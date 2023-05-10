Haiti: “Sectors of the Police and the Government are Accomplices of the Criminal Gangs”

Carlos Aznarez



Henry Boisrolin is a member of the Haitian Democratic Committee in Argentina and a lucid analyst of what is happening in Haiti. We spoke with him about the serious events taking place in his country.

What is the situation in Haiti at the moment, since lately we have been receiving information about the constant action of paramilitary armed groups and also some signs of reaction from the population against them.

Obviously we have entered, since more than a week ago, a new phase in this spiral of violence marked by what characterizes the decomposition of the neo-colonial system.

That is to say, for two or three years now, the people have been suffering the tremendous actions of armed gangs. They are frankly death squads, which are instruments in the hands of the Haitian oligarchy and the international community, mainly the U.S.; to break the Haitian popular movement, sow terror, prevent the uprising, and in a time that they will have to evaluate, organize elections, seeking to impose the status quo through the elections. That is the plan. Now it turns out that a good part of the Haitian police and the government are functional, are accomplices and co-responsible for massacres, for the burning of neighborhoods, rapes, kidnappings.

In the face of these outrages, have the people given any kind of response or is it only terror that reigns?

There are people who have decided to take action. Many police officers were also victims of these gangs. Some police officers are not involved in corruption, let’s say in the functional apparatus, and they have been joining the people, accompanying them in their actions. There was a strong reaction, in which several bandits have lost their lives, more than a hundred in less than four or five days. Seeing this, the de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry and certain international bodies called for the cessation of this popular backlash. So, they are pressuring the police to abandon their positions or the protection they were giving to the surveillance points they had taken over in the neighborhoods. This popular movement, accompanied by some of the police, has even taken the lead in some areas where there are no more bandits. This divided the waters, not only with regard to social democracy and reactionary sectors, but also within the Haitian left.

There is a sector of the left which says that this cannot be, because we cannot act like the bandits. They refer to “cutting off heads, burning corpses”, etc. While everyone understands the reaction although they say that it is not right to act like this, other leftist groups point out that this is going to get worse, because the revenge that the bandits are going to take is going to be so severe, that what we are already enduring is going to be dwarfed. They say this without offering any alternative. On the other hand, there is another part of the left that says yes, that we should precisely accompany the popular movement of reaction, and insert ourselves in that movement, which has its own level of organization, but evidently it is not led by the left. The left can try to take the lead, knowing that this type of movement can be taken advantage of by any sector of society.

The truth is that these differences of criteria are not strange, because they are the same or similar scenarios that are repeated in any country, when sectors of the people rebel and apply violence towards those who attack them.

What happens is that the left that says it does not support, is the one that has always bet on elections. They believe that in Haiti there is a space to do what (Hugo) Chávez (in Venezuela), what (Rafael) Correa did in Ecuador, or what Evo (Morales) did in Bolivia: to come to power through elections. I personally believe that in Haiti this will not happen. Any election organized by this government is going to be fraudulent, it is going to be manipulated. And if you participate in this, you legitimize it, and therefore it will be functional. Later, when you lose, you will say that there was fraud and everything starts all over again. The same goes for the electoralist left that is against it. I say to you that the radicalization of this extreme violence, in the class struggle in Haiti, does not have the left prepared for such a scenario.

It calls attention to that, since Haiti is a country overwhelmed by violence.

This is because the left is also a product of a Eurocentric formation. There are certain things that have been imposed on us without us realizing it, and that we cannot see. That is why some are against cutting off heads, burning houses, which is what sectors of the people were doing. Then, they think that there were some innocent people who were wrongly pointed out, etc. It may be that this happened, but it is not enough to distort what has happened, but to see how to correct it, to avoid it. Suddenly, in five or six neighborhoods of the capital, vigilante brigades have emerged, young people armed with machetes, rifles, etc. to protect their neighborhood, and they are against this. Even a great journalist said that the bandits had to be arrested and handed over, but to whom? If justice never did anything, it does not exist. If the police never did anything, the police force does not exist, there was never a decision to put an end to it. It is a repeated circumstance that when bandits attack a neighborhood, people call, launch s.o.s., so that the police will come to protect them, and nobody shows up. It turns out that people are now defending themselves and a certain left wing appears with lucubrations as if we were living in a “normal society”. It is a very complex and difficult issue. And to the extent that there is no unity, obviously the possibility of reacting will be weakened. There are maneuvers, there is even talk of 17 million gourdes (Haitian money) that the government has invested so that the police will not support them, leaving the people exposed to the rage of the bandits who have suffered around 146 casualties as a result of the popular backlash. Evidently, if there is no rethinking of this, the movement will fail, and the consequences will be dramatic, because these people will continue committing barbarities as before. A few days ago they burned a popular market. The division within the left reminds me of a time we lived through in Argentina, with the theory of the two devils, among other similar issues.

Now, seen from a distance, it is noticeable that the media and those who want to dominate Haiti even more, are generating an idea of an unlivable country, where it is not possible to live “normally”.

Let’s put things differently from what the press says.

In a country where more than 70% of the population is unemployed. In a country where there are more than 5 million, out of a total population of 12 million, suffering from severe famine, in a country where for several years now 12 year old girls have been raped, where massacres are committed, where neighborhoods are burned, where 80% of the capital is under the control of almost 200 armed gangs. In fact, in a country where practically nothing works.

At the moment, if you send money to your relatives or friends there, there is no liquidity in the banks available, and the same for other companies. Of course, it is an unlivable country, not because of the actions of the people who try to do justice, who try to stop the advance of criminal gangs. It is an unlivable country, where everybody tries to escape.

So we have to see who are those who are really responsible for this kind of general chaos that they are talking about and deal with that situation. And the only way to solve this is for the people to fight. We have organizations capable of leading the struggle. Nobody is going to come and liberate the Haitian people. That is a lie as well as all the times they have sent missions since 1993 until now. Thirty years ago they sent missions and they made things worse. They raped, they massacred, they manipulated elections, they gave us cholera. Honestly, we don’t care what the international community has to say to me or to many Haitians. Because Haiti for them is really an irrelevant place, not livable. They want to make us look uncivilized, insignificant. There is a tremendous racism behind all this, and it is not only in Haiti that this is happening. We saw it in Rwanda, we are seeing it now in Sudan.

There are different cases that illustrate what the world is like today. What the world we are living in is like, dominated by finance capital, monopolies, the Monetary Fund, and so on.

In any place where injustice is law, popular reaction, rebellion, is justice, is a right. I believe that in the face of slavery our ancestors had to develop a violence superior or equal to the violence of the slavers. And at this moment, in order to extirpate this cruel violence that the people fundamentally suffer, it is only natural to use violence. Now the terror has moved to the camp of the bandits, because several of them have been executed.

The fear of the international community is that this popular reaction will shake everything and that they will have to change the form of domination. They see the situation as a real threat. If there is a change to be made with respect to the bandits, they prefer that it be made on the basis of a decision by them, by the sectors of power themselves. This is because the bandits depend on them, since they cannot buy weapons. That is done by the Haitian ruling classes. And they do it through the Americans. And the Americans accused ten Haitian families of being responsible for arms trafficking. It is these families that buy the weapons in the US and so they took formal sanctions against them. But they name those ten but not those who sell. So, they know those who buy and now they tell us that they don’t know who sells, nor how they managed to get tons of weapons and ammunition. We are talking about more than five hundred thousand weapons. And it is not known that all these weapons come out of the U.S. Nobody believes this, since a single syringe cannot reach Cuba, but tons of ammunition travels from the U.S. to Haiti. If there is no complicity, at least there is a responsibility in all this.

Translation by Internationalist 360°