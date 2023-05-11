The Arrest of Imran Khan: The Naked Face of Fascism in Pakistan

Aasma Wadud

Imran Khan’s popularity skyrocketed after the regime change, and now he is considered Pakistan’s most loved, embraced, and acknowledged leader

After the forced regime change has been rough for Imran Khan, PTI’s leaders, voters, supporters, journalists, social media activists, and the general public, the PDM government came to power with a fascist mindset shamelessly executing it.

Democracy in Pakistan has lately been continuously deteriorating, but the dream of true Democracy is getting stronger than ever before. The nation is united and standing strong for the country’s sovereignty, prosperity, and respect under the leadership of Imran Khan. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan is recrafting Pakistan’s politics with unprecedented maneuvers. One such initiative called for country-wide rallies in solidarity with the judiciary on 6th May 2023.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court is passing through a testing time while safeguarding the Constitution. The sitting government wants to avoid an election at any cost till some critical changes in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Presidency.

On the other hand, Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan mandates that elections be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assemblies in two critical provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. CJP Umar Ata Bandial took a Suo-motu and ruled that provincial elections in the two provinces must be held within 90 days. As the government is resorting to all the possible delaying tactics, the situation is becoming critical with every passing second with serious repercussions.

Within twenty-four hours, PTI was able to showcase peaceful protests in more than 4000 locations throughout Pakistan. In the regime of a fascist government, every political endeavor has a consequence. The successful political venture initiated a new wave of political victimization, quickly becoming a norm in Pakistan. The nation witnessed women being dragged brutally by the police, bronzing their bodies, and tearing their clothes in public. They were taken away in a men’s prison van. PTI leadership, voters, followers, and supporters were harassed, abducted, and booked in bogus FIRs. The initiative has overwhelmed the sitting government and the power hubs leading to chaos based on the biggest miscalculation of the last two decades. Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises by Rangers on behalf of NAB as he announced his election campaign in the coming week. He was mishandled and humiliated for confronting the power hubs unapologetically. Sadly this is the tip of the iceberg. The arrest has initiated country-wide protests where the public blamed the military establishment for this blatant misadventure. The friction is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. Not only that, the public vigor and rage against Imran Khan are alarming. Additionally, whether Imran Khan was arrested or abducted remains a question.

The police fired tear gas at supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest yesterday in Peshawar, Pakistan.Credit…Abdul Majeed/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

Imran Khan narrowly escaped a murder attempt that left him injured and home confined for months. The world of journalism lost a gem like Arshad Sharif. Pakistan is witnessing unprecedented political victimization where PTI leaders are relayed across Pakistan to attend to multiple cases through the length and breadth of the country. Imran Khan is booked in more than 150 cases. The authorities mindlessly acted outside the legal jurisdiction in their attempt to arrest Khan. Law enforcement agencies ransacked his home. PTI supporters and voters, men, women, children, young and old, were tear-gassed, baton-charged, and water cannoned. Private calls are tapped and shamelessly flashed in the minister’s press conferences. Privacy, human rights, and freedom of speech are unblushingly violated.

Staying in power is the primary focus of the government. With a corruption legacy and cases being the only binding force, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 13 political parties, was formed in September 2020, which aimed to secure the power to serve their set self-interests. After gaining power by ousting Imran Khan through a conspiracy back vote of no confidence motion, the unholy alliance paced towards legitimizing their corruption and altering laws and institutional capacity accordingly.

Imran Khan’s popularity skyrocketed after the regime change, and now he is considered Pakistan’s most loved, embraced, and acknowledged leader. On the other hand, PDM gradually lost all its political capital, making them more desperate for power. It is not a secret that the PDM government feels threatened by Imran Khan, the only national-level leader with voters, supporters, and followers throughout the country. Suppose he succeeds in securing a free and fair election. In that case, he is all set to bag a two-thirds majority, placing him in a position to reinitiate the obstructed accountability process. This time its canvas would be wider than ever before, including all the entities considered holy cows in the past.

Considering Imran Khan as the primary threat, convincing, constraining, curbing, or curtailing him is critical for the sitting government. From Treason to balsamy allegations, they have left no stone unturned but failed terribly in all their endeavors. Still, the threats clouding over Khan are far from over.

It’s a matter of time before PDM will lose the support of the power hubs. Considering divide and rule as the course of action, the sitting government has intentionally made intuition collide. They have widened the gap between the establishment and the people. Currently, the supreme court is their primary target. Now the most honored and loved institution in Pakistan, its Army found itself in the middle of the most chaotic political confrontation. Not only that, they are willing to usurp the Constitution of Pakistan to avoid elections. Gradually sliding into global isolation, Pakistan’s souring economy pleads for political stability, but PDM will do anything but opt for elections before 16th September 2023.

On the other hand, Imran Khan is riding the wave of people’s support, love, and appreciation. He is not compromising on his narrative, which is the gelling force between him and his people. As the government resists implementing the Supreme Court verdict, it is giving another reason for Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan to bond and strive together to preserve the Constitution. They are willing to face anything but want to achieve their goal, a sovereign, democratic, and prosperous Pakistan. PDM, the corrupt leadership, and flag bearers of dynastic politics are venturing into a failed rove. Imran Khan’s arrest is proving to be a catalyst for venting pent-up rage among the people. The situation is expected to excellate for the worse till Khan remains captive. Sadly with a rational and democratic approach, this situation could have been addressed amicably and politically. After burning in the furnace of fascism, Democracy in Pakistan will flourish in its true colors.