Canada: Green Party Co-Leaders Succumb to Moral Cowardice in a Time of War

When Yanukovych was overthrown, many of those who had voted for him felt that their vote had been stolen from them.

Since then, they have been subjected to repeated attacks by Ukraine’s military. Crimea itself was subjected to collective punishment when its electricity and water supplies were cut off in 2014 and 2015.

Forcing the people from these regions to live under the rule of Kyiv would be unjust and inhumane. If these regions are not ceded to Russia as part of a peace agreement, then at a bare minimum, there should be an internationally supervised plebiscite to determine their future. Yet May and Pedneault appear to have no sympathy for their right to self-determination. By now, they surely have understood that, were they to invoke that right, the UCC would attack them mercilessly.

Quite apart from the right to self-determination, it behooves us to ask whether the government in Kyiv could be deterred from inflicting massive retribution upon the Russian speakers living in the regions now controlled by Russia. If those persons came under the control of the Ukrainian military, who would prevent the Azov Battalion and other heavily armed, far-right Ukrainian groups from committing atrocities against defenceless, pro-Russian civilians? Are we seriously to believe that Western governments will come to their defence after doing nothing for eight years to restrain Ukrainian attacks on Donetsk?

Even worse, May and Pedneault have now acceded to a deranged Western policy that treats Ukrainians as cannon fodder in a proxy war against a geopolitical rival of the United States, the Russia Federation. That proxy war will almost certainly end in Ukraine’s destruction.

There is not now, nor has there ever been, any credible reason to believe that Ukraine can regain its lost territory by military force. In every conceivable sense, Ukraine is vastly outmatched by Russia. Russia has a far larger population to draw upon to replenish its military forces. It has far more industrial capacity than Ukraine. Ukraine’s economy lies in smoking ruins, whereas Russia’s much larger economy has withstood the sanctions and the costs of war reasonably well. Russia has far greater energy resources, which are essential for the sustainment of large-scale warfare. Russia has far larger air and naval forces than Ukraine. It possesses hypersonic missiles, of which Ukraine and NATO have none. Its air defence systems are much more robust than those of Ukraine. Above all else, Russia has nuclear weapons, whereas Ukraine has none.

All policies, whether foreign or domestic, should be grounded in reality. A policy that is based upon a pack of lies is doomed to failure.

Continuing to arm Ukraine despite the inevitability of its defeat is a recipe for unspeakable Ukrainian suffering. It might also turn out to be a recipe for nuclear war.

If Ukraine’s corrupt and incompetent government wishes to orchestrate an act of national suicide, that is, I suppose, its prerogative, but Western governments are under no obligation to facilitate that suicide. Western governments are free to remain militarily neutral in this conflict, as the vast majority of non-Western governments have elected to do.

Moreover, it is intellectually dishonest to argue that negotiations should occur only after Russia has withdrawn its troops from the regions it now controls, because there is no prospect whatsoever that Russia will withdraw all its troops before a mutually satisfactory peace deal is struck. By doing that, Russia’s government would sacrifice its greatest source of leverage in any negotiations with Ukraine and would expose the pro-Russian inhabitants of the regions it controls to severe Ukrainian retribution. Those who say, as Zelensky does, that Russia must withdraw its troops from all Ukrainian territory before negotiations begin are guaranteeing that no negotiations will occur before Ukraine is destroyed. At that point, Russia will have no incentive to negotiate at all. It will simply dictate the terms of a Ukrainian surrender.

Finally, the Green Party is supposed to be green. Where in all of May’s and Pedneault’s public commentary have they expressed concern for the incalculable damage being inflicted on the environment by this incredibly destructive war? As far as I am aware, Pedneault and May have not even uttered a peep about the Biden administration’s destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines – arguably the worst environmental crime of the 21st century.

Ultimately, nature does not care who wins or loses the Ukraine war. Nature will be ravaged by this war regardless of its military outcome. If we Greens are truly committed to protecting Mother Earth, then we should do all that we can to end this war by negotiations now.

The UCC’s agenda is profoundly hostile to the core values of the Green Party of Canada, which include ecological wisdom, sustainability and non-violence. If Elizabeth May and Jonathan Pedneault cannot stand up to the UCC, they are not worthy to serve as co-leaders of the Green Party of Canada.