Elections in Türkiye: Challenges Facing Erdogan

On May 14, Türkiye will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in which citizens will elect the new president of the country and the 600 deputies of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The head of state will be elected in the first round only if he/she reaches 50%+1 of the votes; otherwise, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will go to a second round to be held on May 28. For many analysts, these are the most important elections in the history of Türkiye, after the Ottoman period, which will have important effects not only on the internal panorama of Ankara, but also on the regional and international horizon.

Kilicdaroglu: Erdogan’s challenger

After twenty uninterrupted years in power, President Erdogan will face the biggest test for himself and his party, the AKP (Justice and Development Party). This time his main rival is 73-year-old Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a long-time politician of Alevi Kurdish origin and leader of a coalition of six opposition parties seeking to unseat the incumbent. Although some polls give Kilicdaroglu a slight lead, the coalition appears structurally weak and faces major challenges to achieve a victory at the polls. However, it should be noted that this uniting of the opposition around a common candidate is a historic event in Türkiye.

Kilicdaroglu has shown during the election campaign a markedly anti-Russian and pro-American stance. However, as far as Moscow is concerned, he will not be able, if he comes to power, to shatter the relations that the two nations have built up so far, especially in terms of energy subordination. An eloquent example of this is the Akkuyu nuclear power plant which consolidates dependence on Moscow, the Russian company Rosatom being one of the main builders of this authentic energy cathedral. Likewise, although Kilicdaroglu is openly pro-American, he threatens not to go down a path of reconciliation with Israel, promising to make the Zionist state pay the price for the massacre of the Mavi Marmara. As will be recalled, the latter was a ship carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza which was attacked in a brutal Israeli military operation in international waters, killing human rights activists, among them 9 Turkish nationals.

As for the internal issue of winning, both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu will have to face great challenges; on the one hand, the latent drama, almost forgotten by the media, of the damage caused by the devastating earthquake of last February, which is forcibly leading to a reconstruction of the country. As well as the terrible results of the Turkish economy, which at its worst moment has reached an internal inflation rate of 85% and has brought the Turkish lira to the brink of collapse, without forgetting the devastating effects that the pandemic left in Ankara.

Türkiye’s geopolitical role

In the case of Ankara, its strategic position on the Black Sea,the Mediterranean and the Middle East gives it an important role in the region. However, its relationship with neighboring countries, the EU and NATO is complicated due to political and economic differences.

For now Türkiye’s relations with Russia are an example of how geopolitics can influence a country’s foreign policy. Erdogan has been able to use his personal relationship with President Vladimir Putin to mediate the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A victory for the current Turkish leader was the important role he played in bringing about the agreement between Russia and Ukraine on the passage of grain and fertilizer through the Black Sea. However, due to this rapprochement with Moscow, his position in NATO has been affected. In addition, the purchase of Russian missile systems has generated tensions with the United States and has led to the exclusion of Türkiye from the F-35 program.

As for the regional context, Ankara’s actions in Syria, Libya, Greece and Cyprus have been characterized by the pursuit of its interests, and to this end it acts with a characteristic diplomatic offensive that has allowed the Turks to redirect the tactical axis with Israel and partially reconcile with Egypt, since the nature of the relationship between Ankara, Jerusalem and Cairo has a decisive influence on the stability or instability of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara’s internal situation also influences its geopolitics; the rupture with the European Union due to accusations of violations of human rights and freedom of the press has worsened the country’s situation and continues to generate tensions with countries such as France and Austria that do not accept Türkiye within the EU. This is precisely one of the arguments of the Turkish opposition in this election campaign; that is, to seek to resume relations with Brussels in order to insist on a supposed return to democracy, which is incomprehensible given the holding and participation in democratic elections in Türkiye. From Erdogan’s perspective, although his positions are anti-American and anti-Western, he has always tried to move in the geopolitical arena with balance and neutrality.

There is no doubt that the elections in Türkiye will take place in the midst of a polarized political climate and with an increasingly divided society. These elections have great symbolic and political weight for the future of the country. Will this be the historical turning point that many analysts have been waiting for? The outcome of the elections is uncertain and only time will tell what the future holds for Türkiye after May 14.

Yoselina Guevara López: Venezuelan social communicator, political analyst, columnist in different international media, whose work has been translated into English, Italian, Greek and Swedish. Winner of the Simon Bolivar 2022 National Journalism Award (Venezuela), special mention Opinion; Anibal Nazoa 2021 National Journalism Award (Venezuela); I Comandante Feliciano 2022 Historical Memory Contest (El Salvador) Third place. Twitter: @lopez_yoselina #MundoTuit