as with the ROK nuclear project is applied which consists in freezing defense technologies that would make Seoul too independent from Washington, instead Seoul should be made entirely dependent on American weapons.

Second, “President Yoon and President Biden recognized that the Alliance applies to cyberspace and committed to establish a U.S.-ROK Strategic Cybersecurity Cooperation Framework.” Of course, the primary focus is on combating “the DPRK’s illicit cyber activities that fund its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs.”

Yoon Suk-yeol at the podium

We should observe right away that, unlike the behind-the-scenes discussions, whose outcome was made public in the form of a joint statement, Yoon’s speech in the Congress necessitated statements in the spirit of “the Korean elephant is the US elephant’s best friend.” Especially given that the US Congress had passed a special resolution welcoming Yoon’s visit in the run-up to his speech.

In addition, there is an important point to keep in mind in such statements. Some things, be they “human rights violations” in the DPRK or “climate change,” cannot not be avoided. Therefore, when analyzing the document and reading between the lines, you need to pay attention to what was omitted.

The speech itself was made according to an understandable pattern with the refrain “Thank you. Thank you.” First, he praised America as a beautiful country, saying, “Over the past century, we have faced many threats. But the U.S. has always led the world in defense of freedom…. U.S. leadership established the new world order based on free trade. It brought peace and prosperity throughout the world.” He recalled that “In the late 19th century, American missionaries helped to widely introduce the values of freedom and solidarity to Korea,” which is generally true. He couldn’t help but mention aid in the Korean War “…North Korea’s surprise attack threatened the peace on the Korean Peninsula and Asia. Korea’s freedom and democracy were on the brink. At that decisive moment, the U.S. did not look the other way,” paying tribute to the veterans. “Ever since, the Korean people rose from the ruins of war to build a thriving nation. And at every step, America has stood together with Korea.”

Yoon Suk-yeol’s knowledge of history, however, is specific, judging by the passage “Imperial nations fought for colonies. And humanity greatly suffered from the two World Wars. America righteously stepped in to defend freedom.” The economic miracle, in his view, also happened because “In the early 1960s, the Kennedy administration recommended Professor Rostow’s model for economic growth. President Park Chung-hee wisely embraced the idea and pushed economic development forward.” Indeed, the professor’s theory of stages of economic growth may have influenced the future image, but the practical process of accelerated industrialization was more geared toward the USSR and DPRK, including even five-year plans (though not directive but indicative).

This was followed by an explanation of how the US and ROK have joined forces to safeguard freedom and democracy throughout the world (“We fought side by side with the U.S. in Afghanistan, Iraq, and others”), how South Korean companies are contributing to the US economic recovery, how Korean-born congressmen are among both Republicans and Democrats, and how “even if you didn’t know my name, you may know BTS and BLACKPINK.” It is quite remarkable that while he mentioned Iraq and Afghanistan, where the support coming from the South Korean soldiers had mainly been moral, he did not evoke Vietnam, where the South Korean contingent had provided far more serious support and spilled far more blood.

And then it became clear how deeply Yoon Suk-yeol himself was immersed in American culture and American values. He is a man who sings ‘American Pie’ as an iconic song from his college days, goes to the cinema with his wife to watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, or ‘Mission Impossible’ on big screen and, as a prosecutor, ‘followed the example’ of Robert Morgenthau, who, however, had really been a legendary figure and an epic fighter against the mafia and corruption (Yoon even wrote a kind of book about him and distributed it among his former colleagues). He sings relatively modern American songs. He met with the leadership of Netflix and promoted quite significant programs for cultural exchanges or benefits for South Korean students who are engaged in innovation.

Yoon’s technocracy and his fixation on the concepts of freedom and democracy in which he believes developed on this basis, and those who wish can recall his inaugural speech.

And it seems that a man with such views is really affected by the DPRK. In Yoon Suk-yeol’s picture of the world, where “Together with the U.S., Korea will play the role as a ‘compass for freedom’,” and their alliance “has now become a global alliance that safeguards freedom and peace around the world,” “there is one regime determined to pursue a wrong path. That is North Korea.”

Yes, that’s right! “The difference is stark between Seoul that chose freedom and democracy and Pyongyang that chose dictatorship and communism. North Korea has abandoned freedom and prosperity and dismissed peace.” The president of the Republic of Korea even quoted Ronald Reagan: “There is a point beyond which they must not advance.” After which the audience was bombarded with a routine set of horror stories based on the recently released report on human rights in North Korea, whose dubious value we recently discussed: “Unspeakable and horrendous incidents took place: men and women being shot and killed for violating COVID-19 prevention measures; some being publicly executed for watching and sharing South Korean shows; and people being shot in public for possessing the Bible and having faith.”

It is no wonder that “freedom and democracy are once again under threat” because of “North Korea’s obsession with nuclear weapons and missiles,” and “We must not shy away from our duty to promote freedom for North Koreans.” In the author’s opinion, this is a very ambiguous statement, well indicating his vision of the future, in which the DPRK does not exist.

In this context, Yoon said that his “government will respond firmly to provocations. But at the same time, we will keep the door open for dialogue on North Korea’s denuclearization.” However, as part of his “Audacious Initiative,” “All Pyongyang has to do is to stop its nuclear program and begin a substantive denuclearization process.” Taking into account the fact that the denuclearization of North Korea today has no prospects at all, it is not for nothing that the North perceives them as a fig leaf hiding plans for aggression.

The speech ended with a description of a bright future in which South Korea and the United States will make the world a better place. “Together, we will create a great synergy…

God bless you, God bless the United States of America, and may God bless our great alliance.”

Amen, the author would say, for despite unavoidable clichés, Yoon’s speech said a lot about him as a person. And it is something worth considering in the process of predicting his decisions.

The context in which Russia was mentioned deserves its own section because, prior to the visit and following Yoon Suk-yeol’s interview with Reuters, many people anticipated or feared that, as a holiday present, the ROK president would solemnly cross the red line and declare that South Korea would change its position on the Ukraine issue and begin providing Kyiv with weapons and military hardware in order to protect democracy.

You will recall the enormous amount of pressure placed on Yoon in this respect, and there is a reason for that. According to several of the author’s interlocutors, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive necessitates a huge number of shells for success, and the US stockpile is nearing depletion. As a result, Washington must press Seoul in this direction.

Nevertheless, in an interview upon arrival, Yoon Suk-yeol rather held his old position, in particular, noting that “we cannot ignore the many direct and indirect ties between our country and the warring countries.” Then an odd information noise began, indicating that Yoon had managed to wiggle free this time, according to the author.

Korea International Radio reported this beforehand on April 25: “According to the South Korean side, the issue of providing lethal assistance to Kyiv is not on the agenda of the summit. The White House said that the decision on this should be made by Seoul independently.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question from journalists on April 25 about the potential for sending South Korean ammunition to Kyiv by saying that the United States welcomes any additional assistance to Ukraine from South Korea. She then declined to provide further details on this subject, requesting not to preempt events. But at the same time, she said that official Washington is grateful to Seoul for its assistance in restricting exports to Russia and providing Kyiv with non-lethal humanitarian aid.

Later in the day, April 25, the US National Security Council’s coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, told a press conference with the Korean press that “we had absolutely every reason to expect the war in Ukraine to be discussed as part of this state visit, but we certainly wouldn’t speak for President Yoon or for any additional support he might or might not want to provide.” According to Kirby, “each nation must decide for itself whether it will support Ukraine or not and to what extent it is ready to support Ukraine. Some countries have advanced lethal capabilities, others do not. We respect these sovereign decisions.”

Kirby thanked the ROK leadership “for the continued support that the Republic of Korea is providing to Ukraine – currently more than $200 million in humanitarian aid and non-lethal supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces.”

However, in parallel, Associated Press directly wrote: “In addition to nuclear deterrence, Biden, Yoon and their aides are also expected to discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The Biden administration has praised South Korea for sending about $230 million in humanitarian aid to Kyiv, but Biden would welcome Seoul to take an even bigger role in helping Ukrainians repel Russia’s actions.” According to the agency, “one of the Biden administration officials said that Biden planned to talk with Yoon about what it means for all like-minded allies to continue to support Ukraine, and ask the South Korean leader what the future of their support might look like.” It is more than a straight kick in the direction of military assistance to Kyiv.

Given that Yoon and Biden already communicated on April 25, such inconsistencies in statements may mean that in an informal setting, before the start of the summit itself, the US president raised the Ukrainian issue, but the South Korean president did not give in.

In a joint statement on April 26, Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol joined “the international community in condemning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The United States and the ROK stand with Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the two Presidents condemned in the strongest possible terms Russia’s actions against civilians and critical infrastructure. Both countries have responded resolutely to Russia’s clear violations of international law by promoting accountability through sanctions and export control measures, and we are continuing to support Ukraine through the vital provision of political, security, humanitarian, and economic assistance, including to increase power generation and transmission and rebuild critical infrastructure.” As you can see, the words of ritual condemnation were uttered, but there are no fundamental changes in the position of the South Korean authorities on the supply of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine. Pressure is exerted on Moscow through sanctions and export control measures. At the same time, Seoul’s interest in participating in projects for the restoration of Ukraine was emphasized, but again, South Korean construction workers have not yet left anywhere.

Yoon spoke more vaguely during the joint session of the Congress. “The war against Ukraine is a violation of international law. It is an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo with force. Korea strongly condemns the unprovoked armed attack against Ukraine. When North Korea invaded us in 1950, democracies came running to help us. We fought together and kept our freedom. The rest is history. Korea’s experience shows us just how important it is for democracies to uphold solidarity. Korea will stand in solidarity with the free world. We will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction.” Yoon so skillfully contrasted the ROK in 1950 with the Ukraine in 2022 as receivers of aid from the entire democratic globe, but there are even more generic statements concerning concrete support measures.

Moreover, on April 26 or 27, a senior presidential official told the media that the issue of military assistance to Ukraine was not discussed during the summit. According to him, the Ukrainian issue was mentioned very briefly: “We talked about how we’re increasing humanitarian aid, financial contributions and non-military support while watching the war conditions in Ukraine… We said we would take part in reconstruction discussions in cooperation with the United States since Ukraine is showing an interest. Aside from that, there was no discussion of direct military support.”

As a result, there was no crossing of the red line in the Russian direction. Even the economic measures, a sizable number of which Yoon unveiled on the night before the event, did not stop the shipping of “sanctioned” items to Russia but rather made export control more difficult.

At the same Q&A session (that is, in a much less formal setting), Yoon hinted that depending on the course of the war, South Korea might consider different options to support Ukraine. Again, condemning Russia’s special military operation as attempts to change the status quo with force and a violation of international law, he noted that “South Korea continues to expand its humanitarian and financial support to protect the freedom of Ukrainian citizens, as it did last year.” Yoon said the international community must prove that such an attempt cannot succeed and prevent anyone from dreaming of similar attempts in the future. However, South Korean President was evasive even in this situation from a practical political standpoint. “We are closely monitoring the developments in Ukraine, and depending on the situation, we will make efforts with international society to have international rules and laws be complied with.” This is essentially the same approach – the policy may change, but first, it is not specified how, and second, it will be related to the development of the situation.

Likewise, there were no official criticisms of China In a joint statement, the presidents “recognized the importance of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” and “President Biden welcomed the ROK’s first Indo-Pacific Strategy as a reflection of our shared regional commitment.”

And it is worth recalling here that the ROK’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, announced by Yoon on December 28 last year, identifies China as “a key partner for achieving prosperity and peace in the Indo-Pacific region,” and Seoul “will nurture a sounder and more mature relationship as we pursue shared interests based on mutual respect and reciprocity, guided by international norms and rules.”

The PRC was criticized in veiled terms: “we share our deep concern and disagreement with the harmful use of economic influence, including economic coercion, and the use of opaque instruments against foreign firms, and will cooperate with like-minded partners in countering economic coercion.” In addition, Yoon and Biden reiterated “the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as an essential element in security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.” They strongly opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, including through illegal maritime claims, militarization of reclaimed territories, and coercive activities. President Yoon and President Biden also reaffirmed “their commitment to maintain peace and stability, lawful unimpeded commerce, and respect for international law including freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful use of the seas, including in the South China Sea and beyond.” While it is clear to everyone who was targeted, the C-word was not explicitly uttered.

In Congress, Yoon did not actually mention China – the only hint in that direction was “we will strengthen the rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific”; some criticism of Moscow and Beijing came only during the Q&A after the president’s lecture at Harvard. When Joseph Nye questioned the president whether the declaration would cause tensions between South Korea and China, Yoon argued that China was partly to blame for North Korea’s growing threat. “The nuclear threat has become incredibly concrete because the UN Security Council members did not fully cooperate even in cases of a violation of Security Council resolutions… China and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council, have frequently opposed strengthening sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.” Nevertheless, South Korea seeks a healthy relationship with China: “We are always working to pursue common interests for the two countries based on mutual respect.”

According to the author, Yoon Suk-yeol’s behavior, when combined with fierce anti-Pyongyang rhetoric, demonstrates his desire to trade off close collaboration with the US on the North Korean track for a minimal free hand on the Chinese and Russian tracks. The logic is quite simple: Russia and China’s retaliatory actions could seriously harm the South, whereas North Korea, despite its venomous rhetoric and displays of force, is far less dangerous because the pragmatic Yoon understands that Pyongyang will not engage in a serious armed conflict, so he is ready to tolerate anything less.

Bottom line, the author feels, could have been worse. The unmet anti-forecast has been useful to us since it allows us to compare the real statement with its bleak possible counterpart, in which much more would have been conveyed in plain English and more brutally. Whether the visit was effective overall is debatable, but Yoon was able to defend some discretion in the Chinese and Russian directions.